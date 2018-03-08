Showtime Developing Comedy ‘Fallet’ Based On Scandinavian Format From ‘Shameless’ Alum & Keshet Studios

By Nellie Andreeva

Showtime has put in development Fallet, a comedy series based on the Scandinavian format, from former Shameless executive producer Etan Frankel, Keshet Studios and Universal TV. Written by Frankel, Fallet is a take-off on the popular Nordic crime dramas, more offbeat and darkly comedic in tone (think Shaun of the Dead). Based on the Swedish series of the same name created by FLX, Erik Hultkvist & Rikard Ulvshammar, Fallet starts out as many series do with a gruesome… Read