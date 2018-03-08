A company supposedly positioning itself as a UK equivalent to U.S. ticketing upstart MoviePass, has been met with wonder by the UK Cinema Association (UKCA), whose members include theater chains Odeon, Cineworld, Vue and Curzon — we’ve been told none of its members are signed up to the service.
A professional-looking website, launched yesterday, touts an upcoming UK service called cPass, which the site says will be “the first UK and European cinema subscription… Read
Netflix is in what is described as “advanced negotiations” to produce a series of shows with former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle.
The proposed deal would see the Obamas produce exclusive content that would be available only on the streaming service. The number of episodes and format has not been decided, and nothing is finalized, according to the story first reported by the New York Times.
The Netflix deal would provide the Obamas with another… Read
Cartoon Network announced its largest slate of content ever from a group it called “a new wave of creators telling stories that are relevant and reflective of today's kids.”
The Turner kids network said new series rolled out in the upfront season include Owen Dennis' adventure series Infinity Train and Diego Molano's Latin American supernatural comedy Victor and Valentino.
Those new shows will be join Apple & Onion from George Gendi, which just premiered; Craig ofThe Cree…Read
Tronc is hoping its sale of the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune will close “in days or weeks,” the company’s CFO, Terry Jiminez, told investors during a conference call to discuss the company’s fourth-quarter results.
The sale to biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong, for $500 million in cash plus the assumption of $90 million of pension liability, was announced just last month. It will give the print and digital concern, which was spun off from Tribune… Read
EXCLUSIVE:Defy Media, owner of digital brands such as Smosh, AWEme, Clevver and ScreenJunkies, and GRB Entertainment, a production outfit whose most notable credit is A&E’s long-running Intervention, have set a programming partnership.
The team-up is GRB's first development and distribution deal with a digital studio and builds on GRB’s recent acquisition of international rights to Defy series Man at Arms and Super Fan Builds. The aim of the new production alliance is to… Read
In the latest significant turn for Funny Or Die, the digital comedy brand has set a partnership with Vox Media that will bring it to Vox's premium advertising, technology and audience platform.
Funny Or Die will remain its own company, the companies said, editorially independent and maintaining an independent sales team. Vox operates digital brands such as SB Nation, Eater, The Verge, Curbed and Recode.
"Vox Media has always been a technology-driven media company, having… Read
The first TwitterOscars ad surfaced during the TV broadcast of the 90th Academy Awards, renewing a hashtag that spotlighted female presence (and lack of same) in the technology industry.
The #HereWeAre hashtag was first used during the 2018 CES show to designate an event focused on women in technology.
Sunday’s black and white TV spot was Twitter’s first Oscars television ad. It featured women’s faces flashing across the screen, set to a poem written by Denice Frohman… Read
YouTube is caught in the middle of a war between conservative commentors and advertisers.
CNN has reported that mainstream companies like 20th Century Fox, Paramount and others were still advertising on conservative and conspiracy YouTube channels like Alex Jones’s InfoWars. After being contacted by CNN concerning that apparent choice, they pulled the ads.
However, conservative commentators are claiming that YouTube is engaging in an over-reaching censorship campaign that… Read
YouTube struck a multi-year agreement to stream the Seattle Sounders FC professional soccer matches, adding more live sports to its YouTube TV subscription service.
The Google-owned unit won the exclusive rights to stream the club’s 20 regionally televised contests on a dedicated Sounders FC YouTube TV channel. The 14 nationally televised games will be available to subscribers on ESPN, Fox and Fox Sports 1.
“With the addition of YouTube TV into our viewing arsenal… Read
In a conference call with Wall Street analysts, Discovery CEO David Zaslav underscored the company’s commitment to unscripted TV programming, which he described as more profitable and viable than the “commodified” scripted realm.
Scripted programming, a sector saturated with more than 500 shows, is “a high-stakes game that not everyone can win,”” Zaslav asserted. “That’s not us. We’re on the other side of the ledger.”
Discovery reported solid fourth-quarter and full-year… Read
Speaking at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Disney chief Bob Iger elaborated on the company’s ambitious OTT plans, saying the launch of ESPN Plus a month from now will signify the beginning of a key cycle for the company.
The topic dominated the 40-minute session. Disruptions to the TV ecosystem, Iger conceded, have had a “faster and a more profound impact than we ever expected.” He said the rollout of the company’s two apps will enable Disney… Read
YouTube has just introduced new features to enhance live streamed videos. The move comes as SpaceX’s successful launch of the Falcon Heavy rocket provided a showcase of YouTube’s live streaming capabilities, attracting 2.3 million concurrent views.
Kurt Wilms, YouTube’s live video product lead, said the Google-owned site is offering new tools to improve on the experience for creators and users.
One feature, live-chat replay, will allow the chat conversations that took… Read