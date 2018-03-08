Executives

Comedy Central has promoted Anne Harris and Christian McLaughlin to Senior Vice Presidents of Talent and Development. In addition, Tara Schuster, Ari Pearce and Jordan Ellner have been elevated to Vice Presidents.
Harris, who began as a talent assistant at Comedy Central 17 years ago, is Head of Stand-Up and Talent for the network, in addition to the development of radio and podcast programming with VP Jordan Ellner. She is currently shepherding This Is Not Happening, New…Read
Starz said today that it has hired Ameesh Paleja as Chief Technology Officer, a new position in the company. Paleja, co-founder and CEO of movie-ticketing platform Atom Tickets, will continue to serve on Atom’s board and as an advisor and Head of Innovation. At Starz he will report to COO Jeffrey Hirsch and be based at the company's Englewood, CO headquarters.
"Ameesh is a visionary and world-class technologist whose substantial experience with digital distribution… Read
Victoria Parker, who was the head of creative strategy for Verizon’s Oath Studios and also previously worked at The Weinstein Co., has just been named executive VP of MSG Productions responsible for overseeing all aspects of MSG's productions business. She will start on March 12.
Prior to Verizon, Ms. Parker spent 10 years at TWC where she served as VP of corporate affairs and senior VP of theatrical productions.
At MSG, she will also manage all financial and operational… Read
Some of Disney’s annual shareholder meetings over the years have brought high corporate drama, but today’s edition in Houston was more of a chance for celebration.
There was a brief business portion of the meeting, during which directors up for nomination were introduced. All of them were approved. The roster includes Susan E. Arnold; Mary T. Barra; Safra A. Catz; John S. Chen; Francis A. deSouza; the company’s chairman and CEO, Bob Iger; Maria Elena Lagomasino; Fred H… Read
Despite having extended CEO Randy Falco’s contract through 2020 last November, Univision has now confirmed that he will retire by the end of 2018.
The accelerated retirement plan comes during a 24-hour period when the company ditched its long-planned IPO stratregy and replaced its CFO.
Univision provided a statement to Deadline after a flurry of reports described friction between Falco and the company’s board. “There are multiple rumors out there and on behalf of the… Read
Sam Harowitz has joined Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky’s Is Or Isn’t Entertainment as SVP Development and Production. This is the first time Kudrow and Bucatinsky have brought in a senior development executive at the company, which the duo launched 15 years ago.
Harowitz, who comes from FremantleMedia where he served as VP Acquisitions and Co-Productions North America, will work closely with Bucatinsky and Kudrow, as well as VP Kyle McNally and Director of Development… Read
MWM (Madison Wells Media) has named Diana Williams executive VP, creative for its Universe Division, MWMU to oversee all creative aspects of the newly formed division from IP development and acquisition to content strategy and creative execution.
Williams, who comes to MWM from Lucasfilm Ltd.’s Story Group, will be responsible for building MWMU's core competencies in creative content strategy, world-building, content production and data analytics, working alongside… Read
Tronc is hoping its sale of the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune will close “in days or weeks,” the company’s CFO, Terry Jiminez, told investors during a conference call to discuss the company’s fourth-quarter results.
The sale to biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong, for $500 million in cash plus the assumption of $90 million of pension liability, was announced just last month. It will give the print and digital concern, which was spun off from Tribune… Read
In Sharon Levy’s first major executive move since she joined Endemol Shine North America as President, Unscripted and Scripted Television, she has hired 3 Ball’s DJ Nurre, a veteran showrunner and development executive, as EVP, Unscripted Original Series.
Additionally, she has promoted Dan Cazzola to VP, International Development, Unscripted and Lisa Fahrenholt to VP, International Development, Scripted. Fahrenholt, who has served as Director, North American Acquisitions… Read
Veteran television executive Rachel Brill has joined Epix as SVP, Head of Unscripted Programming. The new position reunites Brill with Michael Wright, President of Epix, with whom she previously worked at Turner and to whom she reports. Brill is based at Epix’s L.A. office at MGM’s headquarters and begins her new job immediately.
At Epix, Brill is responsible for development and production of all documentaries and unscripted series. She spent three years working with… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Universal’s President of Marketing, Josh Goldstine, has officially been let go from the studio. This follows the exec having been put on administrative leave last month. I understand the official decision was formalized on Tuesday. A person familiar with the situation confirms that after a review, it was determined Goldstine would be dismissed from Universal based on significant violations of company policy. There was no further detail.
On February 14, it… Read
Former Netflix executive Carol Turner has joined Skydance Television as EVP Television Physical Production. Starting immediately, she will oversee all physical production for comedies, dramas, limited series and miniseries for the TV studio including production finance and post-production.
Turner is replacing Jake Rose, who has returned to his TV producing roots, the company said. He joined Skydance from Sony Pictures TV in May 2014.
"Carol is well known and respected in… Read