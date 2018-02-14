Octavia Spencer On Female Empowerment Movement: “Can’t Be About Women Vs. Men” – Sundance ‘Power Of Story’ Panel

By Anthony D'Alessandro

At the “The Power of Story: Culture of Shift” panel at the Sundance Film Festival this morning, Octavia Spencer reminded the crowd that the current female empowerment revolution of #MeToo and Time’s Up “can’t be about women versus men.” Rather, she said, we need to make sure “it’s about the people being abused, and that this (movement) is to empower them.” “We have to allow these voices to be heard,” said Spencer. “We can’t rush to judgement.” But “it’s also about power… Read