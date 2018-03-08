Exclusive: ‘Last Men In Aleppo’ Producer On Making It To Oscars After Visa Denial Reversal: “We Almost Gave Up Hope”

By Matthew Carey

EXCLUSIVE: Syrian Oscar nominee Kareem Abeed still can't quite believe he made it to walk the red carpet at the Academy Awards. The producer of Feras Fayyad's Academy Award-nominated documentary Last Men in Aleppo had almost given up on attending the show after his visa request was denied under President Donald Trump's travel ban on citizens of eight countries, most of them Muslim-majority. "Up until the last minute, we had no hope," he told Deadline in an exclusive… Read