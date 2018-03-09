UPDATED with final ratings 2:20 PM: NBC’s new comedy series Championshad a quiet debut last night with a 0.7 adults 18-49 rating and2.7 million viewers (Live+same day) at 9:30 PM. Because of college basketball pre-emptions on NBC, CBS and the CW, there have been downward adjustments for their shows, with all NBC series, including Champions, and some CBS programs, slipping a tenth of a 18-49 rating point in the finals (from 0.8 in the fast nationals.
With a 0.7 premiere… Read
“Put her in her place, man,” says an onlooker just as the Brooklyn teenage girl at the center of First Match makes her move into the world of boys wrestling. This trailer for the Netflix film, bowing at the SXSW festival before hitting Netflix later this month, shows that the girl won’t go down without a fight.
Starring newcomer Elvire Emanuelle, writer-director Olivia Newman’s first feature began as a short film at the 2011 New York Film Festival, then worked its way… Read
Lyndon Smith (Parenthood) has been tapped as the lead Emmy in the CW supernatural cop drama pilot Dead Inside, from writer Katie Lovejoy and producer Bill Lawrence. She replaces Joey King who had been originally cast in the role opposite male lead Freddie Stroma.
The casting change was made after the table read. At 18, King is about a decade younger than Emmy’s age as the character had been conceived.
In Dead Inside, penned by Lovejoy and directed by Michael Patrick Jann… Read
New York made a big return to the top of the list of broadcast drama pilot locations this season, tying its record of 11 hourlong projects including one that has been ordered straight-to-series, Dick Wolf’s CBS drama F.B.I. That is up from seven broadcast drama pilots that filmed in the Big Apple last year and matches the previous high mark set in 2012.
With New York state's film production tax credit program extended last year, America’s largest city continues to attract… Read
UTA has signed screen and stage actor Steven Pasquale.
Pasquale most recently starred in Lincoln Center's Broadway production of Junk, written by Ayad Akhtar and directed by Doug Hughes. He previously received Drama Desk and Drama League nominations for his performance in the Broadway musical adaptation of The Bridges of Madison County. Pasquale’s theater credits also include Stephen Sondheim's Assassins and Alex Timber's The Robber Bridegroom.
In TV, Pasquale is best… Read
As a new post-Oscars cycle begins, Specialty winners should see a bump in the box office this weekend with added runs while new titles enter theaters with audiences looking to spring and beyond. IFC Films is rolling out comedy The Death of Stalin, which had a fall festival run. Starring Steve Buscemi, Jeffrey Tambor, Simon Russell Beale and Andrea Riseborough, the feature takes a crack at one of the last century's most notorious dictators and his cronies. On a… Read
UPDATED with trailer:HBO will premiere late-night docuseries Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas on April 13, kicking of the series 10-episode rookie season. Watch the first trailer above.
“Maybe not the best move to announce another man getting a late-night show on International Women's Day,” Cenac tweeted today, “but it could not be made without the hard work and creativity of a lot of talented women. That's not a compliment — that's a way to flatter them into working through… Read
TV networks are under increasing pressure to maintain profit margins and distribution while also adapting to the expectations of viewers who are swimming happily in a sea of ad-free streaming content.
Fox acknowledged that reality this week, becoming the latest network to state its goal of reducing ad time, joining NBCUniversal, Turner and Viacom in the effort to slim down. Ad chief Joe Marchese said his team would actively explore getting down to just two minutes of ads… Read
This Is Us fans might still be talking about last Tuesday’s love-it-or-hate-it standalone episode by the time next week’s season finale rolls around, but creator Dan Fogelman is standing by the unusual choice.
“Our 2nd-to-last episode of season featured little of our superstar cast and instead told the important story of a little girl's life,” Fogelman tweeted even as the episode, titled “This Big, Amazing, Beautiful Life,” polarized fans. (See Fogelman’s tweet, among… Read
Kim Jong-un’s late-breaking, out-of-nowhere invitation to meet with Donald Trump caught the world – and late-night talkers – a bit off guard last night, but Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel filed their comedy RSVPs just in time.
Colbert rushed the news to the top of his Late Show monologue, moving so quickly he garbles a joke at one point, breaking up and getting himself bleeped. “This is how the sausage gets made,” he says.
Diplomatic Observation: “This can only mean one… Read
The Wire alum Wood Harris has been cast as a lead opposite Lynn Collins in ABC's cop drama pilot The Mission (fka Safe Harbor).
Written by Jason Richman and directed by Michael Offer, The Mission chronicles the colorful, complicated lives of cops on and off the beat as we follow them into harrowing, emotional and often humorous situations. It centers on Oriana "Ori" Cloverfield (Collins), who gave up a legal career to become a rookie cop — or so it seems.
Harris plays… Read
Director Patty Jenkins confirms today what Deadline reported last month: Kristen Wiig will play villain Cheetah in the upcoming Wonder Womansequel.
“So excited to confirm the most thrilling news!,” Jenkins tweeted today (see it below). “Yes! It's true. So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can’t wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!! @GalGadot.”
Wiig… Read