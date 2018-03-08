No stranger to countdown clocks, basketball great Kobe Bryant was nonetheless brought up a little short, time-wise, on the Oscar stage this past Sunday, and last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live he told Kimmel what he would have said, as he accepted his trophy for Dear Basketball, if he’d had more seconds.
“The most important part I got out,” Bryant said, “and that was thanking my wife and thanking my daughter.” If he’d had more than the five seconds left after director Glen… Read
International Women’s Day is being celebrated today not only overseas, where it is a national holiday in some countries, but also in the U.S. Here’s how TV networks, film studios and other outlets are commemorating the day (and yes, McDonald’s did flip its golden arches — though only at one retail restaurant, otherwise online):
TELEVISION
— Viacom International's #SoundOn campaign will spotlight inspiring messages of gender equality and female empowerment from celebrities… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Two days after Best Actress winner Frances McDormand led a handful of female Oscar nominees and winners to stand as she urged for more inclusion in Hollywood, the ReFrame initiative has generated a handbook with numerous key proposals its organizers believe will help promulgate meaningful reform and diverse hiring practices in the film and TV businesses.
A group of 50 industry leaders including studio heads, producers, network execs and top agents have come up… Read
When Lena Waithe won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for her very personal coming out episode of Master of None titled “Thanksgiving” she not only made history as the first Black woman to win an Emmy for comedy writing but also made a soul-stirring speech where she said “The things that make us different are our superpowers.” She uses that inspirational truth in her life and work as she continues to slay the game with her numerous projects and she… Read
Masters of Sex star Michael Sheen has said that he would "absolutely" take a pay cut if it meant being paid the same as an actress.
Speaking yesterday at gender equality event March4Women in London, the actor said it was “absolutely imperative that no matter what the industry, no matter what the profession, that people should be paid the same for doing the same work.” The march took place hours before Sunday night's Oscar ceremony which was dominated by the #MeToo and… Read
Jordan Peele expanded on his poignant onstage speech Sunday after he became the first African American to win the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for his genre-bending social thriller Get Out. “It's a renaissance,” Peele said backstage at the Dolby Theatre about being part of this new movement in black filmmaking. “I almost never became a director because there was a shortage of role models — there was Spike Lee, (John) Singleton and others.”
He added, “I am so proud to be… Read
The day before the Oscars, under darkening skies, more than a hundred Latinos demonstrated in Hollywood today to protest the "exclusion" of Hispanics from mainstream motion pictures.
It was their second protest in the weeks leading up to the Academy Awards, and organizers say that because the studios aren't listening to their complaint, one of them may be singled out for a nationwide boycott.
"Because they have not been willing to talk to us, our next step will be to see… Read
As we know, one way activists like to energize a serious campaign is to make them fun. That’s the approach taken by a group of young UK campaigners who want to shine a light on the lack of on-screen diversity.
In what one local communications director described as the PR stunt of the day, a group of young black Londoners going under the banner Legally Black, have reimagined the posters of famous movies and TV shows such as Titanic, Harry Potter and Doctor Who by replacing… Read
E!’s potential Oscar red carpet woes don’t seem to be rolling up anytime soon. With reports that some celebrity publicists might steer their clients away from awkward encounters with E! host Ryan Seacrest, a female producer now has filed a complaint against E! with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
In story reported exclusively by The New York Times today, producer Aileen Gram-Moreno says she was fired by E! for letting that clip of Eva Longoria criticizing E… Read
YouTube is being sued by a former employee for alleged discrimination, with the lawsuit saying the streaming media service deliberately limited hiring white and Asian men in an attempt to attain more diversity in its staffing.
The Wall Street Journal reported that former employee Arne Wilberg, a white male, filed the suit in San Mateo County Superior Court. Wilberg worked at Google for nine years, spending four years as a recruiter for YouTube.
The suit alleges the… Read
UPDATED with ATTN statement: ATTN: Inc., an online media company whose investors and collaborators include Bill Maher, is being sued for racial discrimination and wrongful termination by a former employee who claims she was fired after organizing fellow African-Americans in her office in the wake of Maher’s use of the N-word on his HBO show last summer.
In a suit filed Wednesday but date-stamped incorrectly (read it here), Shonitria Anthony says she “terminated because of… Read