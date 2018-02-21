Public Policy

Chelsea Handler: How Trump, Weinstein, #MeToo Changed Gender Politics On Anniversary Of Sundance Women’s March – Guest Column

By Chelsea Handler

Last year, Chelsea Handler was literally and figuratively on the front lines of the March on Main that dominated the first weekend of the Sundance Film Festival, as millions of Americans nationwide took to the streets for Women's Marches protesting Donald Trump's accession to the Presidency and in support of a variety of causes. Handler will not be in Park City for tomorrow’s Respect Rally, but the longtime talk-show host, who announced in October she was stepping back… Read