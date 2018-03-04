The 90th Oscars arrived and along with it came Deadline’s irreverent annual live blog, which broke down the night that culminated with Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water winning the Best Picture, after del Toro won Best Director of the film that had a leading 13 nominations coming into the night at the Dolby Theatre.
The night did answer several pressing questions, most specifically: Jimmy Kimmel and producers Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd did finish in triumph this…
The 20th annual Costume Designer Guild Awards (CDGA) were handed out tonight and I, Tonya took home the prize of Excellence in Contemporary Film while The Handmaid's Tale won for Excellence in Contemporary TV.
Hosted by Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez, the ceremony also honored Kerry Washington with the Spotlight Award as well as Guillermo del Toro with the Distinguished Collaborator Award. Oscar-nominated costume designer Joanna Johnston was given the Career…
UPDATED with complete list of winners, more details: Fox Searchlight’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri walked away with the Best Film prize and a leading five wins overall at the BAFTA Awards tonight at London’s Royal Albert Hall.
The annual EE British Academy Film Awards were a Searchlight affair, with Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water taking three awards including Best Director for del Toro. The strong showing makes both films strong candidates for the…
A film whose battles left hordes of primates dead and another that celebrates the Day of the Dead were the big winners at tonight’s 16th annual VES Awards.
Fox’s War for the Planet of the Apes took four prizes including the marquee Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature. And Disney/Pixar’s Oscar front-runner Coco dominated the toon brigade, also scoring four statuettes. Check the Visual Effects Society’s full winners list below.
Blade Runner 2049 — which came…
UPDATED with all winners: Jordan Peele’s Get Out and James Ivory’s Call Me By Your Name won the marquee film awards tonight at the 70th annual WGA Awards, in concurrent shows in New York and Los Angeles. It puts both screenplays on the frontrunner list for the Oscars.
On the TV side, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale won twice – in the Best Drama category and for New Series, joining drama series wins for the Emmys and the Globes, while HBO's Veep won Best Comedy. Last year, FX's…
The 24th annual SAG Awards were handed out tonight at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, and it appears there are serious front-runners for the acting Oscars.
Fox Searchlight’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri won three Actor trophies tonight, including the marquee film ensemble prize. Also, Frances McDormand won for her lead role, and Sam Rockwell won for supporting. See the full winners list below.
Gary Oldman continued his awards-season run, winning Lead…
What if you held a social protest and an awards show broke out? That's what happened tonight at the 75th annual Golden Globe awards. The pre-show red carpet was a somber affair as women chose the moment to share with a global audience the unprecedented awakening of a decades-old pattern of sexual assault and harassment perpetrated against women in the film and TV business. The theme carried over to the Globes the way #OscarsSoWhite did two years ago during the Academy…
The 27th annual IFP Gotham Awards were handed out tonight in New York, and Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me by Your Name walked away with Best Feature while Jordan Peele's Get Out came out of the "sunken place" to clean up at the ceremony taking home trophies for Best Director and Screenplay and the Audience Award.
Other big winners of the evening included up-and-coming actor Timothée Chalamet for his role in Call Me by Your Name. Saoirse Ronan walked away with the trophy for…
The 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles featured historic wins, surprising non-wins, a cameo by a former White House staffer and plenty of digs at President Donald Trump. Deadline live-blogged the affair at the Mircosoft Theater on Los Angeles, where CBS broadcast live and Stephen Colbert hosted. Here's how it went…
Will Come From Away edge out Dear Evan Hansen for this year's Best Broadway Musical? Welcome to Deadline's live blog of the 2017 Antoinette Perry Awards, better known as the Tonys. Broadway critic Jeremy Gerard and editor Greg Evans will be watching and commenting on CBS TV's live telecast from Radio City Music Hall of the 71st annual prize fest. Kevin Spacey makes his debut as host in what promises to be a politically-tinged Times Square celebration-cum-rally. Last year…
It’s a scorcher of a final day of the 2017 broadcast upfront presentations, with ad buyers, producers, agents and reporters seeking refuge from the 90+degree New York heat inside the New York City Center where the CW is the last network to present its fall lineup. Follow our live blog for updates.
CBS’s Upfront presentation is underway at Carnegie Hall. Network has unveiled a new schedule with no major changes and Young Sheldon joining The Big Bang Theory and S.W.A.T. on Thursdays.
In what is always the most candid pre-presentation chats with press, we've already heard execs explain "it was time" for the 2 Broke Girls cancellation, the American Idol reboot made absolutely no sense for CBS, Les Moonves hopes The Big Bang Theory will run for more than its current…