A New York Supreme Court judge has dimissed a fraud lawsuit against Relativity Media’s Ryan Kavanaugh and after finding a lack of evidence to proceed. RKA Film Financing had sought $110 million in damages from investments with the studio that failed to pan out.
Judge Carlos Ramos dismessed the suit with prejudice, meaning it can’t be refiled.
RKA is the Colbeck Capital-backed entity that in 2014 helped to finance five Relativity films; Kavanaugh also kicked in $10… Read
The head of the IATSE local in Albuquerque has been accused of sexually harassing the union's outside public relations rep and then terminating her contract after she complained. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Santa Fe, Christa Valdez claims that Jon Hendry, business agent of IATSE Local 480, sent her a text in 2016 that said: "Could you send me a pic of your naked, sweaty, skinny body? At least one of us will feel much better."
"Hendry continually harassed and intimidated… Read
As Bob Weinstein attempted to calm employees fears about the company’s financial health, Deadline hears that the uncertainty of future employment has people at The Weinstein Co. looking for the exits. The same happened at Relativity when they were on the brink of bankruptcy.
Weinstein wrote his employees today:
Dear All,
I wanted to keep everyone updated in what is obviously a fluid situation. The board is still in discussions with potential buyers who want to keep the… Read
The family of a woman who died three months after being injured in a fall from her wheelchair outside a venue where America’s Got Talent was being taped is suing the show and NBCUniversal for wrongful death.
In a 20-page complaint filed today in Los Angeles Superior Court (read it here), the estate of Maureen Allen says her fall at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in March 2017 “required multiple hospitalizations and operations” and “was a substantial factor in causing her… Read
A month after the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office began an investigation into the alleged groping of Terry Crews by WME agent Adam Venit, the case is not going forward. “The matter was rejected because it was beyond the statute of limitations,” a City Attorney source told Deadline.
The alleged incident happened at an industry event in 2016 that Crews was attending with his wife. Officials say the statute of limitations for this case in one year.
WME put… Read
UPDATED with attorneys’ statements, 4:35 PM: The attorneys for Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen — who is President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer — are commenting about what Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ said in her White House press briefing today. Without being asked about it, she revealed from the podium that revelation that Trump “won” his arbitration with the porn actress over a “hush agreement” made after their alleged affair and just before the 2016 election.
Cohen… Read
Wolf of Wall Street producer Red Granite has agreed to forfeit $60 million to the U.S. government as part of a federal investigation involving a fund known as 1 Malaysia Development Berhad, or 1MDB. When the terms are met, the deal will put to an end to the film company’s exposure.
As per the agreement filed today (read it here), Red Granite admits no guilt.
Red Granite and its co-founder and CEO Raza Aziz, the stepson of the Malaysian Prime Minister, have been… Read
EDITOR’S NOTE: Some of the photos in this story are graphic.UPDATED with more details, interview with Hickson: Actress Taylor Hickson, who suffered a gruesome facial injury when she crashed through a glass door while filming the indie horror pic Ghostland in Canada, has filed a lawsuit against the film's production company, Incident Productions.
Hickson, who'd turned 19 just days before the December 2016 accident in Winnipeg, Manitoba, was performing "an emotionally… Read
Will the "MeToo" movement sink Bill Cosby at his new trial? That's what his attorneys fear, at least if the court lets 19 other accusers testify. "The purpose and obvious effect would just be to enrage the jury, this time with more prejudicial impact from what goes on outside the courtroom from the Me Too (environment)," Cosby attorney Becky James said today during a second day of pretrial hearings in Norristown, PA.
James made "Me Too" a key component of her reasoning… Read
UPDATED with ESPN response:Adrienne Lawrence, who worked for ESPN for two years in a fellowship program, has sued the Disney-owned sports network for sexual discrimination and harassment.
Veteran ESPN anchor John Buccigross is the subject of many of the allegations in the complaint, which alleges that female employees were subjected to a demeaning workplace culture that systematically denied them opportunities to advance. The complaint also includes an allegation lodged… Read
Assistant District Attorney Adrienne Jappe today described the similarities between the alleged sexual assault of Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand and 19 other women as though the characteristics could belong on a scientific table.
Each alleged victim, she said during a pretrial hearing ahead of the April 2-starting trial in Norristown, PA, was younger than Cosby, most of them by at least 10 years. Each time, Cosby initiated the first contact, built a trusting… Read
UPDATED with hearing underway:Bill Cosby, wearing a tan blazer and smiling while chatting with his lawyers, arrived back in Norristown, PA court this morning, as the prosecution in his sexual assault case brought by Andrea Constand aaims to convince the judge 19 other accusers should be able to testify and his defense attempts a final Hail Mary to get the charges dismissed.
Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill, who presided over Cosby's first trial last summer that… Read