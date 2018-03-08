EXCLUSIVE: Feature film marketing data analytics firm Movio and STX Entertainment are officially partnering after the two worked together on Den of Thieves which used target marketing techniques to optimize the campaign. Den of Thieves, which starred Gerard Butler, cost around $30M and its $25M P&A spend was target marketed to the Hispanic and African American audiences which paid off as 25% of the audience came from those quads. The film itself, which was on industry… Read
Lucasfilm has pulled the curtain back on its worldwide promotional partners for the spinoff film Solo: A Star Wars Story. They include a half-dozen brands that will promote the Ron Howard-directed pic starring Alden Ehrenreich as the young smuggler who will become a rebel hero in theStar Wars universe.
The brands taking part in the galaxy-wide promo push are Denny’s Corp, Esurance, General Mills, Nissan, Symantec Corp and — in a natural-born pairing — Solo cups.
"Our six…
Kristin Cotich has been promoted to EVP worldwide communications, and Emmy Chang has come into the company as VP theatrical publicity.
Cotich, who previously held publicity and communications positions at Relativity Media, Overture Films and DreamWorks SKG, has been with MGM since 2013. She will continue to work closely with EVP marketing Michael Brown, on behalf of MGM's film and TV productions. Chang will report to Cotich.
Cotich is responsible for the development and…
Hulu is putting its green stamp on a high-profile New York City address, setting a broad marketing partnership with Madison Square Garden Co. that involves naming rights and a range of other branding opportunities.
Under the deal, the 5,600-seat theater tucked next door to the arena that bills itself as the "world's most famous" will be known as The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Throughout the theater, known in its early days as the Felt Forum, Hulu will have its…
In-theater advertising company National CineMedia has launched Noovie ARcade, a smartphone app that offers moviegoers an augmented reality experience.
The app accompanies NCM’s Noovie pre-show and lobby entertainment network, which launched last fall.
Noovie ARcade is available in the iOS and Android app stores and NCM expects to roll it out nationwide this spring on more than 20,600 screens in 1,700 theaters nationwide. Top exhibitors involved in the launch include AMC…
BREAKING: Universal Pictures toppers Jeff Shell and Donna Langley have just sent an internal memo telling staff that marketing head Josh Goldstine has been placed on administrative leave, and Seth Byers has been let go after "inappropriate conduct" in the studio marketing department. We are trying to get to the bottom of this, and the studio is not commenting. Deadline called Goldstine's office and was told he is unavailable. At Byers' office, the call went to a machine…
Comedy Central and partners Superfly and Another Planet Entertainment have set the lineup for Comedy Central Presents Clusterfest, a three-day comedy and music festival headlined by Jon Stewart, Amy Schumer, The Lonely Island in their first live concert performance, and Trevor Noah.
The second-year event will again take place in the heart of San Francisco at Civic Center Plaza and Bill Graham Civic Auditorium from Friday, June 1 to Sunday, June 3, 2018. Tickets are on…
Amanda Hill will leave her post as Chief Marketing Officer at A+E Networks in May to take on a similar role at London department store Harrods.
A company spokesman told Deadline the move stemmed from Hill and her husband wanting to move back to their native UK after a relatively short period living in the U.S.
A+E, the Hearst-ABC joint venture that owns major networks such as A&E, Lifetime and History, will look to replace Hill in the coming months.
Hill was promoted in…
Taking an Uber will come with some extra luge content over the next two and a half weeks under a novel partnership between the ride-share giant and NBC.
During the PyeongChang Games, which start Thursday, Uber riders across the country will be able to access Olympic athlete interviews and highlights curated daily by NBC Olympics.
Once riders begin their trips, they can access – through the Uber app and a link to an NBC Olympics site – interviews, highlights, and content…
Stun, the entertainment industry content studio, ad agency and commercial production company, has just set up shop in a new, custom-designed, 22,000-square-foot space on two floors on Wilshire Boulevard near San Vicente. It’s the latest step in the expansion of one of Hollywood’s busiest marketing houses, which also recently acquired its first soundstage, invested in a new brand-strategy firm, and bolstered its social media content team.
The shop run by principals and…
YouTube said Amazon’s extravagant, star- and Jeff Bezos-filled Super Bowl commercial, “Alexa Loses Her Voice” was the most popular ad on game day on the video platform’s AdBlitz hub.
Viewership of Super Bowl ads on YouTube overall increased 16% over 2017 levels, and living-room viewership (an increasing priority for the Google video unit) soared 52%.
Ranking a surprising second behind Amazon was Groupon's ad featuring Tiffany Haddish, who has made the discount site a…
Linda Carlson, a creative executive whose work ranged from the title sequences for Game of Thrones to Oscar-winning Netflix documentaries and television, has died. She passed away Jan. 27 of natural causes, according to ICM Partners. No age was given.
Carlson was the co-founder and creative visionary of Rock Paper Scissors, a52, Jax, and Elastic during her long career. Along with her husband and partner, Angus Wall, Carlson created a modern version of the classic…