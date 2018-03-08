‘Pandas In New York’ CBS Comedy Pilot Adds Four To Cast

Hina Abdullah(The Last Ship), Whitney alum Dan O’Brien,Bernard White (Rebel in the Rye) and Gita Reddy (Orange is the New Black) have signed on for series regular roles opposite Nishi Munshi in CBS' multi-camera comedy pilotPandas In New York from writer Ajay Sahgal (The Carmichael Show) and CBS TV Studios.
Written by Sahgal and directed by Mark Cendrowski, Pandas In New York is about a family of Indian doctors with a successful group practice in New York City who… Read
Lyndon Smith (Parenthood) has been tapped as the lead Emmy in the CW supernatural cop drama pilot Dead Inside, from writer Katie Lovejoy and producer Bill Lawrence. She replaces Joey King who had been originally cast in the role opposite male lead Freddie Stroma.
The casting change was made after the table read. At 18, King is about a decade younger than Emmy’s age as the character had been conceived.
In Dead Inside, penned by Lovejoy and directed by Michael Patrick Jann… Read
New York made a big return to the top of the list of broadcast drama pilot locations this season, tying its record of 11 hourlong projects including one that has been ordered straight-to-series, Dick Wolf’s CBS drama F.B.I. That is up from seven broadcast drama pilots that filmed in the Big Apple last year and matches the previous high mark set in 2012.
With New York state's film production tax credit program extended last year, America’s largest city continues to attract… Read
The West Wing alum Kathleen York and Derek Webster (NCIS: New Orleans) are set for key series-regular roles opposite Perry Mattfeld in the CW pilot In the Dark, from CBS TV Studios and Ben Stiller's Red Hour Films. Brooke Markham and Keston John co-star.
Written by Corinne Kingsbury and directed by The Big Sick helmer Michael Showalter, In the Dark centers on Murphy (Mattfeld), a flawed and irreverent young woman who just happens to be blind and is the only "witness" to… Read
Anger Management and Men in Trees alum Derek Richardson is set as a series regular opposite Kat Dennings in ABC's untitled Justin Noble comedy pilot. Written by Noble and directed by Will Gluck, the untitled project is based on the book and blog How May We Hate You? The workplace ensemble comedy centers on two guest-services associates at a high-end resort and the co-workers and guests they're stuck with for eight to 16 hours a day. Richardson will play Gordon, the super… Read
Girl Trip‘s Deborah Ayorinde is set as a series regular opposite Bokeem Woodbine, Timothy Hutton and Peter Gallagher in CBS' legal drama pilot Main Justice. Written by Sascha Penn and inspired by the life and work of former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Main Justice centers on Miles Blair (Woodbine), the recently sworn-in Attorney General. The show takes us into the tumultuous world of the 5th floor of the Department of Justice, where he takes on the biggest legal… Read
The "epic love triangle" at the center of ABC drama pilot For Love is complete. Training Day alumna Lex Scott Davis has been cast as the central character and female lead alongside Ethan Peck and Jon Ecker in the project from writer Michael Cooney, producer Kim Moses and ABC Studios.
Written by Cooney and directed by John Dahl, For Love centers on journalist Hope Castille (Davis). Five years ago, her fiancé, Charlie Lapree (Ecker), was killed. This morning, she received a… Read
Newcomer Devere Rogers and John Gemberling (A Futile and Stupid Gesture) are set as leads in NBC comedy pilot Friends-In-Law, from The McCarthys creator Brian Gallivan and Warner Bros. TV.
Written by Gallivan, Friends-In-Law centers on Brian (Rogers) and Jake who are polar opposites and must quickly figure out how to coexist when their respective best friends, Margaret and Randy (Gemberling), decide to get married. Gallivan and Tom Werner executive produce.
Rogers’ Brian… Read
The Wire alum Wood Harris has been cast as a lead opposite Lynn Collins in ABC's cop drama pilot The Mission (fka Safe Harbor).
Written by Jason Richman and directed by Michael Offer, The Mission chronicles the colorful, complicated lives of cops on and off the beat as we follow them into harrowing, emotional and often humorous situations. It centers on Oriana "Ori" Cloverfield (Collins), who gave up a legal career to become a rookie cop — or so it seems.
Harris plays… Read
TNT has opted not to renew The Librarians for a fifth season, the network confirmed. Series’ executive producer Dean Devlin unveiled the cancelation on Twitter, announcing that he will be launching an effort to find a new home for the adventure drama, whose fourth season finale — and now a TNT series finale — aired Feb. 7.
The Librarians launched in late 2014 and joined TNT's The Last Ship as cable's Top 2 new series of the year. The two dramas were part of the network's… Read
UPDATED with Isabella Russo casting: Former Reign star Rachel Skarsten has booked a series regular role in ABC drama pilot For Love, from writer Michael Cooney, producer Kim Moses and ABC Studios. In addition, Isabella Russo also is cast as a regular in the drama written by Cooney and directed by John Dahl. For Love centers on journalist Hope Castille. Five years ago, her fiancé, Charlie Lapree (Jon Ecker) was killed. This morning she received a phone call from him. An… Read
Blake Anderson, co-creator and star of Comedy Central's Workaholics, has been cast as a series regular opposite Kether Donohue and Brandon Mychal Smith in NBC's multi-0camera comedy pilot Like Family, from Suzanne Martin, Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner's Hazy Mills and Universal TV.
Written by Martin and directed by James Burrows, Like Family centers on centers on Aubrey (Donohue) and Artie (Brandon Mychal Smith) who formed the tightest of sibling-like bonds growing up… Read