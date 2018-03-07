Foreign Films

Acclaimed South Korean director Kim Ki-duk, whose films have played at Cannes, Berlin and Venice, has been accused of rape and sexual harassment. The harassment allegations were made by three actresses, speaking anonymously, during a #MeToo-themed documentary by the investigative journalism programme PD Notebook which aired last night on Korean TV.
Oscar's five nominated directors in the Best Foreign Language Film race this year include one returnee to the category and four newcomers. They're each seasoned filmmakers who've had their fair share of festival and awards success, and each has told a story that, despite years in the making, is somehow entirely relevant to today.
Francis Lee will be keeping an eye on the weather this weekend. At the moment, he's snowed in at his home in Yorkshire, an event that is becoming all too regular lately. "This is, like, the eighth time we've been snowed in in two months," he notes, "and it just gets really dull." The snow almost caused him to miss the British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs) in December, where the film he directed, God's Own Country, was one of the night's biggest successes, taking home… Read
After taking the Best Actress prize for Diane Kruger in Cannes last May, Fatih Akin's In The Fade scooped the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film tonight. This is the German director's first win and beat out other Cannes favorites The Square and Loveless as well as Angelina Jolie's First They Killed My Father and Sebastian Lelio's A Fantastic Woman from Chile. Along with each of those (save Jolie's film) the movie is shortlisted for a Foreign Language Oscar.
Not all fairy tales have happy endings, or are happy in any sense. This year, the case in point for that assertion would be Sébastien Laudenbach’s The Girl Without Hands, an adaptation of a Brothers Grimm yarn which, like the shortlisted Birdboy: The Forgotten Children, dwells in darkness.
Whittling through 92 submissions, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed its shortlist of nine titles to advance in the Best Foreign Language Film category this year. The final five Oscar nominations in the race will be announced along with the rest of the categories on January 23. As ever, the shortlist comes with its own share of surprises, including a snub for a lauded French film the second year running.
The Best Foreign Language Film race has again set a new record, with entries this year hailing from 92 countries. Amongst the contenders are a host of high-profile helmers—and one Netflix-backed picture directed by a bonafide global celebrity.
“Right at the beginning, it was a conversation about making a queer South African film. We felt that this was something we wanted to do that nobody else was doing, but specifically, I think what was important to us was to bring together a story about same-sex desire within a traditional African context,” director John Trengove says of the genesis of his South African Oscar entry, The Wound.
“In the Philippines, you have very low-budget films, so most films tend to be a certain style. Either you see cinema verité or very contemplative [filmmaking],” Birdshot director Mikhail Red told Deadline’s Dominic Patten after an Awardsline screening of the film, reflecting on the Filipino Oscar entry this year, which is more stylistically heightened by comparison.
James Schamus, former head of Focus Features and co-founder of indie pioneer Good Machine, said the U.S. independent film business needs to get back to its international origins in order to see a full-scale resurgence.
During a solo appearance at the Producers Guild of America's Produced By New York conference, Schamus said when he started his career in the late-1980s, "The New York indie scene was a very international scene. You could get 7% of your budget from Spain, 8%… Read
