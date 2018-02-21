Public Policy

Click to Skip Ad
breakingBusiness

L.A. Entertainment Employment Soars In New Media And Digital Management

Employment for a jobs category that includes promoters, agents and managers has spurred major employment growth in the Los Angeles entertainment industry, according to a new report. The Center for a Competitive Workforce issued the report on Friday. It claimed entertainment industry employment grew 19.6% from 2007 to 2016, far outstripping the four percent growth across all industries during the same period. The Center for a Competitive Workforce is a partnership between… Read

Business

AT&T Chief On Time Warner: “We Remain Very Confident” In Deal Close

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson devoted precious few minutes of the company’s hour-long conference call with analysts to the pending legal battle with the government over the Time Warner acquisition. He noted the trial date of March 19 and reiterated the company’s upbeat view of its chances. “We remain very confident we will complete this merger,” he said. With the Time Warner drama put to the side and not explored in any of the analysts’ questions, the call about the company… Read

Business

Chelsea Handler: How Trump, Weinstein, #MeToo Changed Gender Politics On Anniversary Of Sundance Women’s March – Guest Column

Chelsea Handler Sundance

Last year, Chelsea Handler was literally and figuratively on the front lines of the March on Main that dominated the first weekend of the Sundance Film Festival, as millions of Americans nationwide took to the streets for Women's Marches protesting Donald Trump's accession to the Presidency and in support of a variety of causes. Handler will not be in Park City for tomorrow’s Respect Rally, but the longtime talk-show host, who announced in October she was stepping back… Read

breakingBusiness

‘Fire And Fury’ Publisher Calls White House Demands “Flagrantly Unconstitutional”

Fire And Fury Book

Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff’s publisher today called any attempt to interfere with publication of the incendiary tell-all “flagrantly unconstitutional.” Backed by his lawyer’s unqualified rebuff of the White House demand that Henry Holt and Company terminate publication of the book, which has been flying out of bookstores and across the Internet since late last week, Macmillan Publishers CEO John Sargent told employees, “We will not allow any president to achieve… Read

International

UK Culture Secretary Karen Bradley Leaves Post; Move Could Delay Fox’s $15.6B Takeover Of Sky

UPDATED with replacement: 21st Century Fox's $15.6 billion takeover of British pay-TV operator Sky could face a further bump in the road after UK Culture Secretary Karen Bradley – one of the key figures standing in the way of the deal – left her post. Bradley, a key confidant of British Prime Minister Theresa May, has been named as Northern Ireland Secretary as part of a government reshuffle. She has been Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport since July… Read

Business

Congressional Democrats Call For Disney-Fox Hearings Amid Antitrust Concerns

Disney Fox Congress

As analysts and legal experts mull how the Trump administration’s Department of Justice might treat Disney’s planned acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s entertainment assets, a leading Democrat on the Senate’s antitrust oversight committee is calling for hearings on the proposed merger. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), the ranking Democrat on the Senate subcommittee, requested a hearing on the proposed mega-deal, echoing concerns voiced by advocates who worry the $66 billion deal… Read

breakingBusiness

FCC Repeals Net Neutrality Rules In Party-Line Vote

Net Neutrality

UPDATED with FCC’s full Restoring Internet Freedom Offer (read it here): The FCC has just voted to repeal its net neutrality rules put into place by the Obama Administration. The vote, as expected, was 3-2 along party lines. The move effectively trashed the rules that require Internet providers like Comcast or AT&T to treat all web traffic equally. The agency unwound a decision to regulate Internet access like a utility, and laid down rules prohibiting Internet providers… Read

Business

Internet Whipped Into Frenzy Over FCC’s Proposal To Wipe Out Net Neutrality Rules – Reactions

Net Neutrality

UPDATED with more reactions: The Internet’s outrage machine cranked into high gear today, offering a searing rebuke of the FCC’s proposal to repeal net neutrality rules. FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel circulated a statement (on Twitter) that criticized the sweeping proposal, saying it would wipe out court-tested rules and a decade’s work to favor cable and telephone companies. “This is ridiculous and offensive to the millions of Americans who use the Internet,”… Read

breakingBusiness

FCC Chairman Proposes Repealing “Heavy-Handed” Net Neutrality Rules

FCC chairman Ajit Pai will propose repealing net neutrality rules put in place during the Obama Administration, calling the regulations both “heavy-handed” and a “mistake.” The commission will vote on the proposal in December, effectively trashing the rules that require Internet providers like Comcast or AT&T to treat all web traffic equally. He argues that these regulations are too burdensome and stifle innovation. "Today, I have shared with my colleagues a draft order… Read

Business

AT&T-Time Warner Merger Antitrust Review Casting Pall Over Fox Talks

Mergers 21st Century Fox Comcast Sony

As a growing list of potential buyers explore talks with 21st Century Fox, any deal will hinge on the actions of a powerful player that’s not present at the negotiating table: the Justice Department. The outcome of the DOJ’s antitrust review of AT&T’s proposed $85.4 billion merger with Time Warner may determine whether media conglomerates like Comcast or Verizon make a bid for some of Fox’s entertainment assets. If the Trump Administration moves to block the AT&T-Time… Read

Business

John Malone Says He Doesn’t Know What Antitrust Regulators Are “Smoking”

John Malone

Liberty Media chairman John Malone wondered aloud what federal antitrust regulators were “smoking” these days, as the Justice Department contemplates a lawsuit that would block AT&T’s proposed merger with Time Warner. “I personally have very little insight into what the antitrust division is smoking these days,” Malone said during today’s Investor Day conference. “I mean, normally, verticals have always been regarded as pretty straight-forward, low-risk. To the degree… Read

