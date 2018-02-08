Emmy award-winning actor Sterling K. Brown from NBC’s This Is Us will be the voice of the opening film for the XXIII Olympic Winter Games.
The seven-minute film, Always Start With the Dreams, will be presented tomorrow at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT to start coverage of the opening ceremony for the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. The film celebrates the world’s athletes coming together for the games.
Brown stars as Randall Pearson in This Is Us and won the Emmy Award for… Read
Netflix plans a March 30 premiere for the eight-episode series Rapture, produced by New York urban culture brand Mass Appeal.
The show goes inside the world of hip hop, featuring the artists Nas, Dave East, T.I., Rapsody, Logic, G-Eazy, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, 2 Chainz and Just Blaze. A press release from Netflix promises the show will enable viewers to experience everything from “the artists’ lives with their families and friends, to sitting front row in the studio and… Read
The world premiere of Emilio Estevez’s the publichas been selected to open the Santa Barbara Film Festival, which kicks off January 31. Estevez wrote, directed and stars with Alec Baldwin, Jena Malone, Christian Slater, Taylor Schilling, Che “Rhymefest” Smith, Gabrielle Union, Jacob Vargas, Michael K. Williams and Jeffrey Wright.
The film follows a group of homeless library patrons, who, after learning that emergency shelters are at capacity during a brutal Midwestern… Read
Fox said today that it has canceled the New York premiere of Kingsman: The Golden Circle, which was set for the same night as the hurricane relief telethon. The studio said it will donate the money budgeted for its Kingsman soiree to Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief.
“Given the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey and the important fundraising efforts happening on September 12, we have canceled that evening’s planned New York film premiere event for Ki…Read
The premiere of Loving Vincent, the fully painted animated feature starring Douglas Booth, Saoirse Ronan and directed by Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman, will be broadcast live from the National Gallery on Monday, October 9, to audiences in cinemas across the U.K. A Q&A with special guests will following the premiere. Tickets will go on sale from Wednesday August 23. The broadcast was announced by the 61st BFI London Film Festival in partnership with American Express… Read
Nicole Kidman has been a household name for nearly 30 years now, but her star never seems to wane. Rocketing to fame in the '80s, she survived the spotlight of a high-profile celebrity marriage to Tom Cruise and emerged triumphant from trial by tabloid. While her peers, and some of her predecessors, chased box-office success in romcoms and franchises, Kidman went for the interesting role, starting in 1995 with Gus Van Sant's mordant black comedy To Die For. Since then… Read
Last year, three-time Oscar winner Oliver Stone made his 20th directorial outing with Snowden—a look at the life of former NSA consultant and whistleblower Edward Snowden. The film took Stone on numerous trips to Russia, where Snowden has lived in exile since 2013, which then led to a series of interviews with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The format is something Stone has used to great effect before in his documentaries about controversial politicians such as Fidel Castr…Read
EXCLUSIVE: Chinese filmmaker Chloé Zhao is making her second trip to the Cannes Film Festival’s Directors' Fortnight this year, with sophomore feature The Rider. Born in Beijing, Zhao went to school in the UK and college in the U.S. before settling in Denver, basing her first two feature films on South Dakota's Pine Ridge Reservation.
Zhao's 2015 drama, Songs My Brothers Taught Me, was developed at the Sundance Institute and premiered in Park City that year. It centers on… Read
In the 40 years since his twisted debut Eraserhead, David Lynch has established himself as the godfather of the cinema of the strange. Creating directly from the depths of his subconscious, Lynch challenged accepted notions of realism in the thriller genre with his breakout 1986 hit Blue Velvet, a psychosexual neo-noir, then did the same for serial TV in 1990 with the ABC show Twin Peaks, in which the murder of a small-town beauty queen opened a festering can of… Read
In 2013, three of South Korea'smost famous and influential directors went to work for Hollywood. Park Chan-wook made the stylized Gothic thriller Stoker at Fox, Kim Jee-woon went to Lionsgate for the Arnold Schwarzenegger shoot-'em-up The Last Stand, and, in the most publicized instance of them all, Bong Joon-ho teamed up with The Weinstein Company for his sci-fi graphic novel adaptation Snowpiercer. They were all in for a shock; treated as royalty in their homeland, the… Read
"I've never disrupted anything," British stage and screen icon Vanessa Redgrave said with a mixture of surprise and mild indignation. "Why would you call me a disruptor?"
It's a measure of the 80-year-old veteran's long-standing commitment to political and social causes that it's quite possible Redgrave really doesn't see her formidable career as being anything out of the ordinary. But in the 50 years since her first Oscar nomination in 1967, for Carol Reisz's black… Read
In a whirlwind month, Jake Gyllenhaal has just completed a lauded run starring in a Broadway revival of the seminal Stephen Sondheim musical Sunday in the Park with George. Between performances, he found time to preside over the Tribeca Film Festival launch of Hondros, the documentary about slain war photographer Chris Hondros produced by Nine Stories, the ambitious production company Gyllenhaal runs with Riva Marker. Now, it's off to Cannes for the premiere of Bong Joon-h…Read