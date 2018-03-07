EXCLUSIVE: Amid the timely and tenacious documentaries in the official selection at SXSW this year is one that feels more, well, timeless. Making the Grade, a love letter to the piano lesson but really much more, is the latest film from Ken Wardrop (Sundance award winner His & Hers, the 2016 Telluride pic Mom & Me), and it’s having its North American premiere Sunday in the fest’s 24 Beats Per Second section, which spotlights the sounds, culture and influence of music and… Read
The 86-year old composer who recently received his 51st Oscar-nomination for Star Wars: The Last Jedi admitted in a recent KUSC radio interview that after J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: Episode IX, he’s finished with writing music for Star Wars movies.
“We know J.J. Abrams is preparing one now for next year that I will hopefully do for him, and I look forward to it,” John Williams said. “It will round out a series of nine and be quite enough for me.” The Oscar winning… Read
Dolly Parton will be hanging her coat of many colors at a new agency. The iconic country singer-songwriter, actress, TV producer and two-time Oscar nominee has signed with WME after being a free agent since 2016.
The move comes as Parton and her original 9 to 5 co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are circling a reboot of that 1980 comedy at 2oth Century Fox. The new version, which in its early stages, would focus on three young women dealing with sexism and chauvinism in… Read
EXCLUSIVE:BET has added to the cast for The Bobby Brown Story, its two-part miniseries starring Woody McClain as the veteran R&B singer. Mekhi Phifer, Lil Rel Howery, T.K. Carter, Laz Alonso, Lance Gross, Alyssa Goss and Sandi McCree also are set to star as production begins toady in Atlanta.
The New Edition Story broke BET ratings records when it aired in January 2017, and The Bobby Brown Story picks up where that pic left off following Brown's successful solo run… Read
Keala Settle stopped the show at the Oscars on Sunday with her rendition of “This Is Me,” the signature tune from Fox’s The Greatest Showman. Watch her impassioned performance below, along with those of three other Academy Award nominees for Best Song, including trophy winner “Remember Me” from Coco.
Backed by a host of singers, the actress who played the Bearded Lady in the Hugh Jackman film belted out the anthemic song about acceptance and self-worth. Broadway actress… Read
Not only did Robert Lopez walk away with his second original song Oscar last night for the Cocoditty “Remember Me” he co-composed with wife Kristen Anderson-Lopez, but the Brooklyn-based songwriter became the first person ever to earn a double EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards).
In his first go-round, Lopez was the youngest individual at 39 to notch an EGOT, and the fastest to win all four over a decade’s time.
Breaking down Lopez’s wins: He won his first Oscar… Read
UPDATED with video: “Remember Me,” the song played variously as a lullaby and an upbeat Latin pop tune in Pixar’s Coco, won the Academy Award for Best Song tonight.
“I really want to take a minute to look at this category of incredible nominated songwriters tonight,” said Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who accepted the award with her husband and co-writer Robert Lopez. “Not only are we diverse, but we are close to 50/50 for gender representation. When you look at a category like… Read
A column chronicling conversations and events on the awards circuit.
It’s party time in Hollywood as the town awaits the opening of the envelopes — hopefully the correct envelopes this time. And it looks like Bonnie and Clyde might be getting another chance.
For the 90th anniversary of the Academy Awards, it appears producers Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd are going to have a considerable number of past winners on the show including announced presenters Eva Marie Saint… Read
Tony Cavalero, who stars on Nickelodeon’s School of Rock series, has officially signed on to play veteran rocker Ozzy Osbourne in Netflix’s Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt. Jeff Tremaine directing the pic based on the 2001 autobiography The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band.
The book follows the band’s rise to international stardom in the 1980s, detailing the ups and downs on the way to becoming staples of the glam rock style and selling more than 100… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Kill Your Friends author and screenwriter John Niven has become attached to pen the screenplay for Berlin Bromley, a coming-of-age comedy/drama based on the memoir of Bertie Marshall. Marshall was one of the Bromley Contingent, followers of the Sex Pistols, that also included Siouxsie Sioux, Billy Idol and Steve Severin.
Charlotte Arden is producing the film with Peter Dunphy as exec producer for Gizmo Films (Mad To Be Normal, Funny Cow). Neal Moore is exec… Read
Elegantly designed and impeccably shot, Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water would need a strong, immersive sonic experience to cross the finish line, ending up as it did with 13 Oscar nominations in the strongest showing for any film this year.
Set primarily within 1960s Baltimore laboratories, this romantic fantasy between a fish-man and a mute janitor would require not only period accuracy in its depiction of its central locations, but also a believable… Read
Ed Sheeran made a surprise visit to the Berlin Film Festival on Friday to talk up the documentary Songwriter, a special out-of-competition entry at the fest which wraps tomorrow. The singer-songwriter phenom, who made a much-hyped appearance in Game Of Thrones last year, and in Bridget Jones's Baby playing himself, told the assembled press he is prepping for another film next year and that he's already written the soundtrack.
“I'm going to make one movie in my lifetime,”… Read