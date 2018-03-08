Premiere Dates

‘Marvel’s Luke Cage’ Gets Season 2 Trailer & Premiere Date On Netflix

By Erik Pedersen

Netflix has set a June 22 premiere for Season 2 of Marvel’s Luke Cage and released the first trailer. Check it out above. Here is the logline for the 13-episode Season 2: After clearing his name, Luke Cage (Mike Colter) has become a celebrity on the streets of Harlem, with a reputation as bulletproof as his skin. But being so visible has only increased his need to protect the community and find the limits of who he can and can't save. With the rise of a formidable new… Read