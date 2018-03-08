Universal Shakeup: Josh Goldstine On Leave, Seth Byers Out After “Inappropriate Conduct” Investigation In Marketing Dept

By Mike Fleming Jr

BREAKING: Universal Pictures toppers Jeff Shell and Donna Langley have just sent an internal memo telling staff that marketing head Josh Goldstine has been placed on administrative leave, and Seth Byers has been let go after “inappropriate conduct” in the studio marketing department. We are trying to get to the bottom of this, and the studio is not commenting. Deadline called Goldstine’s office and was told he is unavailable. At Byers’ office, the call went to a machine… Read