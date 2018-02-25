Paul Dooley On Robert Altman, Mike Nichols And A Character Named Paul Dooley

By Jeremy Gerard

Writers are warned never to give away the ending of a movie or play. But beginnings are fair game. This is how Paul Dooley opens his one-man show, Movie Dad: ‘I am a character actor. That's the definition of me. For the past 60 years, I've been pretending to be other people. Tonight, I'm going to pretend to be myself. The character actor is never the star of the movie or the TV show. The audience may feel his face is familiar, but have no idea what his name is. Some of… Read