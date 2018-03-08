Late Night TV

James Comey To Appear On Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’

By Denise Petski

James Comey will be making his first late-night appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Colbert announced Tuesday night that he has booked the former FBI director for CBS’ Late Show on April 17. "We're going to have to get a bigger chair and I'm going to need to get a stepladder to interview the guy," Colbert joked of Comey, who happens to be 6-foot-8. April 17 also is the day that Comey’s new book, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership, will arrive in… Read