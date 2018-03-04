Gotham Awards: ‘Call Me By Your Name’, ‘Get Out’ Take Top Honors — Winners List

By Dade Hayes, Dino-Ray Ramos and Erik Pedersen

The 27th annual IFP Gotham Awards were handed out tonight in New York, and Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me by Your Name walked away with Best Feature while Jordan Peele's Get Out came out of the "sunken place" to clean up at the ceremony taking home trophies for Best Director and Screenplay and the Audience Award. Other big winners of the evening included up-and-coming actor Timothée Chalamet for his role in Call Me by Your Name. Saoirse Ronan walked away with the trophy for… Read