Peter Bart and Mike Fleming Jr. worked together for two decades at Daily Variety. In this occasional column, two old friends get together and grind their axes, mostly on the movie business.FLEMING: Why were the Oscar ratings down 19% to the smallest viewership level of all time? I found it a most satisfying show. Jimmy Kimmel and producers Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd did a fine job all the way to the finish line this time, owning last year’s gaffe and ensuring it didn… Read
UPDATED with suspect charged: Terry Bryant, who attempted to steal Oscar Best Actress winner Frances McDormand’s statuette Sunday night during the Governors Ball afterparty, was charged today with one felony count of grand theft of property exceeding $950. He is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning.
Bryant faces a maximum sentence of three years in county jail if convicted, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said today. The case remains under… Read
E! Live From The Red Carpet on Sunday ahead of the 90th Oscars drew 1.33 million viewers, a drop-off of 34% compared with last year. Its 0.4 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic was down almost half from the year-ago’s 0.7. The special, which had drawn extra attention ahead of Sunday with misconduct claims resurfacing against co-host Ryan Seacrest, aired live from 2-5 PM PT from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
It’s difficult to attribute the dip to Seacrest alone. The… Read
President Donald Trump has the whole Oscar-ratings thing figured out: No stars, low ratings. And Jimmy Kimmel has offered an appropriate show of gratitude.
“Thanks, lowest rated President in HISTORY,” Kimmel responded to Trump’s earlier tweet.
Along with tweets about DACA, North Korea and a parsing of the difference between chaos and energy, Trump couldn’t resist taking a swipe at those Hollywood elites by gloating about the ratings for Sunday night’s 90th Academy Awards… Read
“We are going to build that wall with Oscars,” five-time winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu joked when I ran into him at the Governors Ball after Sunday night’s Academy Awards.
I pointed out that, with Guillermo del Toro’s big win, Mexican directors have won four of the past five Best Director Oscars. Del Toro, Iñárritu and Gravity’s Alfonso Cuaron, best friends and longtime collaborators and colleagues all, are affectionately known as the “three amigos.” With The Shape of Water…Read
EXCLUSIVE: Twelve hours after he became a double Oscar winner for The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro steps off an elevator at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills looking a little exhausted, but no less overjoyed than he did when I last left him, about six hours earlier, at Fox’s post-Oscar party. There, he was a rock star, with friends and well-wishers cheering loudly when he stepped through the doors. Now, the company he keeps is a pair of golden statuettes, for Best… Read
Keala Settle stopped the show at the Oscars on Sunday with her rendition of “This Is Me,” the signature tune from Fox’s The Greatest Showman. Watch her impassioned performance below, along with those of three other Academy Award nominees for Best Song, including trophy winner “Remember Me” from Coco.
Backed by a host of singers, the actress who played the Bearded Lady in the Hugh Jackman film belted out the anthemic song about acceptance and self-worth. Broadway actress… Read
As per usual the Oscars ceremony last night at the Dolby Theatre included an In Memoriam segment put together by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and as usual some weren’t happy about a few names that failed to make the cut.
This year, a total of 51 names and photos were flashed across the screen as Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder sung a cover of Tom Petty’s “Room at the Top” while playing solo guitar. But among the notables left off: actor Adam West… Read
Not only did Robert Lopez walk away with his second original song Oscar last night for the Cocoditty “Remember Me” he co-composed with wife Kristen Anderson-Lopez, but the Brooklyn-based songwriter became the first person ever to earn a double EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards).
In his first go-round, Lopez was the youngest individual at 39 to notch an EGOT, and the fastest to win all four over a decade’s time.
Breaking down Lopez’s wins: He won his first Oscar… Read
It was a very good year for women, for fish and for non-pros next door in a multiplex theater. Not such a good year for high-speed water conveyances, set design and big-box shop shipping containers. Here are some of the high/medium/low moments of Oscars90.
JIMMY KIMMEL ACCURATELY FORECASTS THE SHAPE OF WATER HAD TO WIN BEST PICTURE IN #METOO YEAR
"Congratulations, I'm very happy for Guillermo [del Toro]. You made a beautiful movie. And thanks to Guillermo, we will always… Read
Best Actress Oscar winner Frances McDormand did very little campaigning for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri during awards season, preferring to let the work speak for itself. But she had two powerful words that were heard round the world on Oscar night: “Inclusion Rider.”
A reference to a clause that allows actors to contractually demand 50% diversity on set, it set the internet ablaze as Oscar watchers searched for the term's meaning and as folks reacted on… Read
Jordan Peele expanded on his poignant onstage speech Sunday after he became the first African American to win the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for his genre-bending social thriller Get Out. “It's a renaissance,” Peele said backstage at the Dolby Theatre about being part of this new movement in black filmmaking. “I almost never became a director because there was a shortage of role models — there was Spike Lee, (John) Singleton and others.”
He added, “I am so proud to be… Read