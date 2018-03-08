History has slotted Memorial Day, Monday, May 28 at 10 PM for a special premiere of its hit Navy SEAL drama series Six. It also will air a second new episode during its regular timeslot on Wednesday May 30 at 10 PM.
From A+E Studios, the ten-episode second season follows Navy SEAL Team Six in a mission to destroy the terrorist network responsible for the shooting of their former team leader Richard "Rip" Taggart (Walton Goggins). Led by Joe 'Bear' Graves (Barry Sloane)… Read
AMC chose International Women’s Day to announce the premiere date for Dietland, its darkly comedic series starring Joy Nash and Julianna Margulies. Calling it “extraordinarily timed,” the cable net will launch the revenge fantasy with back-to-back episodes starting at 9 PM Monday, June 4.
The 10-episode series from Marti Noxon (UnReal), Skydance TV and AMC Studio follows Plum Kettle (Nash), ghostwriter for the editor of one of New York's hottest fashion magazines, as she… Read
HBO has set an April 6 return date for Season 6 of Vice, its Emmy-winning weekly news magazine that this season will include 35 episodes, a boost of five over last year.
The new season, says HBO, will continue the series’ commitment to under-covered global stories with exclusive reports from Iraq, Russia, the Central African Republic and China. Domestic issues covered in the new season will include gun laws, immigration, economics, education, civil rights and “America's… Read
NBC has set pre-summer premiere dates for four of its unscripted competition series.
Season 13 of America’s Got Talent will kick off at 8 PM Tuesday, May 29, followed at 10 PM by the sophomore-season bow ofWorld of Dance. The seventh full season of American Ninja Warrior launches at 8 PM Wednesday, May 30, just ahead of Season 4 of Running Wild with Bear Grylls, which begins its run at 10 PM. ANW then will move to its regular 8-10 PM Monday slot on June 18.
America’s Got…Read
Netflix has set a June 22 premiere for Season 2 of Marvel’s Luke Cage and released the first trailer. Check it out above.
Here is the logline for the 13-episode Season 2: After clearing his name, Luke Cage (Mike Colter) has become a celebrity on the streets of Harlem, with a reputation as bulletproof as his skin. But being so visible has only increased his need to protect the community and find the limits of who he can and can't save. With the rise of a formidable new… Read
Give the people what they want! Adult Swim has handed a series order to Ballmastrz 9009, a 15-minute toon that originally was piloted in 2015. It will premiere at midnight April 8, with back-to-back new episodes air on Sundays.
Created by Christy Karacas (Suerjail) and produced by Titmouse, Ballmastrz 9009 is set in the titular year when The Game has made sure there were no more wars — especially, as the trailer below notes, “those suck-ass rad wars.” It centers on Gaz… Read
Season 9 of Archer is landing on FXX in the spring. The cable net said today that Archer: Danger Island will shove off at 10 PM Wendesday, April 25.
This season of the animated spy comedy finds Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) as a semi-functioning alcoholic seaplane pilot — a lush on the lush South Pacific island of Mitimotu. It’s 1939, and while the rest of the world is concerned about the looming Second World War, Archer is concerned only with who's buying his next… Read
Paramount Network and Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter are teaming to produce Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, an unscripted documentary series set to air in July. Watch a promo above.
Based on the book Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin by Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, the six-part docuseries focuses on the killing of the Florida teenager that became a huge American talking point and helped spur the “Black Lives Matter” movement. The announcement comes on… Read
HBO has released the official trailer and announced the premiere date for Paterno. The HBO Films presentation debuts Saturday, April 7 at 8 PM.
Starring Al Pacino in the title role, the drama centers on Penn State's Joe Paterno in the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal. After becoming the winningest coach in college football history, Paterno's legacy is challenged and he is forced to face questions of institutional failure in regard to the… Read
Syfy has slotted April 11 for the Season 3 premiere of its hit space drama The Expanse. We’re also getting a first-look at Season 3 in a new teaser trailer.
The 13-episode third season picks up with Earth, Mars and The Belt at war, with each competing entity vying for control. Now, more than ever, the mission to unlock the secret of the protomolecule reaches an all-time high and every decision made could jeopardize the survival of the solar system.
The Expanse, from Alcon… Read
It won’t be long before the song is over. CMT today set a June 7 midseason return date for Nashville, which is in its final season. And the final curtain will fall on the countrified soap with a series finale set for July 26. Watch a promo for the beginning of the end below.
CMT cued up the sixth and last season of Nashville on January 4 and drew the series' best L+3 numbers since its S5 midseason premiere in early June 2017. Now in its second season on CMT, which picked… Read
Netflix has slotted April 13 for the launch of its Lost In Space remake. We’re also getting a first look at the new iteration of sci-fi master Irwin Allen's 1965 cult TV classic, from Legendary TV.
While this is our first look, the new Lost in Space has already been made available for viewing in space. Netflix provided NASA with access to the pilot episode, which was transmitted 12 days ago to the International Space Station for astronauts to view.
According to Netflix… Read