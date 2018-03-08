Actress Susan Sarandon claims she once suffered an incident akin to the recent Mark Wahlberg/Michelle Williams salary disparity issue, wherein male colleagues were paid more for equal work.
In an interview with BBC 5 live, Sarandon said she discovered that Paul Newman and Gene Hackman, her two male co-stars on the 1998 film Twilight, were getting paid the same rate, but more than her. The Wahlberg/Williams incident also saw a disparity in the pay rates between the actor… Read
When Lena Waithe won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for her very personal coming out episode of Master of None titled “Thanksgiving” she not only made history as the first Black woman to win an Emmy for comedy writing but also made a soul-stirring speech where she said “The things that make us different are our superpowers.” She uses that inspirational truth in her life and work as she continues to slay the game with her numerous projects and she… Read
Could a general pattern of sexism in Hollywood be the causal link toward the long-hushed existence of sexual harassment whose exposure has toppled powerful scoundrels and has fueled the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements in Hollywood?
In the third of a series of interviews done with the hope of illuminating the problem and creating ideas for meaningful reform — Judd Apatow (read that one here) and Megyn Kelly (here) were the first in the series — Oscar-winning Crash producer Ca…Read
NBC News reporter and Today anchor Megyn Kelly has scored her second interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Watch a clip below. The sit-down was announced today by Lester Holt at the beginning of the NBC Nightly News broadcast.
Kelly’s interview arrives as Putin rattled a sabre about Russia’s nuclear capabilities, warning the West that his country’s new intercontinental ballistic missile can evade any sort of detection and strike anywhere. He was asked by Kelly… Read
In Black Panther, Winston Duke plays the character of M’Baku, but trying to describe him and how he fits into the grand scheme of things isn’t easy without giving away major plot points of the anticipated Marvel Studios movie. When Duke stopped by the New Hollywood Podcast to talk about the comic book pic, we had to tiptoe around plenty of spoiler landmines.
In the comics, M’Baku is technically a villain when it comes to the world of Wakanda, but as we have seen in past… Read
Letitia Wright is known for roles in various British-based TV and films, but since she has come stateside, she has been wasting no time in becoming a force in the acting game — and her role in the upcoming Black Pantheris a testament to that.
In the highly anticipated Marvel Studios pic, the Guyana-born British actress plays Shuri, one of the women at the forefront of a movie that’s being called a “cultural phenomenon.” (Read Deadline’s review here.) The character of… Read
EXCLUSIVE: While James Cameron continues work in Manhattan Beach on his Avatar sequels, he's making his presence felt miles away—in Park City, Utah.
Cameron and his wife Suzy Amis Cameron executive-produced the Sundance Film Festival entry The Game Changers, a documentary that builds a strong case for going vegan by showing how a plant-based diet has benefited elite athletes, weightlifters, and bodybuilders, including Cameron's friend Arnold Schwarzenegger. In an… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Filmmaker Charles Roven was honored by his peers tonight at the Producers Guild of America Awards with the 2018 David O. Selznick Achievement Award bestowed for his body of work — a long career that began about 34 years ago with his first film Heart Like A Wheel. His resume now includes everything from 12 Monkeys and American Hustle (which garnered 10Oscar-nominations in 2014) to churning out franchise hits one by one for the Warner Bros. including Christopher… Read
Director and writer Damon Cardasis created an LGBTQ-centric coming-of-age musical set in a world of magical realism. As his first feature film, Cardasis, a gay white male, maintained a laser-focus on creating the most authentic story about queer people of color and not falling into the trap of telling a story that wasn’t his to tell — a trap that Hollywood often falls into.
Saturday Church (which opens today, Jan. 12 in limited theatres and on VOD) tells the story of… Read
EXCLUSIVE: TGIT fans can rejoice – Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes andHow to Get Away with Murder creator Peter Nowalk just confirmed our scoop that the two Shondaland drama series will be staging a crossover event this season. Rhimes and Nowalk posted the same screen shot of a page from a crossover script featuring both Kerry Washington’s Scandal character, Washington fixer Olivia Pope, and Viola Davis’ How To Get Away with Murder character, law professor Annalise… Read
SPOILER ALERT: This story kind of contains details of tonight's Gunpowderfinale.EXCLUSIVE: "I will say I think I'm understandably more affected by it than I thought I would be," a circumspect Kit Harington says of the coming end of Game of Thrones.
While he won’t unveil anything from the David Benioff and D.B. Weiss-run GoT, thick in the filming of the eighth and final season of the HBO blockbuster in Belfast, Northern Ireland, the man known to millions as Jon Snow is… Read
SPOILER ALERT: This story contains plot details of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman — the writer-director and producer team behind Looper, The Brothers Bloom and Brick — are exhausted. I meet them at the end of the London stop on their world press tour for their latest, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, after they’ve spent a week on the road talking up the picture. But this is manna for them, because it’s the first time since Johnson was announced as the… Read