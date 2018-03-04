Social media was alive and kicking during the 90th Academy Awards, as the global online community closely followed the broadcast and streaming action. Facebook Watch streamed The Oscars: All Access, Red Carpet and Backstage on The Academy show page.
The Top 5 most talked-about moments on Facebook related to the Academy Awards:
1. The Shape of Waterwins Best Picture
2. Gary Oldman wins Best Actor
3. Frances McDormand accepts Best Actress and asks all fellow female… Read
Tiffany Haddish was one of the big hits with the Oscar online audience, drawing laughs and huzzahs for her efforts to meet her idol, Meryl Streep.
Haddish started her day by jumping over the rope on the red carpet to meet her idol, Streep.
But her biggest moment would come later when she teamed with Maya Rudolph.
“We are so happy to be here, but our feet hurt,” Haddish said, brandishing her shoes in hand, as did Rudolph. “I’ve been wearing these shoes since 11 this… Read
The Roseanne reboot has released its first official trailer, following the release of several teasers.
The new revival features the entire family, including Roseanne as the titular matriarch and Dan Conner (John Goodman), as well as Laurie Metcalf as Aunt Jackie, Alicia Goranson as Becky, Sara Gilbert as Darlene and Michael Fishman as D.J. Also making an appearance is the familiar couch that appeared in the original series for nine seasons.
Sarah Chalke, who played Becky… Read
The first TwitterOscars ad surfaced during the TV broadcast of the 90th Academy Awards, renewing a hashtag that spotlighted female presence (and lack of same) in the technology industry.
The #HereWeAre hashtag was first used during the 2018 CES show to designate an event focused on women in technology.
Sunday’s black and white TV spot was Twitter’s first Oscars television ad. It featured women’s faces flashing across the screen, set to a poem written by Denice Frohman… Read
YouTube is caught in the middle of a war between conservative commentors and advertisers.
CNN has reported that mainstream companies like 20th Century Fox, Paramount and others were still advertising on conservative and conspiracy YouTube channels like Alex Jones’s InfoWars. After being contacted by CNN concerning that apparent choice, they pulled the ads.
However, conservative commentators are claiming that YouTube is engaging in an over-reaching censorship campaign that… Read
The 33rd Film Independent Spirit Awards will air live on IFC and on Facebook Watch this Saturday, starting at 5 PM ET/2 PM PT.
Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet Productions returns for his fourth year as executive producer and director, while producer Shawn Davis returns for his 16th show. Danielle Federico and Andrew Schaff will be co-producing the awards, which celebrate the best of independent film.
In addition to the IFC broadcast, the 2018 Film… Read
A video featuring various NBA players wishing their Chinese fans a happy new year is causing social media uproar, as Philadelphia 76ers guard J.J. Redick appears to use a slur in his greeting.
The video, made by Chinese media company Tencent, has appeared online. There is a version with Redick edited out also circulating.
The video goes through various NBA players wishing their Chinese fans a happy new year. When it gets to Redick at the 51-second mark, he seems to say… Read
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki says she isn’t going to kick controversial online star Logan Paul off the platform.
Speaking at the Code Media conference in Huntington Beach, CA today, she said Paul would stay for now because he didn’t violate any specific policies when he posted a video of a person who committed suicide. YouTube responded to the outrage by temporarily suspending advertising on Paul’s account, but has not permanently banned him.
"He hasn't done anything that… Read
You may soon be able to downvote something you dislike on Facebook. But there’s no actual “dislike” button in the works, according to the social media giant.
A small number of users are test subjects for Facebook’s longest-running request, a way to signal that you do not approve of something. The test is running on public pages and provides an option to users to hide any post and report it as offensive, misleading or off-topic.
Reports indicate the test has surfaced in… Read
Television’s original binge-watching extravaganza is officially under way, with NBC’s five-and-a-half-hour Super Bowl pregame show officially on the air.
There are many ways to catch the action, of course. Those tuning in via cable, satellite or over-the-air broadcast will see the kickoff of Super Bowl LII at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT.
The game matches the Philadelphia Eagles (15-3) against the defending champion New England Patriots (also 15-3), who are making a record 10th… Read
A group of investors have placed yet another big bet on Wattpad, a Toronto-based storytelling app that combines crowdsourced content and other material.
BDC, Kickstart Ventures, Peterson Group, and Raine Group are among the latest backers, investing $51 million in Wattpad.
The money will be used to expand the available content into more formats and improve on the machine learning that matches it with consumers. To date, Wattpad has raised $117.8 million… Read
A Beijing court has accepted a case that would require Chinese media authority SAPPRFT to clarify the legal or policy basis of its listing of homosexual relations as “abnormal” within a regulation that stipulates principles for online content providers. The Global Times reports that private citizen Fan Chunlin has filed suit with the Beijing No. 1 Intermediate People’s Court and that a decision is expected within six months, his lawyer told the paper.
In June this year… Read