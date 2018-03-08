EXCLUSIVE: Amid the timely and tenacious documentaries in the official selection at SXSW this year is one that feels more, well, timeless. Making the Grade, a love letter to the piano lesson but really much more, is the latest film from Ken Wardrop (Sundance award winner His & Hers, the 2016 Telluride pic Mom & Me), and it’s having its North American premiere Sunday in the fest’s 24 Beats Per Second section, which spotlights the sounds, culture and influence of music and… Read
“Put her in her place, man,” says an onlooker just as the Brooklyn teenage girl at the center of First Match makes her move into the world of boys wrestling. This trailer for the Netflix film, bowing at the SXSW festival before hitting Netflix later this month, shows that the girl won’t go down without a fight.
Starring newcomer Elvire Emanuelle, writer-director Olivia Newman's first feature began as a short film at the 2011 New York Film Festival, then worked its way…
SXSW is in full swing and on its first official day of programming, the film-tech-music confab started off with a slate of panels with one of them featuring Senator Bernie Sanders. In his first appearance at SXSW, the 2016 presidential candidate took the stage with CNN’s Jake Tapper to talk about a list of pressing issues including gun control, DACA, whether or not there will be a Sanders 2020 campaign, the future of the country, and, obviously, Trump.
Appropriately, the…
EXCLUSIVE: Summer 03 is having its world premiere at SXSW on Saturday afternoon at the Stateside Theatre in the Narrative Feature Competition section. The pic serves as the the debut feature film from writer-director Becca Gleason.
Her comedy's plot revolves around Jamie (Joey King), whose grandmother on her deathbed leaves her with two pieces of information: one involves a baptism, the other a blowjob. It sets Jamie and her family on an emotional roller coaster ride…
The ATX Television Festival added more panels to its lineup for its seventh edition in June, including The Good Wife and The Good Fight creators Robert and Michelle King, who will be making their first trek to the Austin-set event.
Also aboard for the fest, which runs June 7-10, is a Showtime panel titled "Storytelling with Tenacity" featuring SMILF's Frankie Shaw, The Affair creator Sarah Treem and Shameless star and director Emmy Rossum. IFC also is set to screen the…
EXCLUSIVE:Sebastian Gutierrez returns to Austin for the fourth time to debut a film of his — this one is the sleek lookingElizabeth Harvest, a Gothic-vibed sci-fi pic starring Mad Max: Fury Road‘s Abbey Lee, Ciaran Hinds, Matthew Beard and longtime Gutierrez collaborator Carla Gugino.
The riff on the Bluebeard folktale (with a little of Hitchcock's Rebecca thrown in) centers on Elizabeth (Lee), who arrives with her brilliant new scientist husband Henry (Hinds) to his…
EXCLUSIVE: In a new clip from the Stacy Cochran’s Write When You Get Work, we are given a taste of the Manhattan-set drama starring Emily Mortimer (TheNewsroom), Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story) and Rachel Keller (Legion).
The film follows Ruth Duffy (Keller) an assistant at a pricey school for girls in Manhattan who is barely getting by. She is managing to move beyond the trouble and loss of her teenage years. Jonny Collins (Wittrock) is working local jobs and…
RLJE Films has acquired U.S. rights to Mandy, the action thriller starring Nicolas Cage, Andrea Riseborough and Linus Roach that bowed at the Sundance Film Festival. A summer theatrical release is planned.
Written and directed by Panos Cosmatos, the pic centers on outsiders Red Miller (Cage) and Mandy Bloom (Riseborough), who lead a loving and peaceful existence. When their pine-scented haven is savagely destroyed by a cult led by the sadistic Jeremiah Sand, Red is…
EXCLUSIVE: We are in an era when people are glued to their smartphones and for some, they’re hungry for digital validation of their self-worth. The SXSW documentary Social Animalsfollows Instagram stars and their hunger for social media fame…and the backlash that can happen.
Directed by Jonathan Ignatius Green, Social Animals focuses on a select group of Instagrammers: a daring bridge-climbing photographer, an aspiring swimsuit model, and a Midwestern girl next door…
EXCLUSIVE: Up and coming writer-director A.J. Edwards (The Better Angels) goes bold with his SXSW film Friday’s Child starring a roster of talented actors including Tye Sheridan, Imogen Poots, Caleb Landry Jones, and Jeffrey Wright. Edwards comes from the Terrence Malick camp, having worked with him on a number of films including To the Wonder and Song to Song — and it is evidenced in the exclusive clip which showcases his visual eye.
Friday's Child is part of…
The 17th edition of the Tribeca Film Festival announced today their feature film lineup. On the robust list of features is the World Premiere of The Fourth Estatefrom Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus. The documentary series, which follows the New York Times coverage of the Trump administration's first year, will serve as the close the fest. Also making its World Premiere is Drake Doremus' Zoe starring Ewan McGregor, Léa Seydoux, Rashida Jones, and Theo James. The…