UK Stalwart Icon Film Distribution And Its 300-Strong Library Finds Buyer In Kaleidoscope

By Andreas Wiseman

EXCLUSIVE: After months of negotiation and speculation over the future of UK distributor Icon Film Distribution, I hear the company and its backer New Sparta has agreed a sale deal to fellow UK outfit Kaleidoscope and its main investor Schneider Media Investments (SMI). The talks with Kaleidoscope have been going on for a couple of months but this was finally pushed through in the last couple of days, I understand. The future of the revered Icon brand has been the subject… Read