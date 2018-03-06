Super Bowl First Half: Missed Kicks, Missed Commercials, Quarterbacks At Receiver

By Bruce Haring

It was “a little bit of an unusual game” in the first half of Super Bowl LII, according to NBC commentator Cris Collinsworth. For one, there were three missed kicks, two on extra-points, the latter considered virtually automatic in the league. For another, the most-watched game of the year had a major glitch in the broadcast. During a commercial break in the second quarter, there was a 10-second to 15-second dark spot before returning to the game without a commercial… Read