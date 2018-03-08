‘Pandas In New York’ CBS Comedy Pilot Adds Four To Cast

‘The Librarians’ Canceled By TNT After 4 Seasons, Producer Dean Devlin Will Shop It Elsewhere

By Nellie Andreeva

TNT has opted not to renew The Librarians for a fifth season, the network confirmed. Series’ executive producer Dean Devlin unveiled the cancelation on Twitter, announcing that he will be launching an effort to find a new home for the adventure drama, whose fourth season finale — and now a TNT series finale — aired Feb. 7. The Librarians launched in late 2014 and joined TNT's The Last Ship as cable's Top 2 new series of the year. The two dramas were part of the network's… Read