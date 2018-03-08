Click to Skip Ad
‘Mary Poppins Returns’ First Teaser Outby Bruce Haring

Film

‘Making The Grade’ SXSW Clip: Never Took Piano Lessons? You’ll Want To Now

Making The Grade

By

EXCLUSIVE: Amid the timely and tenacious documentaries in the official selection at SXSW this year is one that feels more, well, timeless. Making the Grade, a love letter to the piano lesson but really much more, is the latest film from Ken Wardrop (Sundance award winner His & Hers, the 2016 Telluride pic Mom & Me), and it’s having its North American premiere Sunday in the fest’s 24 Beats Per Second section, which spotlights the sounds, culture and influence of music and… Read

Film

‘First Match’ Trailer: Netflix High School Wrestling Drama Bows At SXSW

By

“Put her in her place, man,” says an onlooker just as the Brooklyn teenage girl at the center of First Match makes her move into the world of boys wrestling. This trailer for the Netflix film, bowing at the SXSW festival before hitting Netflix later this month, shows that the girl won’t go down without a fight. Starring newcomer Elvire Emanuelle, writer-director Olivia Newman’s first feature began as a short film at the 2011 New York Film Festival, then worked its way… Read

Business

Bernie Sanders Talks Unity & Divide In Trump’s America & The Sensationalism Of Stormy Daniels In SXSW Talk

By

SXSW is in full swing and on its first official day of programming, the film-tech-music confab started off with a slate of panels with one of them featuring Senator Bernie Sanders. In his first appearance at SXSW, the 2016 presidential candidate took the stage with CNN’s Jake Tapper to talk about a list of pressing issues including gun control, DACA, whether or not there will be a Sanders 2020 campaign, the future of the country, and, obviously, Trump. Appropriately, the… Read

exclusiveFilm

‘Summer ’03’ SXSW Clip: Feature Debut From Becca Gleason Stars Joey King

Summer 03

By

EXCLUSIVE: Summer 03 is having its world premiere at SXSW on Saturday afternoon at the Stateside Theatre in the Narrative Feature Competition section. The pic serves as the the debut feature film from writer-director Becca Gleason. Her comedy’s plot revolves around Jamie (Joey King), whose grandmother on her deathbed leaves her with two pieces of information: one involves a baptism, the other a blowjob. It sets Jamie and her family on an emotional roller coaster ride… Read

TV

‘The Good Wife’ Creators, Showtime, ‘Brockmire’, More Join ATX Fest Lineup

ATX Television Festival

By

The ATX Television Festival added more panels to its lineup for its seventh edition in June, including The Good Wife and The Good Fight creators Robert and Michelle King, who will be making their first trek to the Austin-set event. Also aboard for the fest, which runs June 7-10, is a Showtime panel titled “Storytelling with Tenacity” featuring SMILF‘s Frankie Shaw, The Affair creator Sarah Treem and Shameless star and director Emmy Rossum. IFC also is set to screen the… Read

exclusiveFilm

‘Elizabeth Harvest’ SXSW Clip: What’s Behind Door No. 1?

Elizabeth Harvest

By

EXCLUSIVE: Sebastian Gutierrez returns to Austin for the fourth time to debut a film of his — this one is the sleek looking Elizabeth Harvest, a Gothic-vibed sci-fi pic starring Mad Max: Fury Road‘s Abbey LeeCiaran Hinds, Matthew Beard and longtime Gutierrez collaborator Carla Gugino. The riff on the Bluebeard folktale (with a little of Hitchcock’s Rebecca thrown in) centers on Elizabeth (Lee), who arrives with her brilliant new scientist husband Henry (Hinds) to his… Read

exclusiveFilm

‘Write When You Get Work’ Clip: Emily Mortimer Cries Frantic Tears In Stacy Cochran SXSW Drama

By

EXCLUSIVE: In a new clip from the Stacy Cochran’s Write When You Get Work, we are given a taste of the Manhattan-set drama starring Emily Mortimer (The Newsroom), Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story) and Rachel Keller (Legion). The film follows Ruth Duffy (Keller) an assistant at a pricey school for girls in Manhattan who is barely getting by. She is managing to move beyond the trouble and loss of her teenage years. Jonny Collins (Wittrock) is working local jobs and… Read

Film

Nicolas Cage’s Sundance Movie ‘Mandy’ Scores RLJ Films Deal

Mandy

By

RLJE Films has acquired U.S. rights to Mandy, the action thriller starring Nicolas Cage, Andrea Riseborough and Linus Roach that bowed at the Sundance Film Festival. A summer theatrical release is planned. Written and directed by Panos Cosmatos, the pic centers on outsiders Red Miller (Cage) and Mandy Bloom (Riseborough), who lead a loving and peaceful existence. When their pine-scented haven is savagely destroyed by a cult led by the sadistic Jeremiah Sand, Red is… Read

exclusiveFilm

‘Social Animals’ Trailer: SXSW Docu Puts The Selfie Cam On Instagrammers And The Backlash Of Social Media Fame

By

EXCLUSIVE: We are in an era when people are glued to their smartphones and for some, they’re hungry for digital validation of their self-worth. The SXSW documentary Social Animals follows Instagram stars and their hunger for social media fame…and the backlash that can happen. Directed by Jonathan Ignatius Green, Social Animals focuses on a select group of Instagrammers: a daring bridge-climbing photographer, an aspiring swimsuit model, and a Midwestern girl next door… Read

Film

‘Friday’s Child’ Clip: Tye Sheridan Goes On A Crime Spree In Visionary SXSW Drama

By

EXCLUSIVE: Up and coming writer-director A.J. Edwards (The Better Angels) goes bold with his SXSW film Friday’s Child starring a roster of talented actors including Tye Sheridan, Imogen Poots, Caleb Landry Jones, and Jeffrey Wright. Edwards comes from the Terrence Malick camp, having worked with him on a number of films including To the Wonder and Song to Song — and it is evidenced in the exclusive clip which showcases his visual eye. Friday’s Child is part of… Read

Video

‘RBG’: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Unlikely Belle Of Sundance, Now Gets Her Very Own Trailer

RBG

By

Magnolia Pictures has released its trailer for RBG, Betsy West and Julie Cohen’s documentary about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg that world premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. That’s where Magnolia and Participant Media scored worldwide rights after its bow in the Doc Premieres category. CNN Films has U.S. broadcast rights and produced with West and Cohen’s Storyville Films. The film opens nationwide May 4 and on CNN later this year. In January… Read

Film

Tribeca Film Festival Unveils Feature Lineup; Liz Garbus Docuseries ‘The Fourth Estate’ To Close Fest

By

The 17th edition of the Tribeca Film Festival announced today their feature film lineup. On the robust list of features is the World Premiere of The Fourth Estate from Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus. The documentary series, which follows the New York Times coverage of the Trump administration’s first year, will serve as the close the fest. Also making its World Premiere is Drake Doremus’ Zoe starring Ewan McGregor, Léa Seydoux, Rashida Jones, and Theo James. The… Read

