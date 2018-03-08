Click to Skip Ad
breakingBusiness

Netflix In “Advanced Negotiations” With Obamas For Series Of Shows – Report

Barack Michelle Obama first date movie cast

By

Netflix is in what is described as “advanced negotiations” to produce a series of shows with former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle. The proposed deal would see the Obamas produce exclusive content that would be available only on the streaming service. The number of episodes and format has not been decided, and nothing is finalized, according to the story first reported by the New York Times. The Netflix deal would provide the Obamas with another… Read

Business

Tronc Says Los Angeles Times Sale On Track To Close “In Days Or Weeks”

By

Tronc is hoping its sale of the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune will close “in days or weeks,” the company’s CFO, Terry Jiminez, told investors during a conference call to discuss the company’s fourth-quarter results. The sale to biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong, for $500 million in cash plus the assumption of $90 million of pension liability, was announced just last month. It will give the print and digital concern, which was spun off from Tribune… Read

breakingAwardsline

Facebook Names Top Five Most Talked-About Oscars Moments

By

Social media was alive and kicking during the 90th Academy Awards, as the global online community closely followed the broadcast and streaming action. Facebook Watch streamed The Oscars: All Access, Red Carpet and Backstage on The Academy show page. The Top 5 most talked-about moments on Facebook related to the Academy Awards:  1. The Shape of Water wins Best Picture 2.  Gary Oldman wins Best Actor 3.  Frances McDormand accepts Best Actress and asks all fellow female… Read

breakingAwardsline

‘Roseanne’ Reboot Issues First Full Trailer

Roseanne Barr John Goodman

By

The Roseanne reboot has released its first official trailer, following the release of several teasers. The new revival features the entire family, including Roseanne as the titular matriarch and Dan Conner (John Goodman), as well as Laurie Metcalf as Aunt Jackie, Alicia Goranson as Becky, Sara Gilbert as Darlene and Michael Fishman as D.J. Also making an appearance is the familiar couch that appeared in the original series for nine seasons. Sarah Chalke, who played Becky… Read

breakingAwardsline

Kobe Bryant’s ‘Dear Basketball’ Wins Oscar For Best Animated Short

By

Kobe Bryant has scored again. The retired Laker took home the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film for Dear Basketball, his love letter to the game he played so well in the NBA for 20 years. Created on the eve of his retirement from the Los Angeles Lakers, the short is narrated by Bryant and describes his love for the game, which began when he was a young child, and continued on to an all-time professional career. Bryant describes how he and basketball have given… Read

breakingBusiness

Twitter Offers First Oscars TV Ad, Renews #HereWeAre Hashtag

Twitter

By

The first Twitter Oscars ad surfaced during the TV broadcast of the 90th Academy Awards, renewing a hashtag that spotlighted female presence (and lack of same) in the technology industry. The #HereWeAre hashtag was first used during the 2018 CES show to designate an event focused on women in technology. Sunday’s black and white TV spot was Twitter’s first Oscars television ad. It featured women’s faces flashing across the screen, set to a poem written by Denice Frohman… Read

breakingBusiness

YouTube Struggles With Advertisers Vs. Conservative Voices Conflicts

By

YouTube is caught in the middle of a war between conservative commentors and advertisers. CNN has reported that mainstream companies like 20th Century Fox, Paramount and others were still advertising on conservative and conspiracy YouTube channels like Alex Jones’s InfoWars. After being contacted by CNN concerning that apparent choice, they pulled the ads. However, conservative commentators are claiming that YouTube is engaging in an over-reaching censorship campaign that… Read

breakingBusiness

“The Casting Couch In Hollywood Was Not Invented By Harvey Weinstein” – Attorney Benjamin Brafman

Harvey Weinsetin

By

Attorney Benjamin Brafman has spoken out to defend client Harvey Weinstein in an interview, saying, "The casting couch in Hollywood was not invented by Harvey Weinstein." Speaking to the Times of London, Brafman called Weinstein “one of the most interesting people I’ve ever represented.”  Brafman has handled legal matters for Jay-Z, P Diddy, Michael Jackson, pharmaceutical entrepreneur Martin Shkreli, and Dominique Strauss-Kahn, the former International Monetary Fund head… Read

breakingBusiness

NBC’s Megyn Kelly Scores Second Putin Interview, Grills Him On ICBM Claims

By

NBC News reporter and Today anchor Megyn Kelly has scored her second interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Watch a clip below. The sit-down was announced today by Lester Holt at the beginning of the NBC Nightly News broadcast. Kelly’s interview arrives as Putin rattled a sabre about Russia’s nuclear capabilities, warning the West that his country’s new intercontinental ballistic missile can evade any sort of detection and strike anywhere. He was asked by Kelly… Read

breakingBusiness

President Trump Asked Chief Of Staff To Remove Ivanka And Jared Kushner – Report

By

A New York Times column by Maggie Haberman and Mark Landler claims President Donald Trump asked his chief of staff John Kelly for help in ousting first daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner from their advisory roles at the White House. The column alleges that Trump’s managerial style, dubbed “chaos theory” by the writers, has caused emotional grief for the White House staff. It further claims that aides have “expressed frustration” that Kushner and Ivanka… Read

breakingBusiness

Former YouTuber Suing Over Alleged White-Asian Discrimination

By

YouTube is being sued by a former employee for alleged discrimination, with the lawsuit saying the streaming media service deliberately limited hiring white and Asian men in an attempt to attain more diversity in its staffing. The Wall Street Journal reported that former employee Arne Wilberg, a white male, filed the suit in San Mateo County Superior Court. Wilberg worked at Google for nine years, spending four years as a recruiter for YouTube. The suit alleges the… Read

TV

CNN’s Brian Stelter Blasts Pirro-President Chat As “Fantasyland”, Glenn Beck Calls Tapper’s Town Hall “Grotesque”

By

After busting Donald Trump last night for live-tweeting — and badly screwing up — a Fox News report on Rep. Adam Schiff, CNN’s Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter panned the president’s phoned-in interview with Jeanine Pirro as just so much more “fantasyland.” Stelter was the first to notice yesterday that Trump’s 7:56 pm ET tweet was an egregious misunderstanding of what Fox News’ Milly Line actually said: “‘Congressman Schiff omitted and distorted key facts’ @FoxNews… Read

