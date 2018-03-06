When Lena Waithe won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for her very personal coming out episode of Master of None titled “Thanksgiving” she not only made history as the first Black woman to win an Emmy for comedy writing but also made a soul-stirring speech where she said “The things that make us different are our superpowers.” She uses that inspirational truth in her life and work as she continues to slay the game with her numerous projects and she… Read
Ever since actor Brian Tyree Henry was introduced as rapper Paper Boi on Donald Glover’s surrealistic FX comedy Atlanta (season 2 premieres Thursday, March 1), people have been singing the character’s trap anthem. Outside of that, Henry has had his own “glow up,” receiving Emmy nominations for appearances on acclaimed shows (This Is Us) and landing roles in major feature films (Widows, Hotel Artemis, If Beale Street Could Talk). Prior to spitting rhymes as Paper Boiand… Read
It’s not often, at least in recent history, that an Oscar-winning song literally grips the world, transcending the show and becoming an 11-million-plus-selling global hit.
That’s exactly what happened with “Let It Go” from Disney’s 2013 animated film Frozen. Husband and wife songwriting team Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez penned it for the villain Elsa, who locked herself up in her castle to hide from the world as her icy powers were a danger to those around her… Read
In Black Panther, Winston Duke plays the character of M’Baku, but trying to describe him and how he fits into the grand scheme of things isn’t easy without giving away major plot points of the anticipated Marvel Studios movie. When Duke stopped by the New Hollywood Podcast to talk about the comic book pic, we had to tiptoe around plenty of spoiler landmines.
In the comics, M’Baku is technically a villain when it comes to the world of Wakanda, but as we have seen in past… Read
Political podcast Pod Save America is headed to HBO. Crooked Media, the company founded by Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett and Tommy Vietor, has struck a deal with the premium cable channel for a series of hourlong specials this fall.
"At a time when politics affect the lives of Americans more than ever before, Pod Save America has brought fresh and thoughtful voices to the discussion," said Casey Bloys, president, HBO Programming, announcing the deal. "We're excited to share the… Read
Letitia Wright is known for roles in various British-based TV and films, but since she has come stateside, she has been wasting no time in becoming a force in the acting game — and her role in the upcoming Black Pantheris a testament to that.
In the highly anticipated Marvel Studios pic, the Guyana-born British actress plays Shuri, one of the women at the forefront of a movie that’s being called a “cultural phenomenon.” (Read Deadline’s review here.) The character of… Read
When the podcast 2 Dope Queenswith Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams debuted, it immediately became a hit on the iTunes charts as it put the spotlight on female comedians, comedians of color, and LGBT comedians in an effort to represent people from different backgrounds. Now it is making its way to HBO as four themed, hourlong comedy specials with some “lit AF” guests including the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker, Jon Stewart and Uzo Aduba in addition to a diverse… Read
Jenny Wall, who has had exec stints at Netflix, Hulu and HBO, is joining podcast network Gimlet Media as its chief marketing officer.
In the newly created post, Wall will oversee marketing and audience growth for the company, whose shows include Reply All, Homecoming and StartUp. At Hulu, Wall was SVP and head of marketing, helping oversee the launches of originals such as The Handmaid’s Tale, Casual and Difficult People. Before that, she was VP of marketing at Netflix… Read
Almost every movie ad seems to claim a "best picture of the year” critics quote, reflecting the closeness of this year’s awards race, as we discuss in this week’s episode of The Bart & Fleming Podcast. To be sure though, the majors’ focus is not only the awards race but also the maze of sequels and remakes scheduled for spring and summer release, as studios double down on their franchise strategy, hoping that bigger promotion and smarter narratives will improve on the… Read
EXCLUSIVE:Michael Nyman, co-chairman and CEO of public relations firm PMK•BNC, is the new chair of the California Film Commission, which administers the state's $330 million annual film incentives program and is charged with stemming the flow of runaway production.
Formerly the commission’s vice-chair, he takes over for Steve Dayan, the secretary-treasurer of Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399, who was appointed to the commission in 2011 by then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger… Read
Year-end trends and portents resist analysis in a year like 2017, which ended with giant mergers that will change Hollywood's landscape, and ongoing industrywide sexual harassment scandals, as we discuss in our year-end The Bart & Fleming Podcast. Box office turned hot and cold as streaming took command last year, triggering mixed forecasts of growth and weakness. Meanwhile, contrarian filmmakers like Christopher Nolan scored solid results (Dunkirk), while others, like… Read
Hollywood is alarmed by the impact of the Disney-Fox deal, fearing substantial job loss as well as shrinking markets for filmmakers, as we discuss in our latest episode of The Bart & Fleming Podcast. The combined market share of the consolidated company in film will top 30%, and creatives fear the impact on decision-making and marketing.
Further, there are concerns whether allegations of harassment and complicity have reached contagion proportions and may trigger… Read