Exhibition

2nd Update: Here’s a ray of sun for AWrinkle of Time: The Ava DuVernay-directed film is looking to win Friday with $12M-$14M over Black Pantherwhich will turn in $8M-$9.5M.That’s for sure. We just received a second update and it looks like AWrinkle in Time should take the weekend with $44M-$45M over Black Panther‘s $41M-$42M. Another set of estimates from a few minutes ago believed the No. 1 one win was too close to call with both looking at $37M to low $40Ms.
Rival
A company supposedly positioning itself as a UK equivalent to U.S. ticketing upstart MoviePass, has been met with wonder by the UK Cinema Association (UKCA), whose members include theater chains Odeon, Cineworld, Vue and Curzon — we’ve been told none of its members are signed up to the service.
A professional-looking website, launched yesterday, touts an upcoming UK service called cPass, which the site says will be "the first UK and European cinema subscription
Digital movie ticketing startup Atom Tickets has raised more than $60 million in a Series C round led by new backer Fidelity Investments, with Lionsgate, Disney and 21st Century Fox all reinvesting in the company.
The raise comes less than two years after a $50 million Series B round. After rolling out nationally in 2016, Atom tripled its users and ticket sales in one year and is now integrated into tens of thousands of U.S. theaters. Its app enables moviegoers to buy
Boca Raton, Florida-based exhibitor and dine-in luxury chain iPic Entertainment looks set to be the next group moving into the opening Saudi Arabian market. The company has signed a memorandum of understanding to develop its theater-and-restaurant locations throughout the Kingdom in partnership with Saudi group BAS Global Investments Company. The deal demonstrates iPic’s strategy to pursue international asset-light licensed agreements.
Saudi recently lifted a 35-year ban
EXCLUSIVE: This is all very early, but industry sources are telling us that Cineworld COO Matt Eyre is moving across the pond to oversee U.S. operations following the theater chain’s $3.6B takeover of Regal Entertainment Group. Eyre would remain Group COO and have oversight of some 7,3K-plus screens and 564 theaters. In total, with Regal, Cineworld is the world's second-largest cinema group after AMC, operating in 10 countries with 9,5K-plus screens across the U.S. and… Read
In the wake of a weekend where MoviePass subscribers learned they couldn’t buy Red Sparrow tickets depending on where they lived, MoviePass today said it’s stepping up the customer service experience by partnering with TaskUs, a customer-care solutions firm that has worked with such startups as Tinder, Periscope, Hotel Tonight and Hootsuite.
In addition, the monthly movie ticket service has tapped former TaskUs Senior Manager of Client Services, Jake Petersen, as
Earlier today on Twitter and Reddit there was an outcry by MoviePass subscribers that their ticket mobile app didn’t allow them the opportunity to buy tickets to 20th Century Fox/Chernin Entertainment’s Red Sparrow in such markets as Washington D.C., Southern California and Virginia to name a few. Essentially the option to buy tickets to Red Sparrow were grayed out.
In regards to other titles —Game Night, Black Panther (in 2D), Annihilation, Death Wish, Peter Rabbit
Imax followed its box office surge during the Presidents Day and Chinese New Year weekend with a fourth-quarter earnings report offering several upbeat signs for investors.
Global box office in the quarter, which ended December 31, rose almost 13% to $278 million, and in the U.S. it increased 16% to $117 million. Over the four-day weekend, from February 16-19, the company set an Imax record for February box office with $53 million, led by the release of Marvel Studios' Bla
UPDATED, Monday AM: Early morning estimates show Disney/Marvel’s Black Panthernow making $112 million for the weekend, a 45% dip from its Week 1, which is an amazing second-weekend hold for a four-quad event film of this size. Disney will report its official figure later this morning.
All records still stand: Second-best second domestic weekend ever (after Star Wars: The Force Awakens' $149.2M); record second-weekend haul for a Marvel movie (beating The Avengers' $103M)
UPDATED, Friday: Disney/Marvel’s Black Pantherrang up $27.6 million around the world yesterday, with its $14.3M domestic take making it the best Thursday ever for a Marvel Cinematic Universe title, eclipsing Marvel's The Avengers ($12.4M). All in, T’Challa counts $520.1M worldwide, and many in the industry continue to buzz that the Marvel pic has a shot at hitting $1 billion by the time the Ryan Coogler-directed movie ends its run.
Today, Black Panther will be the
Investors snapped up shares of Cinemark following this morning’s fourth-quarter earnings results, which exceeded Wall Street’s estimates.
Shares rose nearly 6% in morning trading to $42 after the motion picture exhibitor reported revenues of $750 million for the holiday quarter, thanks to increases in admissions and concession revenue. That beat consensus analyst revenue forecasts of $745.8 million. Cinemark's earnings of $95.1 million, or 82 cents a share, also surpassed
EXCLUSIVE: We’re hearing from several sources in distribution and exhibition this morning that Regal Entertainment Group CEO Amy Miles, President and COO Greg Dunn, and SVP, chief content and programming officer Steve Bunnell are leaving the exhibitor as Cineworld closes its $3.6 billion deal next week to acquire the Philip Anschutz-controlled Regal.
If the deal doesn't close, then the trio will remain. Details are still unfolding, but the rumor is that Miles is being