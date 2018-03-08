Donald Trump Says Ratings For This Year’s Emmys Were “The Worst Ever”

By Dino-Ray Ramos

It took him a while, but Donald Trump finally decided to throw in his two cents about this year’s Emmys, which had a fair share of criticism of the former Celebrity Apprentice host. The tweet comes nearly two days after the ceremony and suggests that he waited until after his UN speech to weigh in on the Emmy Awards. Speculation was that he would not tweet about the Emmys so as not to distract from his UN appearances. I was saddened to see how bad the ratings were on… Read