YouTube is caught in the middle of a war between conservative commentors and advertisers.
CNN has reported that mainstream companies like 20th Century Fox, Paramount and others were still advertising on conservative and conspiracy YouTube channels like Alex Jones’s InfoWars. After being contacted by CNN concerning that apparent choice, they pulled the ads.
However, conservative commentators are claiming that YouTube is engaging in an over-reaching censorship campaign that…
YouTube struck a multi-year agreement to stream the Seattle Sounders FC professional soccer matches, adding more live sports to its YouTube TV subscription service.
The Google-owned unit won the exclusive rights to stream the club’s 20 regionally televised contests on a dedicated Sounders FC YouTube TV channel. The 14 nationally televised games will be available to subscribers on ESPN, Fox and Fox Sports 1.
"With the addition of YouTube TV into our viewing arsenal…
Internet TV suffered a blow on Super Sunday, as subscribers to Hulu and PlayStation Vue had service interrupted while watching the Super Bowl.
Hulu subscribers were up in arms Sunday night over losing their video feed on the Super Bowl during the climactic drive by the New England Patriots.
The live TV service was cut-off in some (but apparently not all) markets as New England quarterback Tom Brady was trying to drive his team in a last-minute effort to tie the game. That…
The 45th annual Annie Awards are being doled out tonight at UCLA's Royce Hall, and you can watch all the action as it unfolds on the official livestream here.
Deadline is live blogging the event and posting winners as they are announced. Click the related link above to check out follow what’s going on in the room.
The Annie Awards honor overall excellence as well as individual achievement in a total of 36 categories including Best Animated Feature, Best Animated Special…
UPDATED with more details, full winners list: The Chloë Grace Moretz-starring The Miseducation of Cameron Post, The Kindergarten Teacher director Sara Colangelo, On Her Shoulders helmer Alexandria Bombach and Blaze star Benjamin Dickey were the big victors tonight at the Sundance Film Festival awards ceremony in Park City.
Singer M.I.A., Rust Belt skateboarding and the anti-Donald Trump documentary Our New President also scored wins at Robert Redford-founded fest Saturday…
Nominations for the 90th Oscars are being revealed this morning by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The announcement coming from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater will roll out in two parts, with the craft noms unveiled beginning at 5:22 AM PT and the acting, screenplay, director and picture races following at 5:38 AM.
The Academy said yesterday that Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis will host they hybrid live/pretaped announcements, with contributions…
Deadline's Sundance Series filmmaker panels wrap today with Monster, the debut feature film of top music video helmer Anthony Mandler. It comes ahead of the drama’s world premiere in the U.S. Dramatic Competition section at the Sundance Film Festival, where it bows tomorrow at the Eccles.
Mandler will join Deadline's Dominic Patten at the Stella Artois Filmmaker Lounge on Main Street to discuss the film, bringing along castmembers Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jeffrey Wright…
Deadline's annual Sundance Series panels continue with a timely conversation considering today’s Respect Rally that took over downtown Park City. Deadline, Woman In Film and Stella Artois are co-hosting “The Road To 50/50,” a live Q&A with top female filmmakers who are pushing forward the mission for inclusion and gender parity in Hollywood. The event kicks off at 5 PM local time at the Stella Artois Filmmaker Lounge on Main Street.
Panelists include director Amy Adrion…
Deadline's annual Sundance Series filmmaker panels kick off today with Juliet, Naked, the Jesse Peretz-directed film based on Nick Hornby's 2009 novel. Peretz, stars Rose Byrne and Chris O'Dowd, and producers Jeffrey Soros, Albert Berger and Ron Yerxa will join Deadline's Dominic Patten at the Stella Artois Filmmaker Lounge on Main Street to talk about the film, which also stars Ethan Hawke and which has its world premiere later this evening at the Eccles in the fest's…
It's a lot warmer than usual and there isn't really any snow to speak of in Park City right now, but the Sundance Film Festival is keeping it traditional in one sense today with its annual opening press conference that officially kicks off the fest, which this year runs through January 28.
As in past years, Sundance Institute executive director Keri Putnam and director John Cooper will join founder Robert Redford onstage at the Egyptian Theatre. Watch the presser live…
Nominations for the EE British Academy Film Awards are being unveiled at BAFTA's London headquarters this morning. The announcement begins at 7:30 AM UK time (watch it below). BAFTA Chair Jane Lush will be joined by Game Of Thrones' Natalie Dormer and Black Panther's Letitia Wright to read off the list of this year's contenders. Also on deck this morning is the reveal of a new host for the ceremony after Stephen Fry opted to step down following 12 years of fronting the…