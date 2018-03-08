Bravo Media has put in development The Fifth Beatle, a limited event series from Universal Cable Productions and Sonar Entertainment, based on Tony-winning producer Vivek J. Tiwary's critically praised bestselling graphic novel, The Fifth Beatle: The Brian Epstein Story.
The book, published by Dark Horse Comics in 2013 with art by Andrew C. Robinson and Kyle Baker, explores the complicated personal life of legendary Beatles manager Brian Epstein, who helped catapult the…
EXCLUSIVE: Legally Blonde and 10 Things I Hate About You scribe Karen McCullah has been tapped to adapt fashion and movie-world rom-com The Stylist, the 2016 debut novel from Rosie Nixon, Editor-in- Chief of UK celebrity news bible Hello Magazine.
The Stylist charts the escapades of Amber Green, a fashion boutique worker who is mistakenly offered a job as an assistant to infamous, jet-setting "stylist to the stars" Mona Armstrong. The project is being produced by…
Showtime has put in development Fallet, a comedy series based on the Scandinavian format, from former Shameless executive producer Etan Frankel, Keshet Studios and Universal TV.
Written by Frankel, Fallet is a take-off on the popular Nordic crime dramas, more offbeat and darkly comedic in tone (think Shaun of the Dead). Based on the Swedish series of the same name created by FLX, Erik Hultkvist & Rikard Ulvshammar, Fallet starts out as many series do with a gruesome…
44 Blue Productions (Wahlburgers, Hollywood Medium) has acquired the rights to Shantrelle P. Lewis' book Dandy Lion: The Black Dandy and Street Style and has partnered with Viola Davis and Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions for a Dandy Lion docuseries.
Inspired by the book and its curated collection of photographs and stories, Dandy Lions will chart the history of the Black Dandy fashion and style movement and its increased attention in recent years, with the popularity of…
Crown International Pictures, producer of William Sachs' 1980 low-budget science fantasy comedy movie Galaxina, is bringing a reimagined version of the pic to the small screen. The company has set writer/producer Mark A. Altman (The Librarians, Agent X) to develop and showrun a science fiction TV series based on the film, which starred the late Dorothy Stratten as Galaxina, a cybernetic being who holds the key to the discovery of the mysterious Blue Star crystal. Crown is…
MGM Television (Fargo, The Handmaid's Tale) has optioned Hiding In Time, an Image Comics miniseries written by Christopher E. Long and illustrated by Ryan Winn, to develop as a television series. Richard Smith (In Her Name/White Horse Pictures) is attached to pen the adaptation.
Published under the ShadowLine Comics label in 2007, Hiding in Time, is set in the near future, where time travel has been cracked and the Witness Protection Program begins relocating those who…
EXCLUSIVE: Middleton Media has partnered with Google on a big screen biopic about Grace Hopper, an American innovator, computer scientist and Navy admiral. Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin, both of whom penned the screenplay for Disney’s forthcoming live-action Mulan pic, will adapt the script based on the novel Grace Hopper and The Invention of the Information Age by Kurt Beyer.
The film will explore how Hopper (1906-1992) laid the foundation for the development of our…
Production has begun on Convicting a Murderer, described as a follow-up to Netflix's Emmy-nominated docuseries Making a Murderer, from documentary filmmaker Shawn Rech (A Murder In The Park). Rech will direct the eight-episode series and produce via his Cleveland-based Transition Studios with his longtime producing partner, Chicago attorney Andrew Hale. The project secured independent financing and will be shopped.
Producers say Convicting A Murderer will investigate the…
StartUp creator Ben Ketai has teamed with the companies behind the Crackle tech drama, Critical Content and Hollywood Gang, to develop and produce a TV series based on The Terror author Dan Simmons' dystopian novel Flashback.
The deal indicates that the reality-focused Critical Content, which just underwent a reorganization, reducing its full-time staff by approximately 35% as it seeks growth opportunities, intends to keep a presence in the scripted world.
Flashback takes…
Showtime has put in developmentChemistry, a drama based on Paula Milne’s BBC miniseries The Politician’s Husband, from Anonymous Content, original series’ producer Daybreak Pictures/Passion Distribution and Sony Pictures TV’s TriStar Television.
Adapted by David Manson (House of Cards), Chemistry is a psycho-sexual marital thriller set in the high stakes world of biotech, focusing on alpha spouses at the head of an emerging firm on the cusp of a life altering discovery…
EXCLUSIVE: A new pint-size superhero is looking to join Marvel’s superhero TV universe. Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (working title), an animated series based on the popular comic book series, is being developed for Disney Channels Worldwide. It hails from black-ish and grown-ish executive producers Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland via Cinema Gypsy Productions and Marvel Animation.
Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of nine-year-old…
Michael Lombardo has optioned bestselling author Amy Bloom’s just-published White Houses novel through his Buster Productions to develop for television, with Katie Couric on board to produce with him and Emmy winner Jane Anderson (Olive Kitteridge) attached to direct.
White Houses, published by Penguin Random House on February 13, 2018 to strong reviews, incorporates fictional and nonfictional elements to tell the story of the love affair between Eleanor Roosevelt and her…