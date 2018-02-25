Literary Rights

Michelle Obama’s memoir will be titled Becoming and is set for a November release by the Crown Publishing Group.
The news was released via Markus Dohle, CEO of Penguin Random House, the publisher for the Crown imprint. It was also tweeted by the former first lady.
"Writing Becoming has been a deeply personal experience,” said Michelle Obama in a statement. “It has allowed me, for the very first time, the space to honestly reflect on the unexpected trajectory of my life… Read
Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, Oscar-nominated screenwriter and inveterate polemicist and provocateur David Mamet is suddenly the talk of the rialto on both sides of the Atlantic. Why? His revised licensing contract through the Dramatists Play Service now includes a clause prohibiting producers from offering talk-backs within two hours of a performance. Violators risk the loss of the license and a fine of $25,000 for each offending session. Long a fixture of… Read
Shane Salerno was an established screenwriter and documentary filmmaker when a conversation with novelist Don Winslow several years ago first spawned a now-substantial business, brokering book and movie deals for authors.
"Don and I had been friends for years," Salerno says, "and one day he told me, 'I've had it, I'm tired of writing these books that get all this acclaim, and no sales, no marketing, no promotion, no support from my publisher. So, I quit.' I said, 'Really… Read
Lotus Entertainment and Paperchase Films are teaming with financier and executive producer Marco Vicini to produce Superman vs. the KKK, a film of Rick Bowers’ 2012 YA nonfiction book being adapted for a general audience.
Bowers’ book (full title: Superman Versus The Ku Klux Klan: The True Story of How the Iconic Superhero Battled the Men of Hate) chronicled the creation of a real-life 1946 radio drama in which Superman took on a thinly-veiled version of the actual Klan… Read
Paramount TV and Anonymous Content have optioned the rights to develop Indian author Diksha Basu's upcoming debut novel The Windfall as a TV series.
Indian filmmaker Shonali Bose (Margarita With A Straw) is attached to write and direct the potential pilot, with Rosalie Swedlin and Doreen Wilcox Little executive producing for Anonymous Content under the company’s first-look deal with Paramount TV.
Set to be published in June by Penguin Random House imprint Crown, The Windfa…Read
Netflix has retained international literary consulting company Maria B. Campbell Associates as exclusive literary scouts for the internet TV network in New York and the UK. This is the first time Netflix, which has been ramping up production of original movies and series, has hired literary scouts.
As literary scouts, Maria B. Campbell and her colleagues identify adult and children's books for adaption to film and television — a capacity in which they will consult for… Read
Alec Baldwin probably couldn’t have chosen anyone less esteemed than himself in the eyes of Donald Trump: Saturday Night Live’s favorite Trump will collaborate with novelist and longtime Trump needler Kurt Andersen on faux memoir You Can't Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump.
The satirical memoir, with Baldwin reading the audiobook, will be published by Penguin Press with a November target… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Talent and literary agency ICM Partners, and theatrical publishing and licensing company Samuel French Inc. have formed a new strategic partnership to co-represent ICM's foreign stage rights in all languages worldwide. To head up the move, 19-year veteran agent Buddy Thomas will move from ICM to the new position of Director of International Licensing at Samuel French. Thomas previously represented ICM's international catalogue of writers, artists and premiere… Read
EXCLUSIVE:David Heyman and StudioCanal are reteaming for a feature film adaptation of the classic family book The Secret Garden. Heyman will produce with Rosie Alison through his Heyday Films banner. They have tapped Jack Thorne, arguably the UK’s most in-demand writer, to adapt Frances Hodgson Burnett’s beloved story about Mary Lennox, a troubled, sickly, orphaned 10-year-old girl sent to live with an uncle after her parents have died in a cholera outbreak in India… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Stone Village Productions' Scott Steindorff and Dylan Russell have acquired the film and TV rights to B.A. Paris’ thriller tome Behind Closed Doors. Paris’ debut novel, which is described to have nuances of Gone Girl and The Girl on the Train, follows Jack and Grace, a couple who appear to have the perfect marriage. But it’s built on a terrifying secret. Following their picture-book wedding, the couple’s honeymoon kicks off a nail-biting pursuit.In the UK, Behi…Read