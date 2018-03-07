EXCLUSIVE: After months of negotiation and speculation over the future of UK distributor Icon Film Distribution, I hear the company and its backer New Sparta has agreed a sale deal to fellow UK outfit Kaleidoscope and its main investor Schneider Media Investments (SMI). The talks with Kaleidoscope have been going on for a couple of months but this was finally pushed through in the last couple of days, I understand.
The future of the revered Icon brand has been the subject…
After 17 years at Walt Disney Studios and breaking multibillion-dollar industry records at the global box office for the Burbank, CA lot, Dave Hollis, President of Worldwide Distribution, will leave the company in May as he becomes CEO of Chic Media, a company established by his wife Rachel Hollis who is an author, motivational speaker and entrepreneur.
At the same time, studio president Alan Bergman has announced that 24-year Disney veteran Cathleen Taff has been…
The Walt Disney Company has pushed its live-action Mulan back by two years from this coming November to March, 27, 2020, and has completely removed Nicole (aka Noelle) from its schedule. That female Santa Claus movie starring Anna Kendrick, which was set to drop on November 8, 2019, is expected to be one of the films that will find its way to Disney’s upcoming streaming service. The Mark Lawrence-directed film also stars Bill Hader Shirley MacLaine.
In addition, they have…
FilmStruck, Turner's streaming service for movies, is partnering with Warner Bros. Digital Networks (WBDN) and adding some new features that will expand its film library to some Hollywood classics. As part of the venture, Warner Archive will sunset its service effective immediately, with current subscribers being transitioned to a FilmStruck subscription.
Beginning today, FilmStruck subscribers in the US will get hundreds of new movies and streaming access to films from…
Amazon Video Direct has added the Berlin Film Festival to its expanding Film Festival Stars program, which launched in 2017 at Sundance.
The distribution option offers filmmakers a digital distribution option powered by Amazon's discovery tools, while also giving viewers a wider selection of festival fare that previously may have gone without a distributor. In 2017, Amazon says, more than 175 feature films took advantage of the FFS program at four film festivals, netting…
EXCLUSIVE:Greenwich Entertainment, which is prepping next month’s release of its first film Itzhak, has hired Cary Jones to oversee theatrical distribution at the indie company. Jones comes from IFC Films, where he most recently was VP National Sales.
At IFC for the past 11 years, Jones handled sales for the likes of Boyhood, Frances Ha, The Trip, 45 Years and Blue Is the Warmest Color. Before that he was SVP Distribution and Marketing at First Look Pictures and VP…
Emerging production outfit ZÜM Media has hired well-traveled media exec Zac Reeder as head of worldwide distribution.
Producer Jose Behar and Todd Hoffman, creator and star of Gold Rush, Discovery Channel's top-rated, long-running hit, recently formed ZÜM. The company, which says it has more than 20 initial projects in various stages of development. describes itself as a specialist in "premium, branded, and creator-driven content for television, film, and digital…
The US rights for the thriller-western The Scent of Rain & Lightning have been acquired by SP Releasing.
The film stars Maika Monroe(It Follows), Maggie Grace (Taken) and Bonnie Bedelia(Parenthood) and is out in theaters and on-demand Feb. 16 through SP’s output deal with Echo Bridge Releasing, with the DVD release following on March 20.
Directed by Blake Robbins, and based on a New York Times bestselling novel by Nancy Pickard, the film tells the story of Jody Linder…
EXCLUSIVE: IFC Midnight has taken U.S. rights to supernatural suspense thriller Our House, and is planning a late summer domestic release. Thomas Mann, Nicola Peltz and Percy Hynes White star in director Anthony Scott Burns’ feature debut that’s penned by Moon scribe Nathan Parker. XYZ Films is handling international sales and will screen the movie at the EFM in Berlin later this month.
The story focuses on a young genius who accidentally invents a device that amplifies…
The number of broadband-only households in the U.S. will grow to 37.2 million by 2022, up from 19 million in 2017, according to a new report from Kagan. That trend will only amplify industry angst about cord-cutting and the management of the traditional TV bundle.
"A perfect storm of long-term trends including increase in streaming content suppliers, widespread utility-like status of broadband, and a demographic shift attributable to shrinking baby boomers and rising…
Bell Media and Starz have set an exclusive, long-term deal that will bring the U.S. premium network to Canada for the first time.
The launch also marks the first on the international stage for Starz since the premium network was acquired by Lionsgate in December 2016, an important step in an increasingly global landscape. Under the arrangement, Bell will distribute the first pay window of Lionsgate's future theatrical releases in Canada and pay TV network The Movie…
Cinedigm, after selling a majority of its equity last year to Hong Kong-based Bison Holding Co., has deepened its ties to the region by forming a strategic alliance with Chinese entertainment company Starrise Media Holdings.
The deal will cover theatrical and digital film releases in China and North America. The shared slate will include select theatrical titles but plans also call for the release of hundreds of films in the home entertainment marketplaces in China and…