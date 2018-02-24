Featurette

Behind The Scenes With Damien Chazelle On Two Of ‘La La Land’s’ Most Difficult & Impressive Musical Sequences (Watch)

By Pete Hammond

Deadline goes behind the camera. EXCLUSIVE: Mandy Moore did an extraordinary job as choreographer of La La Land. It is a shame there is no Oscar category for that; the last to Hermes Pan in 1937, when Academy Awards were given for Dance Direction. But since then, only occasionally has a choreographer gotten official Academy recognition in the form of Honorary Oscars, such as the one given to Jerome Robbins for West Side Story in 1961 and Onna White for Oliver in… Read