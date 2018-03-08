Maybe it’s time to rename it Decades of Our Lives? Like sands through the hourglass, NBC has renewed its iconic soap opera Days of Our Lives for a 54th season. One more and it gets senior discounts.
The daytime drama, which aired its 13,000th episode last year, remains set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem and revolves around the core families are the Bradys, Hortons and DiMeras.
"We're very excited about having more great 'Days' in Salem," said Bruce Evans, EVP… Read
Hulu has released a teaser trailer (watch above) and key art (see below) for Season 2 of its Emmy-winning drama series The Handmaid’s Tale. In the quick clip, we hear Elisabeth Moss’ Offred reciting what appears to be a check list for requirements in Gilead: “Wear the red dress.” “Wear the wings.” “Shut your mouth.” “Be a good girl.” “Roll over, and spread your legs.” “Yes, ma’am.” “May the Lord open,” concluding with an ominous, “Seriously, what the actual–??”
The Handmai…Read
UPDATED with video: In his 14th go-round, Roger Deakins has finally won the Best Cinematography Oscar, scoring the victory Sunday for Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049, the long-awaited sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi classic.
“I guess I'd better say something, or else they'll give me a jet ski, and I can't see myself on a jet ski somehow,” Deakins joked in his brief acceptance speech (see it in full above). “I really love my job. I've been doing it a long time… Read
UPDATED with video:Sam Rockwell has won his first Oscar, taking the Best Supporting Actor tonight for his role in the darkly comedic, politically resonant drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri in the first award of the evening at the 90th Academy Awards.
Besting The Florida Project‘s Willem Dafoe, long considered a frontrunner in the category, Rockwell also won out over his Three Billboards co-star Woody Harrelson, The Shape of Water‘s Richard Jenkins, and All t…Read
Jennifer Lawrence heats up the Cold War again in an exploitative, sleazy but righteously entertaining thriller that, after mother!, continues her descent into riskier roles. Reuniting in Red Sparrowwith her Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence (no relation), JLaw, complete with trippy Russian accent, is the best reason to see this puerile piece of pulpy fiction as she genuinely rises above the material in a true star turn, almost a page out of Hollywood’s past.
As I… Read
“Life happens while you wait.” That’s the tagline for Sweetbitter, the new big-city restaurant drama from Starz that premieres May 6. Check out the first trailer above.
Based on Stephanie Danler’s bestseller, Sweetbitter centers on Tess (Wildlike‘s Ella Purnell), a 22-year-old who arrives in New York City ready to pursue a new life. When she's invited to train at one of the best restaurants in the city, she thinks she's found a steady income and a safe place to wait. But… Read
Faced with seemingly insurmountable challenges on Stephen Chbosky's Wonder, what makeup designer Arjen Tuiten was able to pull off was as wondrous as the story he was working to tell, landing him his first Oscar nomination last month.
An adaptation of R.J. Palacio's beloved children's novel, Wonder centers on Auggie, a young boy growing up with a genetic disorder called Treacher Collins syndrome, which results in deformities of the facial features.
Going on to become an… Read
Teaming with Denis Villeneuve on Blade Runner 2049—a well-received sequel to Ridley Scott's 1982 sci-fi classic—cinematographer Roger Deakins took on what the director has called "the most expensive art house movie in cinema history," seamlessly recreating the aesthetic of the original film while building out its world. Back in the running at the Oscars this year with his 14th nomination—and looking for his first win—Deakins was compelled to take on the ambitious project… Read
Elegantly designed and impeccably shot, Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water would need a strong, immersive sonic experience to cross the finish line, ending up as it did with 13 Oscar nominations in the strongest showing for any film this year.
Set primarily within 1960s Baltimore laboratories, this romantic fantasy between a fish-man and a mute janitor would require not only period accuracy in its depiction of its central locations, but also a believable… Read
Taking on The Force Awakens, followed directly by The Last Jedi, Oscar-nominated visual effects supervisors Ben Morris and Mike Mulholland have been living in the Star Wars universe for years now, and they wouldn't have it any other way.
On The Last Jedi, the pair would encounter ample creature work—typically involving a combination of practical and visual effects—finding one of their greatest challenges in the character of Supreme Leader Snoke.
While Snoke (Andy Serkis)… Read
Oscar's five nominated directors in the Best Foreign Language Film race this year include one returnee to the category and four newcomers. They're each seasoned filmmakers who've had their fair share of festival and awards success, and each has told a story that, despite years in the making, is somehow entirely relevant to today.
They've spent an awards season talking up their movies, and we wanted to find out what they've learned in the process as well as give them a… Read