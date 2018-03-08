Female Directors Scorecard: Lionsgate’s 2018 Slate Has Three Set For Release

By Anita Busch

EXCLUSIVE: One of the sad facts this past Oscars is that only five women have ever been nominated for Best Director since 1929 and only one has won, Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker. Of course, no one can win if they are not given the opportunity to be in the position to. In light of the this and the Time’s Up movement that has been gaining real ground, Deadline has been looking at each studio to see how many female directors they have in their employ. Today we look at… Read