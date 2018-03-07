WGA West Surveying Members About Sexual Harassment At Workplace

By David Robb

Leaders of the WGA West have sent a survey to their members "to evaluate the extent of sexual harassment in our workplaces, and the challenges writers face when experiencing or witnessing it." Guild leaders said they also "need to understand how well or badly our employers are doing, or have done in the past, in dealing with complaints." Responses to the survey, they said, "will determine the number and nature of the questions you will be asked. Even if you have never… Read