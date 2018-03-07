Will John Williams Step Back From Scoring Future ‘Star Wars’ Movies?

By Anthony D'Alessandro

The 86-year old composer who recently received his 51st Oscar-nomination for Star Wars: The Last Jedi admitted in a recent KUSC radio interview that after J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: Episode IX, he’s finished with writing music for Star Wars movies. “We know J.J. Abrams is preparing one now for next year that I will hopefully do for him, and I look forward to it,” John Williams said. “It will round out a series of nine and be quite enough for me.” The Oscar winning… Read