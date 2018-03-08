Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Menu

Documentary

‘Mary Poppins Returns’ First Teaser Outby Bruce Haring

Latest Documentary News

Film

‘Making The Grade’ SXSW Clip: Never Took Piano Lessons? You’ll Want To Now

Making The Grade

By

EXCLUSIVE: Amid the timely and tenacious documentaries in the official selection at SXSW this year is one that feels more, well, timeless. Making the Grade, a love letter to the piano lesson but really much more, is the latest film from Ken Wardrop (Sundance award winner His & Hers, the 2016 Telluride pic Mom & Me), and it’s having its North American premiere Sunday in the fest’s 24 Beats Per Second section, which spotlights the sounds, culture and influence of music and… Read

TV

HBO Sets Debut Date & Trailer For Late-Night ‘Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas’ – Update

By

UPDATED with trailer: HBO will premiere late-night docuseries Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas on April 13, kicking of the series 10-episode rookie season. Watch the first trailer above. “Maybe not the best move to announce another man getting a late-night show on International Women's Day,” Cenac tweeted today, “but it could not be made without the hard work and creativity of a lot of talented women. That's not a compliment — that's a way to flatter them into working through… Read

breakingBusiness

‘The Secret Life of Kids’ Examined In Banijay Studios NA Doc Series

By

A six-part documentary series that details how five-year-olds experience the social world for the first time premieres on 9 PM Friday, March 16, on USA Network. The Secret Life of Kids is produced by Banijay Studios North America and offers an intimate look at how children navigate love, compassion, rejection, honesty and conflict. The action unfolds under the guidance of two teachers and two leading child psychologists, the latter providing commentary behind the… Read

breakingFilm

Gravitas Ventures Acquires ‘Half The Picture’, Doc About Gender Equality Hiring In Hollywood

By

Half the Picture, the documentary that takes on the issue of gender equality and how it plays in Hollywood’s hiring of film and TV directors, has just been picked up by Gravitas Ventures. The company has acquired all U.S. rights to the film directed by Amy Adrion that features interviews with Ava DuVernay, Lena Dunham, Jill Soloway and Rosanna Arquette, among many other prominent female directors. The film will get a theatrical release in June before heading to VOD and… Read

TV

Starz Acquires ‘The Rape Of Recy Taylor’, Seven Other Docs; Sets Premiere Dates

By

The Rape of Recy Taylor, winner of a Venice Film Festival prize for human rights, is among eight exclusive first-run documentaries acquired by Starz, the Lionsgate company announced today. "We are acquiring an eclectic slate of documentaries that not only strategically align with Starz Original series but also present engaging subjects, provocative conflicts and authentic storytelling," said C. Brett Marottoli, Head of Program Acquisitions for Starz. The Rape of Recy Taylo… Read

Video

‘RBG’: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Unlikely Belle Of Sundance, Now Gets Her Very Own Trailer

RBG

By

Magnolia Pictures has released its trailer for RBG, Betsy West and Julie Cohen’s documentary about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg that world premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. That’s where Magnolia and Participant Media scored worldwide rights after its bow in the Doc Premieres category. CNN Films has U.S. broadcast rights and produced with West and Cohen’s Storyville Films. The film opens nationwide May 4 and on CNN later this year. In January… Read

Film

Gravitas Ventures Digs Into ‘The Gardener’ Docu; ‘The Heart of Nuba’ Lands At Abramorama

By

Gravitas Ventures has acquired U.S. rights to The Gardener, Sébastien Chabot documentary about Frank Cabot’s famed Les Quatre Vents garden in Quebec, one of the most celebrated gardens in North America. The distributor is teaming with nonprofit the Garden Conservancy, founded by Cabot and his late wife in 1989 with the help of Angela Landsbury, to raise awareness about the film and champion the role gardens play in our lives and culture. The plan is to bow the pic March… Read

Film

‘On Her Shoulders’ Latest Sundance Title Snapped Up By Oscilloscope

On Her Shoulders

By

Oscilloscope Laboratories has acquired North American rights to On Her Shoulders, the Alexandria Bombach film that won the U.S. Documentary Directing Award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, where it had its world premiere. It will also play at the upcoming SXSW before a planned theatrical release later in 2018. The deal comes a day after Oscilloscope wrapped up U.S. rights to Madeline's Madeline, Josephine Decker's pic that had its world premiere in the NEXT section… Read

breakingFilm

Oscar-Winning ‘Icarus’ Filmmaker Steps Up Calls For IOC President To Resign Over Handling Of Russian Doping Scandal

By and

Icarus filmmakers have called for the International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach to resign for his role in what they have previously called “a backroom deal” for allowing Russian athletes to compete in South Korea. The film Icarus, which was the Oscar-winning Best Feature Documentary, played a decisive role in exposing the Russian state-sponsored athletics doping program. The plot was so bold that is prompted the International Olympic Committee to ban Russia… Read

exclusiveAwardsline

Exclusive: ‘Last Men In Aleppo’ Producer On Making It To Oscars After Visa Denial Reversal: “We Almost Gave Up Hope”

By

EXCLUSIVE: Syrian Oscar nominee Kareem Abeed still can't quite believe he made it to walk the red carpet at the Academy Awards. The producer of Feras Fayyad's Academy Award-nominated documentary Last Men in Aleppo had almost given up on attending the show after his visa request was denied under President Donald Trump's travel ban on citizens of eight countries, most of them Muslim-majority. "Up until the last minute, we had no hope," he told Deadline in an exclusive… Read

International

Industry Execs, New York Attorney General Speak Out In New BBC-Frontline Weinstein Documentary

Harvey Weinstein

By

Actresses including Sean Young (Blade Runner) and Jessica Barth (Ted), New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, CBS Films President Terry Press and former Miramax UK boss Paul Webster have all spoken out about the allegations of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein in a BBC/PBS documentary. Weinstein: The Inside Story, a co-production between Frontline and the BBC’s Panorama, aired last night in the UK to 2M viewers and will be broadcast this evening on PBS. The… Read

exclusiveFilm

Amy Ziering & Kirby Dick’s #MeToo Documentary Ramps Up: Oscar Nominees Rachel Morrison, Diane Warren Join Team

Rachel Morrison Diane Warren

By

EXCLUSIVE: Mudbound and Black Panther cinematographer Rachel Morrison and songwriter Diane Warren, both up for Oscars on Sunday, have boarded the untitled documentary being helmed by Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick about the #MeToo movement and Hollywood. Morrison, the first female ever nominated for the Cinematography Oscar for Mudbound, will be a consultant; Warren, up for Oscar Original Song with Common for Marshall‘s “Stand Up For Something,” will pen a song. The… Read

Next ►
ad