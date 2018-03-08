Late Night TV

UPDATED with trailer:HBO will premiere late-night docuseries Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas on April 13, kicking of the series 10-episode rookie season. Watch the first trailer above.
“Maybe not the best move to announce another man getting a late-night show on International Women's Day,” Cenac tweeted today, “but it could not be made without the hard work and creativity of a lot of talented women. That's not a compliment — that's a way to flatter them into working through… Read
Kim Jong-un’s late-breaking, out-of-nowhere invitation to meet with Donald Trump caught the world – and late-night talkers – a bit off guard last night, but Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel filed their comedy RSVPs just in time.
Colbert rushed the news to the top of his Late Show monologue, moving so quickly he garbles a joke at one point, breaking up and getting himself bleeped. “This is how the sausage gets made,” he says.
Diplomatic Observation: “This can only mean one… Read
No stranger to countdown clocks, basketball great Kobe Bryant was nonetheless brought up a little short, time-wise, on the Oscar stage this past Sunday, and last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live he told Kimmel what he would have said, as he accepted his trophy for Dear Basketball, if he’d had more seconds.
“The most important part I got out,” Bryant said, “and that was thanking my wife and thanking my daughter.” If he’d had more than the five seconds left after director Glen… Read
UPDATE with commentKathy Griffin won’t be appearing on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight after all. Griffin canceled due to a scheduling conflict, her spokesperson said.
“There was a scheduling conflict (on our end) and we had to regretfully call our friends at Kimmel to let them know she could no longer keep her booking,” a spokesperson for Griffin tells Deadline. “Kathy adores Jimmy and hopes to come back on Kimmel for a 24th time in the future."
Kobe Bryant, whose Dear…Read
So maybe the jokes didn’t exactly write themselves, but the Stormy Daniels lawsuit certainly gave TV’s late night hosts something to focus on. “The other storm ravaging the East Coast,” as Jimmy Kimmel put it, dominated last night’s monologues, with comic minds going straight to the mysterious “Double D”, Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s not-so-lawyerly loan, and, inevitably, the possibility of certain presidential pics slouching toward somewhere to be born.
Here are some… Read
In a new Saturday Night Live promo titled “Sterling K. Brown Really Loves SNL,” this week’s guest host presents his take on the show’s famous opening credit sequence, and it’s full of action…figures.
Kicking off with a graphic reading “Sterling K. Brown Presents ‘My Promo’,” the crazy-clever re-creation of the familiar credit sequence uses a model set as a New York City stand-in and replaces cast photos with appropriately chosen action figures, vintage toys and Disney… Read
James Comey will be making his first late-night appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Colbert announced Tuesday night that he has booked the former FBI director for CBS’ Late Show on April 17.
"We're going to have to get a bigger chair and I'm going to need to get a stepladder to interview the guy," Colbert joked of Comey, who happens to be 6-foot-8.
April 17 also is the day that Comey’s new book, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership, will arrive in… Read
Unless Donald Trump takes the bait, Jimmy Kimmel got the final word on their post-Oscar mini-feud last night as he both recapped the days events and escalated the conflict a notch.
“My tweet got more than twice as many likes as his tweet,” Kimmel said on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I know that’s the sort of thing that would get under his orange skin.”
The back-and-forth started yesterday when the president tweeted: “Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have… Read
Sometimes there’s so much news crammed into a single day of The Donald Trump Show that you aren’t sure where Stephen Colbert will start. That was not the case today. Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg was on cable news more often than Big Pharma ads, talking — and talking and talking and talking — about how he plans to thumb his nose at a subpoena from Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
Dude was going all Carter Page, to the point where some MSNBC and CNN anchors simply… Read
John Oliver opened Last Week Tonight on Sunday with an extended look at the National Rifle Association’s online video channel. It was in the news last week as Hollywood activists launched a campaign to pressure Amazon to drop the channel from its streaming service, which also is available on Apple TV and Roku. The role of NRA TV came into focus in the aftermath of the Valentine’s Day shooting at a Florida high school.
"With all of the discussion this week of boycotting… Read
UPDATED with video:Jimmy Kimmel cautiously tip-toed through the year’s political minefield at the top of tonight's Academy Awards, skewering President Donald Trump, Veep Mike Pence, and Fox News Channel, while giving the industry only the most gentle of roastings.
Two Trump jokes sprinkled in the opening included one about tweeting from his toilet, and another about Trump; having declared Get Out to be "¾ of a good movie" – because, of course, evil white people die in… Read
NBC’s Saturday Night Live frequently posts cut-for-time sketches on its YouTube site, and sometimes the exclusions aren’t exactly easy to figure out. Here’s one: “Star Warriors”, an elaborate, Star Wars-themed digital short that didn’t make it to air last night.
Introduced by J.J. Abrams, the clip is designed as a trailer for a (not real) Star Wars standalone film, The Mos Eisley Five, arriving in summer of 2019. “It’s the story,” says Abrams, “of a group of smugglers… Read