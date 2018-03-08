The head of the IATSE local in Albuquerque has been accused of sexually harassing the union's outside public relations rep and then terminating her contract after she complained. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Santa Fe, Christa Valdez claims that Jon Hendry, business agent of IATSE Local 480, sent her a text in 2016 that said: "Could you send me a pic of your naked, sweaty, skinny body? At least one of us will feel much better."
"Hendry continually harassed and intimidated…
Canada’s actors union is awaiting news about a grievance it filed against the producers of Ghostland, claiming that their failure to follow the union's contract contributed to an accident in Winnipeg that left a young actress with a disfiguring facial injury. The incident also is under investigation by Safe Work Manitoba, the local public agency dedicated to workplace safety.
Taylor Hickson suffered a serious injury in December 2016 while performing an emotionally charged…
The WGA wants to renegotiate its franchise agreement with the Association of Talent Agents that governs how agencies represent writers. The contract, known as the Artists' Manager Basic Agreement, "has not been renegotiated for 42 years and is completely out of date," WGA West leaders told their members in an email.
One of the key issues the guild wants to address is the "conflict of interest inherent in production and packaging," in which agencies produce and package…
Saying that "it's time for pay equity," some 1,700 underpaid art department coordinators and their fellow IATSE members have signed a petition calling on the union to demand significant pay raises for ADCs in the union's upcoming contract negotiations with management's AMPTP. An historically female craft, ADCs currently make as little as $15.39 an hour on TV shows, which they say is not a livable wage in Los Angeles.
Represented by IATSE Local 871, the petition notes that…
UK entertainment union Equity, which counts more than 40,000 members, has published a comprehensive set of best practice guidelines for the industry in response to the wave of sexual harassment incidents blighting the business. The group, which reps actors, directors and models, notably says it will investigate the different types of non-disclosure agreements used by the industry after having been "alerted to NDAs which include provisions forbidding anything that occurs…
SAG-AFTRA will hold a workshop next week for its officers and more than 300 local and national board members to teach them how to identify and prevent sexual harassment in the workplace. The two-hour workshop, designed specifically for union leaders, will be held Wednesday, February 28, at the union's offices in Los Angeles and New York and will be accessible to board members from locals around the country via a real-time webinar.
"Please plan to participate," SAG-AFTRA…
UPDATED with SAG-AFTRA statement: SAG-AFTRA has closed its investigation into the "wigging" of a stuntman on MGM's The Domestics and concluded that "wigging a male stunt performer to double for a female performer is not acceptable and that this should not happen again." The union, however, did not fine the film's production company for not doing more to find a qualified stuntwoman to do the job, though it says it "will remain committed to doing what it can to eliminate…
Apple has a design flaw – employees at its new space-age campus keep walking into its glass walls.
The new $5 billion Apple Park campus, which opened last fall, has had at least two incidents of men walking into glass and sustaining injuries that required emergency services, according to a story by MarketWatch, which did a public records request.
Both of the incidents resulted in minor cuts and no hospitalization. However, there's a more serious issue than a couple of…
Atlanta's stunt community, which was rocked last year by the death of stuntman John Bernecker on the set of The Walking Dead, is up in arms over veteran stuntwoman Jennifer Badger's allegation that leaders of the SAG-AFTRA local there are playing politics with safety. Badger, one of Atlanta's top stuntwomen and safety advocates, and a vocal critic of the local's elected leadership, has accused them of not reappointing her to the stunt and safety committee purely for…
The Cinematographers Guild has ordered former treasurer Alan Gitlin to reimburse the union $15,465, pay a $1,500 fine and pony up $1,224 in legal fees for allegedly absconding with nearly $30,000 in hotel rewards points and computer equipment he took when he left office. The guild – Local 600 of the IATSE – has been trying to get him to return the money for over a year.
In October, a nine-member union trial board found him guilty of misappropriating some $26,000 in hotel…
SAG-AFTRA has released its Code of Conduct to deal with sexual harassment in the workplace.
President Gabrielle Carteris and national executive director David White announced in January that the initiative was in development. The code was announced Saturday night following a meeting of the national board.
The union said the code is part of a Four Pillars of Change initiative to protect its members and to confront harassment and advance equity in the workplace.
Leading…
Alcon Entertainment said today there will be layoffs as part of a restructuring of the production and finance company. The news comes after its big tentpole effort Blade Runner 2049 underperformed at the box office, as did the Owen Wilson-Ed Helms comedy Father Figures.
Alcon co-founders and co-CEOs Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove did not say how many layoffs were expected, but they were "confident that the adjustments we are making will enable us to keep pace with…