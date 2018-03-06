A harrowing single-take drama set on the day of the 2011 Norway attacks in Oslo and at a summer camp on the island of Utoya, Erik Poppe’s U – July 22 has concluded further sales after its premiere in the Berlin Film Festival competition. From the director of The King’s Choice, this sadly timely story was embraced by critics and earned a Special Mention from the Ecumenical Jury out of the fest. It has now sold to the UK’s Modern Films, Japan’s Culture Entertainment and… Read
Radioactive, the Marie Curie biopic that’s being helmed by Oscar nominated Persepolis director Marjane Satrapi, has rounded out cast. Joining Rosamund Pike, who’s playing Curie, are Sam Riley, Aneurin Barnard, Anya Taylor Joy and Simon Russell Beale. Studiocanal and Amazon Studios are co-financing. Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner and Shoebox Films' Paul Webster are producing.
As Deadline earlier revealed, the film is based on the 2010 graphic novel by Lauren… Read
Willem Dafoe was in Berlin today to accept the Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement at the Berlin Film Festival. The actor is coming off of The Florida Project for which he's received several awards and is nominated for an Oscar as the cantankerous motel handyman and guardian angel to the kids in Sean Baker’s drama.
He spoke to the press this afternoon, answering questions about his diverse 40-year career which has brought him a total three Oscar nominations and… Read
Blue Fox Entertainment has hired Audrey Delaney as SVP Worldwide Marketing & Distribution. The exec, who most recently was SVP Marketing & Acquisitions at Myriad Pictures, will work with her new company's U.S. and international divisions, overseeing the marketing and distribution of films for U.S. release and international sales.
The hire was announced during the European Film Market underway at the Berlin Film Festival, where Blue Fox has made deals including for the… Read
EXCLUSIVE: STXinternational is having a killer EFM, selling out its slate with multiple bidders on choice titles. Coming into the market, it had what are among the hottest projects including The Marsh King's Daughter and Finest Kind. Along the way, it added Killer's Game, a coveted thriller that's getting new life with Jason Statham negotiating to star. The company further… Read
Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway is in negotiations to star in Mudbound director Dee Rees’ political thriller, The Last Thing He Wanted. The story is based on the 1996 novel by Joan Didion and will be produced by Elevated’s Cassian Elwes. The Fyzz Facility’s Wayne Marc Godfrey and Robert Jones will produce and finance. Bloom is introducing the project to buyers at the EFM.
Marco Villalobos wrote the transfer which will see Hathaway as a woman alone and unrelenting in a race… Read
Distributor Greenwich Entertainment has acquired U.S. rights to Mountain, the latest documentary from Sherpa helmer Jennifer Peedom. Narrated by Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe, Mountain is described as a vertiginous juxtaposition of image and music that explores the powerful force that mountains hold over our imaginations.
The film had its world premiere at the Sydney Opera House with accompaniment by the Australian Chamber Orchestra. Greenwich will release it May 25… Read
Blessed Virgin, Paul Verhoeven’s follow-up to Golden Globe winner Elle, has set an August start date with Pathé Films joining to handle international sales and French distribution. The project was originally announced last April and will reteam Verhoeven with Elle‘s Virginie Efira and producer Saïd Ben Saïd and his SBS Productions. Pathé previously handled Verhoeven’s Showgirls and Blackbook. The film is based on the book Immodest Acts: The Life Of A Lesbian Nun In Renaiss…Read
EXCLUSIVE: Nadine de Barros and Rob Ogden Barnum’s Fortitude International has come aboard world sales on thriller Into The Ashes. Written and directed by Aaron Harvey, the film stars Frank Grillo, Luke Grimes, James Badge Dale and Robert Taylor. Jamin O'Brien and Daniel Blanc for The Film Community and Barnum and Eric Binns will produce, as will Grillo via his and Joe Carnahan’s WarParty. Sales kick off here at the EFM.
The picture is currently shooting in Alabama… Read
Sue Barton, who helmed the rollout of more than 50 studio films, including Academy Award winners Gandhi and Tootsie, has died. She was 79 and passed away January 5 in Monterey, CA, of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, according to her friend, producer Carolyn Pfeiffer Bradshaw.
The publicity and marketing veteran worked for Columbia Pictures, Universal Pictures, MGM and director Robert Altman, appearing in a cameo in his film Nashville.
Born November 26th, 1938 in… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Irish period drama Black 47 will have its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival, so take a look at this clip of the feature that stars James Frecheville, Hugo Weaving, Freddie Fox and Jim Broadbent.
The revenge story is set during the Famine following an Irish Ranger fighting abroad for the British Army before deserting and returning home. Australian actor Frecheville, who has starred in Animal Kingdom and The Drop, plays deserter Feeney, while Hacksaw Ridg…Read
The European Film Market kicked off today at the Berlin Film Festival under cold, cloudy skies and some confusion over whether to be cautious or optimistic or both. There are certainly a number of prestige projects that came together ahead of the market, more than we can recall in the past few years — and at a more easily-digestible pace with an extra week between Sundance and Berlin.
Buyers from all corners and distribution methods are here in force, although it remains t…Read