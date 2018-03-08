Executives

MSG Productions Names Former Verizon, TWC’s Victoria Parker To Key Role

By Anita Busch

Victoria Parker, who was the head of creative strategy for Verizon’s Oath Studios and also previously worked at The Weinstein Co., has just been named executive VP of MSG Productions responsible for overseeing all aspects of MSG's productions business. She will start on March 12. Prior to Verizon, Ms. Parker spent 10 years at TWC where she served as VP of corporate affairs and senior VP of theatrical productions. At MSG, she will also manage all financial and operational… Read