Obituaries

D’Wayne Swear, a retired Naval investigator who inspired Scott Bakula’s NCIS: New Orleans character Dwayne Pride, died March 5 at his home in Gulfport, Mississippi after a battle with cancer. He was 60.
Swear, who served as a technical advisor on the series, will be honored with an In Memoriam card during the episode on Tuesday, March 13.
"D'Wayne led with a grin, a hug and a joke,” said Bakula. “He was the heart and soul of our show. The greatest ambassador for the city… Read
Paul De Meo, who is best known for adapting the screenplay of Dave Stevens' comic book, The Rocketeer, died unexpectedly on Feb. 26. In addition to the Disney classic, he wrote and produced many films, TV shows, and video games. He was 64.
His longtime writing partner and friend Danny Bilson tweeted the news last week saying, “R.I.P. Paul DeMeo. Brother, dear friend, and creative partner in all things. We miss you already.” The two started launched their career with the… Read
Harry J. Ufland, a frequent collaborator of Martin Scorsese, died of brain cancer at his home in Playa Vista. He was 81.
Born in Manhattan on March 12, 1936, Ufland was an agent-turned-producer who is best known for producing Scorsese’s The Last Temptation of Christ starring Willem Dafoe. He also worked with the Academy Award-winning filmmaker on Mean Streets and The King of Comedy.
He became an agent at William Morris in 1958 and left in 1974 for CMA/ICM. After two… Read
Russ Solomon, who grew Tower Records into one of the world’s largest record and video retailing chains and was the subject of a well-received documentary on his life, has died. He was 92 and passed away at his home in Sacramento, California of an apparent heart attack, according to his son, Michael Solomon.
Solomon was a beloved and iconic figure in the music and video industry, and his stores were a favorite of fans for its broad selections of media. Many of the… Read
As per usual the Oscars ceremony last night at the Dolby Theatre included an In Memoriam segment put together by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and as usual some weren’t happy about a few names that failed to make the cut.
This year, a total of 51 names and photos were flashed across the screen as Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder sung a cover of Tom Petty’s “Room at the Top” while playing solo guitar. But among the notables left off: actor Adam West… Read
Alan Alda responded today to yesterday’s news on the death of David Ogden Stiers, who appeared with him as Major Charles Emerson Winchester III in M*A*S*H.
“I remember how you skateboarded to work every day down busy LA streets,” Alda tweeted. “How, once you glided into Stage 9, you were Winchester to your core. How gentle you were, how kind, except when devising the most vicious practical jokes. We love you, David. Goodbye.”
Stiers was 75 and died at home, according to… Read
Police are investigating a suspected double murder-suicide at the Illinois home of P.S. Ruckman Jr., a professor and political expert who appeared frequently on national TV and radio programs.
According to local newsreports in Rockford, Ill., the bodies of a man and his two sons were found by authorities conducting a welfare check at the home of Ruckman, 58. All three were found dead of gunshot wounds inside the house about 80 miles northwest of Chicago. Ruckman and his… Read
David Ogden Stiers, who played Major Charles Emerson Winchester III in M*A*S*H and later Cogsworth in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, has died. He was 75 and died at home, according to his agent, Mitchell Stubbs.
Stiers had been battling bladder cancer, Stubbs told The Oregonian/OregonLive media outlet.
The late actor was born in Peoria, Illinois, then moved to Eugene, Oregon while he was in high school. He attended the University of Oregon, but soon left for San Francisco… Read
Harvey Schmidt, composer of the longest-running off-Broadway musical whose tunes for The Fantasticks included the poignant, haunting “Try to Remember,” died Wednesday in Texas, where he made his home. He was 88.
His death was confirmed by Dan Demello, a publicist for The Fantasticks, but no additional details were disclosed.
With lyricist Tom Jones, who he’d met when both were students at the University of Texas at Austin, Schmidt collaborated on the stage production that… Read
Bruce Margolis, a longtime 20th Century Fox Television production executive and television producer, died on February 16 after a battle with cancer. He was 64, and passed away at Citrus Valley Hospice in West Covina, California.
His death was confirmed by 20th Century Fox Television.
Margolis most recently served as a Co-Executive Producer on Fox’s drama Star, a position he held from the show's inception, after serving as a production executive on the series' pilot.
Prior… Read
Barry Crimmins, a stand-up comic who was a tireless advocate for child sexual abuse victims and subject of Bobcat Goldthwait’s 2015 documentary Call Me Lucky, has died of cancer. He was 64. His wife, Helen Crimmins, tweeted from his account that he died Tuesday night:
Helen here with sad news…Barry passed peacefully yesterday with Bobcat and I. He would want everyone to know that he cared deeply about mankind and wants you to carry on the good fight. Peace.
— Barry… Read
Benjamin Melniker, known as the producer of nearly all Batman films and projects, died on February 26. He was 104. Melniker’s producing partner, Michael Uslan, made the announcement on Facebook today.
Without Melniker, the world may have never seen the Batman films that we are familiar with today. In 1979, he and Uslan bought the movie rights to DC’s Caped Crusader. This would cement his legacy as a producer on almost all Batman projects from Tim Burton’s 1989 adaptation… Read