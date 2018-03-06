Hot 2018 Berlin Titles: What Buyers Are Buzzing About At The EFM

By Peter White and Nancy Tartaglione

The European Film Market kicked off today at the Berlin Film Festival under cold, cloudy skies and some confusion over whether to be cautious or optimistic or both. There are certainly a number of prestige projects that came together ahead of the market, more than we can recall in the past few years — and at a more easily-digestible pace with an extra week between Sundance and Berlin. Buyers from all corners and distribution methods are here in force, although it remains t… Read