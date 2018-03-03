UPDATED with video: Writer-director Dee Rees gave an electric speech while receiving the Robert Altman award for Mudboundat the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards.
The Robert Altman award is presented to the ensemble cast, director and casting director of a film. It is named after director, screenwriter, and producer Altman and was first given at the 2008 award ceremony.
Here is her speech:
I know that as Independent Filmmakers, as the so-called Rebels, as the…
The 33rd Film Independent Spirit Awards will air live on IFC and on Facebook Watch this Saturday, starting at 5 PM ET/2 PM PT.
Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet Productions returns for his fourth year as executive producer and director, while producer Shawn Davis returns for his 16th show. Danielle Federico and Andrew Schaff will be co-producing the awards, which celebrate the best of independent film.
In addition to the IFC broadcast, the 2018 Film…
Five independent filmmakers received cash grants totaling $150,000 today from Film Independent, the nonprofit arts organization that produces the Spirit Awards and the LA Film Festival.
The recipients were announced at the annual Spirit Awards Nominee Brunch held at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood. John Cho (Star Trek, Columbus, Search) and Alia Shawkat (Search Party, Blaze, Duck Butter) co-hosted the event and handed out the honors.
"This year we are giving out $150,000…
Political discourse was not a heavy topic at Saturday's Film Independent Spirit Awards, which seemed to be an apolitical ceremony compared to previous award shows this season.
Casey Affleck won the Best Lead Actor for his role in Manchester By the Sea and upon taking the stage took a moment to slam Donald Trump's "abhorrent" and "un-American" policies.
"The policies of this administration are abhorrent and they will not last. You don't have to clap out of obligation…
Tangerine co-star Mya Taylor made a bit of awards history today at the Spirit Awards, becoming the first transgender performer to pick up a major film acting award. She was given the Best Supporting Female nod for her role in Sean Baker’s low-budget indie.
"No one tells you how nervous you're going to be when you're up against other great actors for an award," said Taylor, who prevailed in a category that included Robin Bartlett for H, Marin Ireland for Glass Chin…
Open Road’s Oscar hopeful Spotlight swept the proceedings at the 31st annual Film Independent Spirit Awards this afternoon in Santa Monica. The drama about the Boston Globe investigation of the Boston Catholic Church’s child abuse scandal won four awards — Best Feature Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Editing — as well as the Robert Altman Award for ensemble cast. Here’s how the action went down under the tent and… Read
Marielle Heller made quite an impression with her Sundance 2015-premiering directorial debut The Diary Of A Teenage Girl, a film taking on the tricky subject of burgeoning female sexuality—a topic which has perhaps never been treated with this level of honesty. The film, which was based on a graphic novel by Phoebe Gloeckner and picked up for a pretty penny by Sony Pictures Classics, stars Bel Powley as Minnie, a teenager coming of age in '70s San Francisco, who engages… Read
With her first American role as Minnie in Marielle Heller's The Diary of a Teenage Girl, an adaptation of Phoebe Gloeckner's graphic novel, British actress Bel Powley has exploded onto the scene as one of the most exciting young talents to watch, subsequently booking major roles in some highly-anticipated independent films by the likes of Drake Doremus and Haifaa Al-Mansour. In Diary, Powley portrays a 15 year old San Francisco-based girl who finds herself in the middle…