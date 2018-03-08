EXCLUSIVE: Amid the timely and tenacious documentaries in the official selection at SXSW this year is one that feels more, well, timeless. Making the Grade, a love letter to the piano lesson but really much more, is the latest film from Ken Wardrop (Sundance award winner His & Hers, the 2016 Telluride pic Mom & Me), and it’s having its North American premiere Sunday in the fest’s 24 Beats Per Second section, which spotlights the sounds, culture and influence of music and… Read
UPDATED with trailer:HBO will premiere late-night docuseries Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas on April 13, kicking of the series 10-episode rookie season. Watch the first trailer above.
“Maybe not the best move to announce another man getting a late-night show on International Women's Day,” Cenac tweeted today, “but it could not be made without the hard work and creativity of a lot of talented women. That's not a compliment — that's a way to flatter them into working through… Read
A six-part documentary series that details how five-year-olds experience the social world for the first time premieres on 9 PM Friday, March 16, on USA Network.
The Secret Life of Kids is produced by Banijay Studios North America and offers an intimate look at how children navigate love, compassion, rejection, honesty and conflict. The action unfolds under the guidance of two teachers and two leading child psychologists, the latter providing commentary behind the… Read
Half the Picture, the documentary that takes on the issue of gender equality and how it plays in Hollywood’s hiring of film and TV directors, has just been picked up by Gravitas Ventures. The company has acquired all U.S. rights to the film directed by Amy Adrion that features interviews with Ava DuVernay, Lena Dunham, Jill Soloway and Rosanna Arquette, among many other prominent female directors.
The film will get a theatrical release in June before heading to VOD and… Read
The Rape of Recy Taylor, winner of a Venice Film Festival prize for human rights, is among eight exclusive first-run documentaries acquired by Starz, the Lionsgate company announced today.
"We are acquiring an eclectic slate of documentaries that not only strategically align with Starz Original series but also present engaging subjects, provocative conflicts and authentic storytelling," said C. Brett Marottoli, Head of Program Acquisitions for Starz.
The Rape of Recy Taylo…Read
Gravitas Ventures has acquired U.S. rights to The Gardener, Sébastien Chabot documentary about Frank Cabot’s famed Les Quatre Vents garden in Quebec, one of the most celebrated gardens in North America. The distributor is teaming with nonprofit the Garden Conservancy, founded by Cabot and his late wife in 1989 with the help of Angela Landsbury, to raise awareness about the film and champion the role gardens play in our lives and culture. The plan is to bow the pic March… Read
Oscilloscope Laboratories has acquired North American rights to On Her Shoulders, the Alexandria Bombach film that won the U.S. Documentary Directing Award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, where it had its world premiere. It will also play at the upcoming SXSW before a planned theatrical release later in 2018.
The deal comes a day after Oscilloscope wrapped up U.S. rights to Madeline's Madeline, Josephine Decker's pic that had its world premiere in the NEXT section… Read
Icarus filmmakers have called for the International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach to resign for his role in what they have previously called “a backroom deal” for allowing Russian athletes to compete in South Korea.
The film Icarus, which was the Oscar-winning Best Feature Documentary, played a decisive role in exposing the Russian state-sponsored athletics doping program. The plot was so bold that is prompted the International Olympic Committee to ban Russia… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Syrian Oscar nominee Kareem Abeed still can't quite believe he made it to walk the red carpet at the Academy Awards.
The producer of Feras Fayyad's Academy Award-nominated documentary Last Men in Aleppo had almost given up on attending the show after his visa request was denied under President Donald Trump's travel ban on citizens of eight countries, most of them Muslim-majority. "Up until the last minute, we had no hope," he told Deadline in an exclusive… Read
Actresses including Sean Young (Blade Runner) and Jessica Barth (Ted), New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, CBS Films President Terry Press and former Miramax UK boss Paul Webster have all spoken out about the allegations of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein in a BBC/PBS documentary.
Weinstein: The Inside Story, a co-production between Frontline and the BBC’s Panorama, aired last night in the UK to 2M viewers and will be broadcast this evening on PBS. The… Read
EXCLUSIVE:Mudbound and Black Panther cinematographer Rachel Morrison and songwriter Diane Warren, both up for Oscars on Sunday, have boarded the untitled documentary being helmed by Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick about the #MeToo movement and Hollywood. Morrison, the first female ever nominated for the Cinematography Oscar for Mudbound, will be a consultant; Warren, up for Oscar Original Song with Common for Marshall‘s “Stand Up For Something,” will pen a song.
The… Read