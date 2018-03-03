Film Independent Spirit Awards

Spirit Awards: ‘Spotlight’ Sweeps, ‘Beasts Of No Nation’ Scores On Indies’ Big Day – Winners List

By Patrick Hipes

Spotlight, the indie film that has been in the awards discussion all season and is up for six Oscars tomorrow, warmed up by taking home five awards at the 31st annual Spirit Awards today on the beach in Santa Monica. The Open Road/Participant Films drama about the Boston Globe‘s investigation into the Boston Catholic Church’s cover-up of a child abuse scandal swept in all the categories it was up for: Best Feature Film, Best Director for Tom McCarthy, Best Screenplay for… Read