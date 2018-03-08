Netflix is in what is described as “advanced negotiations” to produce a series of shows with former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle.
The proposed deal would see the Obamas produce exclusive content that would be available only on the streaming service. The number of episodes and format has not been decided, and nothing is finalized, according to the story first reported by the New York Times.
The Netflix deal would provide the Obamas with another
Little Rocket Man, meet the leader of the reality world. In the latest surreal moment for the Donald Trump administration, the President has been invited by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to meet with him in Pyongyang — and a South Korean official said POTUS says he will go there “by May.”
National Security Advisor Chung Eui-yong, leader of South Korean's delegation to Washington, made the announcement to reporters gathered in the driveway outside the West Wing that Kim
The FCC’s controversial decision last December to eliminate regulations aimed at preserving net neutrality has been followed by a flurry of legislative action at the state and federal level.
The latest salvo is a bill introduced by Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), which is a companion to a House bill introduced by Republican Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee. As tech giants, activists and Democrats alike all rail against the FCC's decision, which they say will pave the way for inter
UPDATED with attorneys’ statements, 4:35 PM: The attorneys for Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen — who is President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer — are commenting about what Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ said in her White House press briefing today. Without being asked about it, she revealed from the podium that revelation that Trump “won” his arbitration with the porn actress over a “hush agreement” made after their alleged affair and just before the 2016 election.
Cohen
Emmy-winning actress Cynthia Nixon once starred in a series that showcased the cosmopolitan lifestyle of New York City. Now, she is looking to take a different role for the state of New York. Nixon is looking to throw her hat in the ring for governor against Andrew Cuomo in September’s Democratic primary.
The Sex and the City alum has started to build a staff for a competitive campaign, according to NY1. The team is said to include Rebecca Katz and Bill Hyers. The duo
So what’s Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi doing on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3? Voter outreach, it seems.
Photos of Pelosi with RuPaul are going viral today, two days ahead of the episode’s airing on VH1. A 10-minute sneak peek of the episode released by the channel today (watch it below) includes Pelosi’s entire 90-second visit, during which she talks about pride, knowing your power and, finally, getting out the vote.
"If you don't vote," Pelosi tells the final five
The White House is standing by Kellyanne Conway – despite growing opposition from Democrats – after the U.S. Office of Special Counsel found that Conway violated the Hatch Act with appearances on Fox & Friends and CNN’s New Day in which she seemed to back Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.
Watch Conway’s Dec. 6 CNN appearance above.
The Office of Special Counsel – an independent agency that enforces laws governing federal employees – has found that Conway, a former
NBC said its hourlong primetime special featuring Megyn Kelly interviewing Russia president Vladimir Putin will be titled Confronting Putinand air Friday at 10 PM ET. The episode will serve as launchpad for the return of Kelly’s Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly, which will return after this week to its 7 PM ET slot for a mostly weekly spring and summer run until football season.
Kelly sat down with Putin for two exclusive one-on-one interviews last week — one inside the
Sometimes there’s so much news crammed into a single day of The Donald Trump Show that you aren’t sure where Stephen Colbert will start. That was not the case today. Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg was on cable news more often than Big Pharma ads, talking — and talking and talking and talking — about how he plans to thumb his nose at a subpoena from Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
Dude was going all Carter Page, to the point where some MSNBC and CNN anchors simply
EXCLUSIVE: Syrian Oscar nominee Kareem Abeed still can't quite believe he made it to walk the red carpet at the Academy Awards.
The producer of Feras Fayyad's Academy Award-nominated documentary Last Men in Aleppo had almost given up on attending the show after his visa request was denied under President Donald Trump's travel ban on citizens of eight countries, most of them Muslim-majority. "Up until the last minute, we had no hope," he told Deadline in an exclusive
Police are investigating a suspected double murder-suicide at the Illinois home of P.S. Ruckman Jr., a professor and political expert who appeared frequently on national TV and radio programs.
According to local newsreports in Rockford, Ill., the bodies of a man and his two sons were found by authorities conducting a welfare check at the home of Ruckman, 58. All three were found dead of gunshot wounds inside the house about 80 miles northwest of Chicago. Ruckman and his