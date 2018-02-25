Literary Rights

Michelle Obama Memoir ‘Becoming’ Set For November Release

By Bruce Haring

Michelle Obama’s memoir will be titled Becoming and is set for a November release by the Crown Publishing Group. The news was released via Markus Dohle, CEO of Penguin Random House, the publisher for the Crown imprint. It was also tweeted by the former first lady. "Writing Becoming has been a deeply personal experience,” said Michelle Obama in a statement. “It has allowed me, for the very first time, the space to honestly reflect on the unexpected trajectory of my life… Read