New York made a big return to the top of the list of broadcast drama pilot locations this season, tying its record of 11 hourlong projects including one that has been ordered straight-to-series, Dick Wolf’s CBS drama F.B.I. That is up from seven broadcast drama pilots that filmed in the Big Apple last year and matches the previous high mark set in 2012.
With New York state's film production tax credit program extended last year, America’s largest city continues to attract… Read
Victoria Parker, who was the head of creative strategy for Verizon’s Oath Studios and also previously worked at The Weinstein Co., has just been named executive VP of MSG Productions responsible for overseeing all aspects of MSG's productions business. She will start on March 12.
Prior to Verizon, Ms. Parker spent 10 years at TWC where she served as VP of corporate affairs and senior VP of theatrical productions.
At MSG, she will also manage all financial and operational… Read
EXCLUSIVE:Crazy Ex-Girlfriend showrunnerAline Brosh McKenna and two of herwriter-producers on the CW musical comedy series, Rachel Specter and Audrey Wauchope, have closed a deal with Paramount Players for a female-driven comedy set in the world of law enforcement. Specter and Wauchope will pen the untitled project with Brosh McKenna producing. No further details about the plot are being revealed yet.
The Devil Wears Prada writer Brosh McKenna co-created and executive… Read
EXCLUSIVE:Alan Ritchson’s AllyCat Entertainment and Silicon Valley-based venture capitalist Marina Acton have teamed to to launch Phreaker Films, a film fund aimed at studios, distributors and filmmakers that will focus on both debt and equity investments. The initial investment will be $10 million to finance two to three original features a year, and actor-director-producer Ritchson (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Blue Mountain State)… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Narcos executive producer and showrunner Eric Newman and I, Tonya producer Bryan Unkeless have joined forces to form Screen Arcade. Their new producing shingle will be berthed at Netflix in a multi-year first-look feature deal. This comes after the duo teamed to produce Bright, which became the first original feature franchise launch for Netflix.
Newman and Unkeless have named Scott Morgan as EVP of Screen Arcade. Morgan was co-producer on I, Tonya.
The Netflix… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Tip “T.I.” Harris (Ant-Man) is attached to star in Glow Up, a music drama which he will also produce along with Robbie Brenner, producer of the Sundance award-winning film Burden, PepsiCo's Creators League, Kevin McKeon, and T.I.’s producing partner, Brian Sher. Music video director Justin Francis has signed on to direct the pic from a script by Chuck Hayward (Netflix’s Dear White People, Step Sisters).
It follows the lives and struggles of an all-girl high… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Middleton Media has partnered with Google on a big screen biopic about Grace Hopper, an American innovator, computer scientist and Navy admiral. Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin, both of whom penned the screenplay for Disney’s forthcoming live-action Mulan pic, will adapt the script based on the novel Grace Hopper and The Invention of the Information Age by Kurt Beyer.
The film will explore how Hopper (1906-1992) laid the foundation for the development of our… Read
Following their successful foray into reality TV with the long-running A&E series Wahlburgers,Mark Wahlberg and his longtime producing partner Stephen Levinson are looking to build up their presence in the unscripted space. The duo has partnered with former Wahlburgers executive producers/showrunner Archie Gips to form Unrealistic Ideas, a full-service production company for non-scripted content. Gips will serve as the company’s president.
"We've really enjoyed working… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Filmmaker John Ridley, who won an Oscar for his adapted screenplay 12 Years a Slave, is taking over a building in what is known as the Pabst Brewery Complex in Milwaukee to create a creative hub for artists in his hometown. No Studios, a 40,000 square foot building, was purchased by Ridley and his business partner Chris Abele to become a home to artists who want to create or curate and present their art. It will also contain a 50-seat screening room. It will… Read
Ben Howard, who worked at Sony and Provident Films, is launching an independent production company — Third Coast Content — dedicated to producing content for faith and family audiences. Howard will serve as CEO for the new venture, which will span feature films, TV and publishing. Endeavor Content, who is an investor in Third Coast Content, will provide sales and advisory services for the company.
There is no doubt that there is an appetite for faith-based content. This… Read
EXCLUSIVE: LD Entertainment is mounting a film adaptation of Julia Walton's debut novel Words On Bathroom Walls, with Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters helmer Thor Freudenthal attached to direct from a screenplay by Nick Naveda.
The story centers around Adam as he tries to navigate high school life while living with paranoid schizophrenia and battling wild hallucinations. His distracting visions take turns acting as supportive friends one moment and… Read