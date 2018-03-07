Production

Oscar-Winning Filmmaker John Ridley To Start Creative Hub In Milwaukee With ‘No Studios’

By Anita Busch

EXCLUSIVE: Filmmaker John Ridley, who won an Oscar for his adapted screenplay 12 Years a Slave, is taking over a building in what is known as the Pabst Brewery Complex in Milwaukee to create a creative hub for artists in his hometown. No Studios, a 40,000 square foot building, was purchased by Ridley and his business partner Chris Abele to become a home to artists who want to create or curate and present their art. It will also contain a 50-seat screening room. It will… Read