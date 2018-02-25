Michelle Obama’s memoir will be titled Becoming and is set for a November release by the Crown Publishing Group.
The news was released via Markus Dohle, CEO of Penguin Random House, the publisher for the Crown imprint. It was also tweeted by the former first lady.
"Writing Becoming has been a deeply personal experience,” said Michelle Obama in a statement. “It has allowed me, for the very first time, the space to honestly reflect on the unexpected trajectory of my life… Read
Lin Bolen, the first female VP of programming at a TV network and an influential force in daytime television fare, has died. She passed away on January 19 at the age of 76 in a hospital in the San Fernando Valley, according to friend and former game-show host Jim MacKrell.
Bolen worked for NBC in the 1970s and was responsible for commissioning the long-running game show Wheel of Fortune. She also is credited with bringing long-form narrative to soap operas, expanding them… Read
Grand Central Publishing has acquired Sally Field’s upcoming memoir In Pieces, a book described as the actress’s first extensive discussion of her private life and childhood.
Field says the book is “about the little girl that I was, about the teenager who backed into becoming a celebrity, and about the craft that taught me to stand on my feet, a craft that helped me find my way out of a complicated childhood."
Millicent Bennett, GCP’s Executive Editor, acquired the North… Read
A split-second political calculation, maybe, or what the French call l’esprit d’escalier – “staircase wit,” or that perfect retort that popped into your head too late. In either case, Hillary Clinton now wonders what would have happened had she called out then-GOP candidate Donald Trump when he bizarrely stalked her on that debate stage last year.
Though she went high, Clinton, writing in her new campaign memoir What Happened, had other options during the Oct. 10, 2016… Read
Writers are warned never to give away the ending of a movie or play. But beginnings are fair game. This is how Paul Dooley opens his one-man show, Movie Dad:
‘I am a character actor. That's the definition of me. For the past 60 years, I've been pretending to be other people. Tonight, I'm going to pretend to be myself. The character actor is never the star of the movie or the TV show. The audience may feel his face is familiar, but have no idea what his name is. Some of…Read
Diane Sawyer will revisit Caitlyn Jenner in a special edition of ABC’s 20/20, two years after their initial interview made global headlines.
In 2015, Jenner told Sawyer, “I am a woman” in an exclusive interview that ended months of speculation about the former Olympian, then known as Bruce. Jenner was then in the beginning stages of gender transition. The nervous Jenner began that interview by warning Sawyer that the talk would be an “emotional rollercoaster.”
“How do I… Read
Alec Baldwin probably couldn’t have chosen anyone less esteemed than himself in the eyes of Donald Trump: Saturday Night Live’s favorite Trump will collaborate with novelist and longtime Trump needler Kurt Andersen on faux memoir You Can't Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump.
The satirical memoir, with Baldwin reading the audiobook, will be published by Penguin Press with a November target… Read
EXCLUSIVE:Four years agoCarrie Fisher wrote the following article for Deadline’s AwardsLine magazine, remembering her first visit to the 1965 Oscars when her mother Debbie Reynolds was nominated for Best Actress for the title role in Charles Walters’ musical The Unsinkable Molly Brown. Like many memoirs Fisher, who died Tuesday, it’s a piece that reflects her Hollywood insider sensibility and hysterical wit.
Having come from a show business family, I was aware of the… Read