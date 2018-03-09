South Korean actor Jo Min-ki, who recently was accused of sexual harassment, has been found dead at his home. He was 52 and had been accused of molesting multiple students as a string of #MeToo allegations sweep the country. Local police say suicide is suspected.
Jo is best known locally for his TV roles, but he also appeared in a number of films including 2013 success The Attorney. He was due to be questioned by police next week, according to local reports.
He was…
Actress Susan Sarandon claims she once suffered an incident akin to the recent Mark Wahlberg/Michelle Williams salary disparity issue, wherein male colleagues were paid more for equal work.
In an interview with BBC 5 live, Sarandon said she discovered that Paul Newman and Gene Hackman, her two male co-stars on the 1998 film Twilight, were getting paid the same rate, but more than her. The Wahlberg/Williams incident also saw a disparity in the pay rates between the actor…
The head of the IATSE local in Albuquerque has been accused of sexually harassing the union's outside public relations rep and then terminating her contract after she complained. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Santa Fe, Christa Valdez claims that Jon Hendry, business agent of IATSE Local 480, sent her a text in 2016 that said: "Could you send me a pic of your naked, sweaty, skinny body? At least one of us will feel much better."
"Hendry continually harassed and intimidated…
Shark Tank star and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is denying a 2011 sexual assault allegation detailed this week in an Oregon newspaper. “It didn’t happen,” Cuban said in a terse email to the Associated Press.
The allegation, detailed in police reports quoted Tuesday in Oregon’s Willamette Week newspaper, involved Cuban reaching down the backside of a woman’s pants and penetrating her vagina during a photo snapshot at a crowded Portland nightclub.
The Washinton Postre…
A month after the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office began an investigation into the alleged groping of Terry Crews by WME agent Adam Venit, the case is not going forward. “The matter was rejected because it was beyond the statute of limitations,” a City Attorney source told Deadline.
The alleged incident happened at an industry event in 2016 that Crews was attending with his wife. Officials say the statute of limitations for this case in one year.
WME put…
Van Barnes, Jeffrey Tambor’s former Transparent assistant and now an accuser, told NBC’s Megyn Kelly today that Tambor admitted to watching her sleep unclothed and repeatedly propositioned her at contract negotiation time.
Barnes said the alleged harassment was particularly hurtful because Barnes is a transgender woman and was drawn to the show's portrayal of transgender issues. "He could draw from me for his character," said Barnes, who worked for Tambor for two years…
Acclaimed South Korean director Kim Ki-duk, whose films have played at Cannes, Berlin and Venice, has been accused of rape and sexual harassment. The harassment allegations were made by three actresses, speaking anonymously, during a #MeToo-themed documentary by the investigative journalism programme PD Notebook which aired last night on Korean TV.
Among accusers of the former Venice Golden Lion winner (Pieta, 2012) was one actress who expanded on a previously made claim…
UPDATED with ESPN response:Adrienne Lawrence, who worked for ESPN for two years in a fellowship program, has sued the Disney-owned sports network for sexual discrimination and harassment.
Veteran ESPN anchor John Buccigross is the subject of many of the allegations in the complaint, which alleges that female employees were subjected to a demeaning workplace culture that systematically denied them opportunities to advance. The complaint also includes an allegation lodged…
EXCLUSIVE: Last night's Oscar ceremony acted as something of an exorcism for many. While there was a Harvey Weinstein-shaped hole at the event, his shadow loomed large. And it was almost fitting that the mogul's favorite night of the year fell just three days after news dropped that his company would cease to exist.
The emotional significance of the sale, despite getting somewhat lost amid Oscar week, was not missed by his accusers when we reached out to get their…
UPDATED with video: Time’s Up got its Oscar moment Sunday as Annabella Sciorra, Ashley Judd, and Salma Hayek took the stage to declare the moment has come for new voices to be heard in cinema. The three women, all of whom publicly accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, introduced a segment lauding the growing diversity and inclusion in film.
Judd acknowledged that the "journey ahead is long," but that men and women are "singing together in a mighty chorus, saying…
EXCLUSIVE: Concerns that sexual harassment allegations against Ryan Seacrest could see things become uncomfortable or even confrontational today on E!'s pre-OscarsLive From the Red Carpet show is leading the NBCUniversal outlet to be less than live in their broadcast.
As claims by a former personal stylist of misconduct by Seacrest have resurfaced in recent days, E! is now strongly weighing instituting a delay of up to 30 seconds and more on its coverage outside the…
Attorney Benjamin Brafman has spoken out to defend client Harvey Weinstein in an interview, saying, "The casting couch in Hollywood was not invented by Harvey Weinstein."
Speaking to the Times of London, Brafman called Weinstein "one of the most interesting people I've ever represented." Brafman has handled legal matters for Jay-Z, P Diddy, Michael Jackson, pharmaceutical entrepreneur Martin Shkreli, and Dominique Strauss-Kahn, the former International Monetary Fund head…