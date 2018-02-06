Taking an Uber will come with some extra luge content over the next two and a half weeks under a novel partnership between the ride-share giant and NBC.
During the PyeongChang Games, which start Thursday, Uber riders across the country will be able to access Olympic athlete interviews and highlights curated daily by NBC Olympics.
Once riders begin their trips, they can access – through the Uber app and a link to an NBC Olympics site – interviews, highlights, and content… Read
As a group of 15 Democratic senators is calling for a federal investigation of the FCC’s review of Sinclair’s pending acquisition of Tribune Media, and former regulator Michael Copps is warning of Thursday’s pivotal FCC meeting, “We are on the eve of media madness.” Ties between the regulatory agency and President Donald Trump are at the center of the fight.
A letter signed by the senators expressed “strong concerns that the FCC's ongoing review of the proposed merger of… Read
"I still struggle to find the words to really encapsulate what that experience was for me," says Aisha Hinds of playing Harriet Tubman this season on Underground. "As an artist, by all means, it was an incredible, exciting venture and challenge to bring theater on to television," she adds in our Next Generation TV interview about that Season 2 episode titled “Minty,” which was essentially a one-woman show of Hinds as the iconic abolitionist.
Like past Next Gen TV… Read
"This is a monster and as the world has seen, there's nothing like this on TV," Ricky Whittle says of American Gods during this week's Next Generation TV one-on-one conversation.
"We're in a great privileged position where we have a platform to tell stories and to entertain but also educate," The 100 alum adds of Bryan Fuller and Michael Green’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman's acclaimed and sprawling 2001 novel. "These themes that have become very relevant now in the current… Read
"I still feel like I'm getting away with something and someone's going to come and take it back," Carrie Coon jokes in this week's Next Generation TV interview. The sit-down comes amid lead roles this year on HBO’s just-concludedThe Leftovers and the latest installment ofFargo, which ends June 21. She also just landed a role in Steven Spielberg’s The Papers opposite Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep.
A potential Emmy double-dipper this year thanks to those duel stellar… Read
"We tell reality through fictional characters," The Get Down's Shameik Moore says by way of summarizing the Netflix series set in the early early days of what we now know as hip-hop. The Dope alum discussed the now-shuttered series created by Baz Luhrmann and Stephen Adly Guirgis, and much more, in a sit-d0wn for Deadline’s Next Generation TV interview series.
"He was yelling at me every day to get the backspins right and make sure you lean and everything," Moore added of… Read
Viacom Inc. and Altice USA have announced a multi-year partnership that includes advanced advertising and content distribution agreements. The partnership combines Altice USA's unique audience data, multi-screen advertising platforms, measurement and analytics capabilities with Viacom's advanced advertising offerings to deliver local and national advertising across multiple screens, including TV, mobile, tablet and desktop.
The companies say the content distribution… Read
"We see over the course of Season 1 this inner strength come out in Rosalee, and by the beginning of Season 2, she becomes a solider and she become so determined to go back and get her family back, out of this bondage," Underground star Jurnee Smollett-Bell says of her character during our sit-down for Deadline’s Next Generation TV interview series.
"It was really important to us all honestly to see this transformation happen," she added of Rosalee and the narrative… Read
"I think that what's so wonderful is that even though it is being told through Latino eyes and we're kind of changing the Latino narrative, is that it is a universal story," One Day At A Timestar Justina Machado says about why she thinks the Netflix reboot of the Norman Lear series works so well. "That's the beautiful thing about Netflix, it's in 190 countries …and the reception has been amazing.”
Having captured people's attention first with stint as a regular on… Read
"How do you transition from the cable world into the network world?" Timeless star Abigail Spencer asks in the debut of Deadline’s Next Generation TV video interview series. The former Rectify topliner confidently answers her own question: "You need to have good people at the helm.”
With a career that recently has spanned her acclaimed role as Amantha Holden on the Ray McKinnon-created SundanceTV drama Rectify to historian Lucy Preston on NBC time travel series, Spencer… Read