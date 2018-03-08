Obituaries

Russ Solomon Dies: Tower Records Founder Was 92

By Bruce Haring

Russ Solomon, who grew Tower Records into one of the world’s largest record and video retailing chains and was the subject of a well-received documentary on his life, has died. He was 92 and passed away at his home in Sacramento, California of an apparent heart attack, according to his son, Michael Solomon. Solomon was a beloved and iconic figure in the music and video industry, and his stores were a favorite of fans for its broad selections of media. Many of the… Read