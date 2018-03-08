EXCLUSIVE: No sooner than the Oscars are in the rearview mirror then it is time for Emmy season, and that means the kickoff premiere event: Deadline’s Contenders Emmys. Invitations to the all-day event on Sunday, April 15, at the DGA Theatre are going out today to members of the Television Academy and select guild members. If you're a Television Academy member and you didn't receive an invite, go to Deadline's RSVP line right away as this event reaches capacity within 48… Read
One day. 24 networks and studios. 45 shows. It’s back.
Deadline’s third annual The Contenders Emmys, a live all-day event, is set for Sunday, April 15 at the DGA Theatre in West Hollywood. Celebrating the launch of the Emmy awards season, the must-attend event is invitation-only for TV Academy members, voters from the PGA, WGA, SAG-AFTRA and DGA, plus members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Invites go out the first week in March.
It all starts at the DGA… Read
Emmy award-winning actor Sterling K. Brown from NBC’s This Is Us will be the voice of the opening film for the XXIII Olympic Winter Games.
The seven-minute film, Always Start With the Dreams, will be presented tomorrow at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT to start coverage of the opening ceremony for the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. The film celebrates the world’s athletes coming together for the games.
Brown stars as Randall Pearson in This Is Us and won the Emmy Award for… Read
Longtime Days of Our Lives stars Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes, and kids show producers Sid & Marty Krofft have been named this year’s Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Awards honorees, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced today.
Hayes and Seaforth Hayes will be honored at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards on Sunday, April 29.The Krofft Brothers will be celebrated at the 45th Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Friday, April 27. Both… Read
The TV Academy has elected 17 first-time members to its board of governors, it said today in revealing election results for the 2018-2019 term that begins Monday.
The new members that will serve a two-year term: Lesley Aletter, Brenda Brkusic, Jeff Calderon, Rich Carter, Terri Carter, John Debney, Keiren Fisher, Greg Kupiec, Eboni Nichols, Laurie Parres, Christopher Reeves, Glenn Rigberg, Jill Sanford, John Simmons, Halina Siwolop, Steven Spignese and Michael Spiller.
The… Read
The Television Academy has announced some 2018 rules changes for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.
The Academy has restructured the Outstanding Variety Special and Special Class to eliminate the confusing "special class” designation. The categories are now Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).
In addition, some of the costume, directing and sound editing categories have been split and redefined.
Outstanding Costumes for a… Read
The winners for the 45th annual International Emmy Awards were announced tonight, with Kenneth Branagh winning Best Actor for his role in Wallander and Anna Friel taking Best Actress for Marcella. Both series are from the United Kingdom.
Steve Coogan’s Alan Partridge’s Scissor Isle taking home the trophy for Best Comedy, also from the UK. Norwegian detective series Mammon II won for Best Drama Series.
Iranian-American comedian and actor Maz Jobrani hosted the… Read
The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said today that it won’t give its 2017 International Emmy Founders Award to Kevin Spacey amid allegations of sexual misconduct against the Oscar-winning actor.
“The International Academy has announced today that in light of recent events it will not honor Kevin Spacey with the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award,” the organization said in a statement.
The Academy had said in June that it would present the award to… Read
Harvey Weinstein may be dismissed from another entertainment industry organization.
After a discussion at tonight’s regularly scheduled meeting of the Television Academy’s board of governors, the group voted to initiate disciplinary proceedings on the disgraced mogul, possibly expelling him from the organization that numbers nearly 22,000 active voting members.
The procedure is in accordance with the Academy’s “established procedures” for such actions. Per the Academy’s… Read
PBS and CBS led the way at the 38th annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards, which were presented tonight at Lincoln Center in Manhattan. The pubcaster scored a leading 12 wins, and the Tiffany Network bagged nine. That’s closer than last year’s tally, when PBS led with 14 wins and CBS led broadcasters with seven.
ABC and HBO tied for third with five Emmys apiece. CNN and and Univision had three each. Discovery Channel and MSNBC were the only other nets to take home… Read
It took him a while, but Donald Trump finally decided to throw in his two cents about this year’s Emmys, which had a fair share of criticism of the former Celebrity Apprentice host. The tweet comes nearly two days after the ceremony and suggests that he waited until after his UN speech to weigh in on the Emmy Awards. Speculation was that he would not tweet about the Emmys so as not to distract from his UN appearances.
I was saddened to see how bad the ratings were on… Read