EXCLUSIVE:Christina Choe, who wrote and directed the Sundance Film Festival-premiering Nancy this year, earning her the fest’s Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award, has signed with WME.
Nancy stars Andrea Riseborough as a woman who becomes increasingly convinced she was kidnapped as a child. Steve Buscemi, J. Smith-Cameron, Ann Dowd and John Leguizamo co-starred, and Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired rights in Park City and will release the pic later this year.
Choe, whose short… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures has closed a deal with Vin Diesel to star in the studio’s sci-fi/action movie Bloodshot, an adaptation of the Valiant comic book series. Dave Wilson, the longtime collaborator of Deadpool and the upcoming Terminator reboot helmer Tim Miller and creative director at their Blur Studios, is aboard make his feature directing debut with the script from Oscar-nominated Arrival scribe Eric Heisserer. We’re hearing the pic will be in the tone of the… Read
EXCLUSIVE:Everything, Everything director Stella Meghie has set the cast for her next film The Weekend. Former SNL castmember Sasheer Zamata, Disjointed‘s Tone Bell, She’s Gotta Have It star DeWanda Wise, Kym Whitley and Y'lan Noel have boarded the comedy, which is being produced and financed by Marada Pictures’ Sarah Lazow and James Gibb.
The film, which Meghie also wrote, centers on an acerbic comedian (Zamata) who goes away for the weekend with an ex-boyfriend (Bell)… Read
EXCLUSIVE: One of the sad facts this past Oscars is that only five women have ever been nominated for Best Director since 1929 and only one has won, Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker. Of course, no one can win if they are not given the opportunity to be in the position to. In light of the this and the Time’s Up movement that has been gaining real ground, Deadline has been looking at each studio to see how many female directors they have in their employ. Today we look at… Read
EXCLUSIVE: At last year’s SXSW, filmmaker Mark Webber unveiled Flesh and Blood to critical kudos. The film, which was in the cinema reality genre, starred his real mother, father, and half-brother. It was acquired by Monument Films, had a theatrical release and is now available On Demand. Now, Webber is back at it again with Freeka Reeka Sheeka Deeka and the Big Battle in the Forest.
The new fantasy reality film, which started shooting in Wales last month, was also… Read
In his U.S. TV debut, British helmer Yann Demange is set to direct and executive produce the first episode of HBO’s high-profile straight-to-series drama Lovecraft Country, from newly minted Oscar winner Jordan Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions, J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot and Warner Bros Television.
Based on the 2016 novel by Matt Ruff and written by Misha Green, Lovecraft Country follows Atticus Black as he joins up with his friend Letitia and his Uncle George to embark on… Read
UPDATED with video: Writer-director Dee Rees gave an electric speech while receiving the Robert Altman award for Mudboundat the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards.
The Robert Altman award is presented to the ensemble cast, director and casting director of a film. It is named after director, screenwriter, and producer Altman and was first given at the 2008 award ceremony.
Here is her speech:
I know that as Independent Filmmakers, as the so-called Rebels, as the… Read
EXCLUSIVE: The Time’s Up movement and organization has been steadily progressing over the past 60 days, using the power of Hollywood to help women across all industries so they don’t have to struggle to have a voice to end sexual harassment and inequality in the workplace. The problem is pervasive across all industries, including entertainment. So, Deadline has decided to examine this industry, one by one: Just how many women are getting their chances behind the camera at… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has found success with a slew of small-screen superheroes, but now it is moving into the movie realm. I hear the SVOD service has ordered Past Midnight, a feature about a new kind of vigilante superhero, and is hoping to sign Keanu Reeves to star.
The film is written by TJ Fixman and is to be directed by Dope director Rick Famuyiwa and produced by Anthony and Joe Russo, directors of Captain America and Avengers: Infinity War. I hear the deals for these… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-nominated director Yance Ford has been signed by ICM Partners. Ford is in the Academy Award running this year for Best Documentary for his film Strong Island, an investigation of the 1992 murder of his brother, 24-year-old William Ford Jr. and its effect on his family.
Strong Island won the Gotham Award for Best Documentary, the IDA 2017 Emerging Documentary Filmmaker Award, the Black Film Critics Circle Award for Best Documentary, and the Sundance Film… Read
Broadcast pilot season’s busiest director this year just got busier. Pam Fryman, who already had signed on to direct four multi-camera/hybrid comedy pilots, has been tapped to direct the opening episode for Murphy Brown,CBS' 13-episode revival of the 1988 sitcom.
Original series creator Diane English and stars Candice Bergen, Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto and Grant Shaud are set to return for the new installment, which also will feature Murphy Brown's millennial adult son… Read