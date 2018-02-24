Click to Skip Ad
‘Mary Poppins Returns’ First Teaser Outby Bruce Haring

Awardsline

‘Guardians Vol. 2’ VFX Supervisor On All-New Rocket Raccoon & Pic’s Spectacular Credits Sequence

Not viewing himself as a comic book fan when he interviewed for 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, visual effects supervisor Christopher Townsend was surprised that he got that job, and even more so, that his relationship with the studio has continued through several films. Townsend's collaboration with Marvel would be a rewarding one—receiving his first Oscar nomination several years back for Iron Man 3, the VFX supervisor finds himself back in consideration this… Read

Film

‘Annihilation’ Featurette: Behind The Shimmer Of Natalie Portman Thriller

Annihilation, says actress Gina Rodriguez in this just-released featurette about the upcoming sci-fi thriller from Ex Machina director Alex Garland, is “something we haven’t seen quite yet.” She’s talking about “the Shimmer,” the strange, glowing, sinister, shape-shifting phenomenon that threatens to carry out just what the title suggests. If the Aurora Borealis and the Blob had a kid, he’d look like the Shimmer. But Garland might just as well have been talking about the… Read

TV

Netflix’s ‘Bright’ Featurette: Will Smith, Joel Edgerton Give Peek At David Ayer’s Sinister Underworld

“It’s L.A. right now,” says Noomi Rapace in this new featurette for the upcoming Netflix film Bright, then she drops the kicker: “It just happens to be dwarves and elves.” Bright, directed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad) and arriving in December, stars Will Smith, Joel Edgerton and Rapace in an action-thriller about two LAPD officers (Smith and Edgerton) who work to keep the streets of an alternate-reality L.A. safe from a sinister, dark underworld. Says Netflix, “Battling… Read

exclusiveVideo

Is ‘The Florida Project’ A24’s Latest Surprise Best Picture Oscar Contender? – Featurette

The Florida Project

EXCLUSIVE: Is The Florida Project the little movie that could? After setting the Directors Fortnight of the Cannes Film Festival on fire and being picked up for domestic distribution by A24 Films, director Sean Baker’s lyrical look at childhood under adversity also scored big applause at the Toronto Film Festival and opened to strong box office and critical raves last weekend on a limited break. The film will expand this weekend and is already being touted, much as A24’s… Read

Awardsline

BAFTA Animated Winner ‘Kubo And The Two Strings’ Hoping To Finally Make It To The Oscar Stage For Laika (Watch)

EXCLUSIVE: Focus Features and Laika’s  great Oscar hope, Kubo And The Two Strings  is coming off a high after a surprise win at BAFTA for Best Animated Feature. That is an award that has mirrored the eventual Oscar winner in the category in each of the past ten years with the exception of 2014  when BAFTA winner  The Lego Movie  was shockingly  not even nominated .  Kubo  is also that very rare animated nominee for Best Special Visual Effects, a sign the Academy takes… Read

exclusiveAwardsline

How ‘Manchester By The Sea’s’ Casey Affleck And Michelle Williams Turned In One Of The Year’s Most Memorable Scenes (Watch)

With two big BAFTA wins on Sunday for screenplay and lead actor Casey Affleck,  a very good shot at taking a WGA Original Screenplay award this coming Sunday,  a domestic box office gross nearing $50 million  , and six Academy Award nominations  Manchester By The Sea is riding higher than even anyone expected after its smash Sundance debut over a year ago.  One of the scenes that made the film so memorable is the devastating reunion of  the  ex-husband and wife played by… Read

exclusiveAwardsline

Behind The Scenes With Damien Chazelle On Two Of ‘La La Land’s’ Most Difficult & Impressive Musical Sequences (Watch)

Deadline goes behind the camera. EXCLUSIVE: Mandy Moore did an extraordinary job as choreographer of La La LandIt is a shame there is no Oscar category for that; the last to Hermes Pan in 1937, when Academy Awards were given for Dance Direction. But since then, only occasionally has a choreographer gotten official Academy recognition in the form of Honorary Oscars, such as the one given to Jerome Robbins for West Side Story in 1961 and Onna White for Oliver in… Read

Awardsline

Belgium Heads To The Underground Crime World With Its Oscar Entry ‘The Ardennes’

No, not the Dardennes, but The Ardennes is Belgium’s Oscar entry this year. The feature directorial by Robin Pront about punk criminal brothers who teeter on the edge of a not-so legit life earned the country’s thumbs up this year as its Academy Awards contender beating out The Unknown Girl, the latest movie by the country’s perennial go-tos Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardennes.  Many thought Unknown Girl was a given as Belgium’s entry since it premiered at Cannes. Despite the… Read

exclusiveVideo

‘Voyage Of Time’ Producers On Why The Terrence Malick Film Was Shot In IMAX – Featurette

Terrence Malick’s Voyage of Time documentary was decades in the making, a realization of a vision and a goal for the filmmaker — an exploration of the universe and all creation, billed as a look into our planetary past and a search for humanity's place in the future. There are two versions of the film, one a 90-minute version which premiered to rave reviews at the Venice Film Festival and a shorter, 45-minute IMAX version narrated by Brad Pitt, described as a more… Read

Film

George Miller’s ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Raw Footage Without CGI Trending On Social Media

A video showing footage from the Warner Bros.’ distributed Mad Max: Fury Road without the CGI effects posted last Thursday on YouTube is now trending on social media with 1.72M views (and climbing) in less than a week, which shows the film’s strong fan base and staying power of this action eye-candy from director George Miller. The film released in the summer of 2015 and went on to make $378.4M at the worldwide box office. It also ended up gathering six Academy Awards… Read

exclusiveFilm

Oscar Contender ‘Loving’ Embraces National Day Of Celebration For Marriage Equality

EXCLUSIVE: If “Loving Day” didn’t already exist as it has for the past 13 years, then Focus Features just might have tried to invent it. Focus is releasing Loving on November 4, but it unveiled the 1950s- and ’60s-set interracial marriage story from writer-director Jeff Nichols at last month’s Cannes Film Festival and got immediate Oscar buzz from awards pundits. The film stars Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga as Richard and Mildred Loving, a quiet couple whose… Read

exclusiveAwardsline

‘Brooklyn’s John Crowley & Julie Walters On Showing “The Complete Journey Of Immigration”

EXCLUSIVE: John Crowley's Brooklyn, adapted by Nick Hornby from Colm Tóibín's novel, is perhaps this season's most delicate Oscar player. A touching, human story about Eilis (Saoirse Ronan), a young Irish immigrant to New York in the 1950s, the film's central theme is homesickness and the difficulty with which our lives move on. Ronan's performance has been gaining traction since the movie premiered a year ago at Sundance, with gold from the British Independent Film… Read

