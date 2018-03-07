SAG-AFTRA is warning the stunt community about "knockoff" stunt harnesses that don't meet industry standards and pose a threat to safety on the set. Used to suspend actors and stunt performers in the air, one of the phony harnesses already has failed, the guild reported. "Thankfully, no one was hurt," it said.
"This SAG-AFTRA safety bulletin is an urgent advisory to alert you to these dangers and to remind everyone to be very diligent about the harnesses and other safety…
The WGA wants to renegotiate its franchise agreement with the Association of Talent Agents that governs how agencies represent writers. The contract, known as the Artists' Manager Basic Agreement, "has not been renegotiated for 42 years and is completely out of date," WGA West leaders told their members in an email.
One of the key issues the guild wants to address is the "conflict of interest inherent in production and packaging," in which agencies produce and package…
SAG-AFTRA will hold a workshop next week for its officers and more than 300 local and national board members to teach them how to identify and prevent sexual harassment in the workplace. The two-hour workshop, designed specifically for union leaders, will be held Wednesday, February 28, at the union's offices in Los Angeles and New York and will be accessible to board members from locals around the country via a real-time webinar.
"Please plan to participate," SAG-AFTRA…
Location Managers Guild International has unveiled its 5th annual awards nominees, which includes Oscar Best Picture hopefuls Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Dunkirk, Lady Bird, and Phantom Thread. On the TV side Game of Thrones, The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, and Big Little Lies are among those up for awards, which will be handed out April 7.
LMGI Awards honor the creative use of filming locations to enhance or help to drive the storyline. In addition, the…
UPDATED with SAG-AFTRA statement: SAG-AFTRA has closed its investigation into the "wigging" of a stuntman on MGM's The Domestics and concluded that "wigging a male stunt performer to double for a female performer is not acceptable and that this should not happen again." The union, however, did not fine the film's production company for not doing more to find a qualified stuntwoman to do the job, though it says it "will remain committed to doing what it can to eliminate…
Atlanta's stunt community, which was rocked last year by the death of stuntman John Bernecker on the set of The Walking Dead, is up in arms over veteran stuntwoman Jennifer Badger's allegation that leaders of the SAG-AFTRA local there are playing politics with safety. Badger, one of Atlanta's top stuntwomen and safety advocates, and a vocal critic of the local's elected leadership, has accused them of not reappointing her to the stunt and safety committee purely for… Read
Leaders of the WGA West have sent a survey to their members "to evaluate the extent of sexual harassment in our workplaces, and the challenges writers face when experiencing or witnessing it."
Guild leaders said they also "need to understand how well or badly our employers are doing, or have done in the past, in dealing with complaints." Responses to the survey, they said, "will determine the number and nature of the questions you will be asked. Even if you have never…
A film whose battles left hordes of primates dead and another that celebrates the Day of the Dead were the big winners at tonight’s 16th annual VES Awards.
Fox’s War for the Planet of the Apes took four prizes including the marquee Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature. And Disney/Pixar’s Oscar front-runner Coco dominated the toon brigade, also scoring four statuettes. Check the Visual Effects Society’s full winners list below.
Blade Runner 2049 — which came…
The Cinematographers Guild has ordered former treasurer Alan Gitlin to reimburse the union $15,465, pay a $1,500 fine and pony up $1,224 in legal fees for allegedly absconding with nearly $30,000 in hotel rewards points and computer equipment he took when he left office. The guild – Local 600 of the IATSE – has been trying to get him to return the money for over a year.
In October, a nine-member union trial board found him guilty of misappropriating some $26,000 in hotel…
Hollywood's stunt performers — whose careers, like those of professional athletes, tend to decline after a certain age — have been lobbying the SAG Pension Plan, without success, for decades to allow them to retire with full benefits at age 55. They can currently take early retirement at that age but with a 30% reduction in pension benefits.
At its meeting this weekend, SAG-AFTRA's national board of directors is expected to take up the issue in response to a resolution…
The world of animation bowed before Coco tonight at the 45th annual Annie Awards from UCLA's Royce Hall. The Day of the Dead-themed Disney/Pixar toon pummeled the competition, going 11-for-13 in its nominated categories including Best Animated Feature. If it wasn't clear who the Oscar front-runner was yes, it is now.
How will tonight's awards, presented by ASIFA-Hollywood, factor into a certain trophy show happening in early March? Well, since the Academy Awards' Best…
DGA president Thomas Schlamme vowed tonight at the DGA Awards that the guild will do everything in its power to combat sexual harassment in the industry, which he said has now reached a “tipping point.” His opening remarks at the awards show come just two days after the guild issued a lengthy statement on its procedures for handling sexual harassment complaints.
"Today we are witnessing a historic cultural shift in our industry and hopefully our society as well," he told…