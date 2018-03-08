TWC Staffers Eye Exit Strategies As Bob Weinstein Attempts To Calm Employee Fears

By Anita Busch

As Bob Weinstein attempted to calm employees fears about the company’s financial health, Deadline hears that the uncertainty of future employment has people at The Weinstein Co. looking for the exits. The same happened at Relativity when they were on the brink of bankruptcy. Weinstein wrote his employees today: Dear All, I wanted to keep everyone updated in what is obviously a fluid situation. The board is still in discussions with potential buyers who want to keep the… Read