Home Video

No Kevin Spacey in the new season of the Netflix series House of Cards, as the first trailer for the sixth season makes abundantly clear.
Despite tonight’s focus on the Oscars and the #MeToo movement in its broadcast, Netflix has unleashed its look at the post-Frank Underwood era. The show dismissed Spacey after allegations of sexual misconduct with dozens of people surfaced, making him one of the highest profile actors affected by the sexual harassment outrage of the… Read
Redbox has extended its distribution deal with Universal Pictures for rental and sell-through at the company’s network of 40,000 kiosks as well as its nascent on-demand streaming service.
The studio, which previously had preserved a 28-day window between its own home entertainment releases and when they would debut on Redbox, will now release day-and-date on Redbox and everywhere else.
“We are very pleased that our more than seven-year partnership with Universal has… Read
Redbox, best known for its network of disc-dispensing red kiosks, is exploring new digital horizons with the launch of an online service offering movies for sale or rent.
The straightforwardly named Redbox On Demand offers movie and TV titles via Roku, iOS, Android, Google Chromecast and Samsung smart TVs. Two-day rentals start at $3.99, with electronic sell-through starting at $9.99.
Disney titles are notably not in the mix for now. Redbox’s offering of Disney digital… Read
Redbox, which has battled multiple Hollywood studios in court over its rightful place in the movie ecosystem, is now selling discounted digital downloads of Disney films despite not having a formal relationship with the No. 1 studio.
Third-party sellers had previously supplied the kiosk operator with physical copies of Disney DVDs and Blu-ray discs, with the studio’s consent. The availability of lower-cost digital codes on Redbox comes at an awkward time for Disney, which… Read
Movie fans who like to rent discs from Redbox’s $1.50-a-night kiosks will be able to continue watching Lionsgate releases as soon as they’re available to home video as a result of a deal the companies announced this morning.
The new arrangement extends the multiyear one the companies made in late 2014.
"Redbox is a longstanding and valued partner," Lionsgate Home Entertainment President Ron Schwartz says. "We are pleased to extend our relationship with them and remain… Read
Twentieth Century Fox Film has snagged U.S. home video distribution rights for films from Annapurna, starting with Detroit, the Kathryn Bigelow-directed crime thriller that hits theaters next month.
The multiyear agreement Fox the right to distribute the films on physical, Digital HD and TVOD platforms.
Detroit is the first film Annapurna is distributing itself. Others teed up include Angela Robinson's Professor Marston And the Wonder Women, and a still-untitled period… Read
The sun has set on those Netflix stars. The previously announced thumbs up-thumbs down replacement rating system begins rolling out today, ditching the stars that have been with the company since the DVD era. But the change might not be as drastic as many users of the streaming site might think.
Contrary to what many Netflix customers might always have thought, the number of stars next to a Netflix title was not a reflection of the title’s popularity or likability, nor… Read
Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the first spinoff feature in the Lucasfilm canon, will be available via Digital HD as early March 24 and on Blu-ray on April 4. To date, the movie has amassed $1.05 billion at the worldwide box office.
April is a big month for Lucasfilm: The annual Star Wars Celebration is set for April 13-16 in Orlando, where it’s rumored that a Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer will drop, as well as other details about Episode VIII. Check out the… Read
Consumer spending for home entertainment either improved slightly in 2016, or fell at an accelerating rate, depending on how you want to tally the year-end data out today from the Digital Entertainment Group.
The industry organization includes streaming services such as Netflix, but historically hasn’t included some of its closest competitors such as premium cable channels HBO and Showtime. Subscription streaming spending was up 22.6% in 2016 to $6.23 billion.
With that… Read
Those watching movies at home who also want to play games, explore maps or look at the sets among other things will have a chance to do so as the result of an agreement between Comcast and its Universal Pictures along with Paramount, Lionsgate and Sony Pictures.
The studios have agreed to offer “enhanced extras” — many of them interactive — in some digital download movies that Comcast subscribers buy and watch via its X1 platform. They’ll be available in a sidebar while… Read
20th Century Fox just created a big job for Mike Dunn: He was promoted to President of Product Strategy and Consumer Business Development for the entire studio, up from his previous role as president of Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment Worldwide and a Director of the Fox Innovation Lab.
The change puts Dunn in charge of initiatives for emerging media platforms, distribution models, partnerships with leading consumer electronics and technology companies, and… Read
EXCLUSIVE:The Film Arcade and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment have sealed a multi-year distribution deal that will see UPHE handling all U.S. and Canada marketing, sales and distribution services for Blu-ray, DVD, Electronic Sell-through, Video-on-Demand and Television for Film Arcade films.
The partnership will begin with Film Arcade’s dramedy Don’t Think Twice, directed by Mike Birbiglia and starring Keegan-Michael Key, Gillian Jacobs and Birbiglia. The indie had… Read