Home Video

Netflix Goes All Thumbs: No More Star Ratings

By Greg Evans

The sun has set on those Netflix stars. The previously announced thumbs up-thumbs down replacement rating system begins rolling out today, ditching the stars that have been with the company since the DVD era. But the change might not be as drastic as many users of the streaming site might think. Contrary to what many Netflix customers might always have thought, the number of stars next to a Netflix title was not a reflection of the title’s popularity or likability, nor… Read