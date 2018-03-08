EXCLUSIVE: Legally Blonde and 10 Things I Hate About You scribe Karen McCullah has been tapped to adapt fashion and movie-world rom-com The Stylist, the 2016 debut novel from Rosie Nixon, Editor-in- Chief of UK celebrity news bible Hello Magazine.
The Stylist charts the escapades of Amber Green, a fashion boutique worker who is mistakenly offered a job as an assistant to infamous, jet-setting "stylist to the stars" Mona Armstrong. The project is being produced by…
Netflix is in what is described as “advanced negotiations” to produce a series of shows with former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle.
The proposed deal would see the Obamas produce exclusive content that would be available only on the streaming service. The number of episodes and format has not been decided, and nothing is finalized, according to the story first reported by the New York Times.
The Netflix deal would provide the Obamas with another…
As Bob Weinstein attempted to calm employees fears about the company’s financial health, Deadline hears that the uncertainty of future employment has people at The Weinstein Co. looking for the exits. The same happened at Relativity when they were on the brink of bankruptcy.
Weinstein wrote his employees today:
Dear All,
I wanted to keep everyone updated in what is obviously a fluid situation. The board is still in discussions with potential buyers who want to keep the…
EXCLUSIVE: After months of negotiation and speculation over the future of UK distributor Icon Film Distribution, I hear the company and its backer New Sparta has agreed a sale deal to fellow UK outfit Kaleidoscope and its main investor Schneider Media Investments (SMI). The talks with Kaleidoscope have been going on for a couple of months but this was finally pushed through in the last couple of days, I understand.
The future of the revered Icon brand has been the subject…
EXCLUSIVE: Reese Witherspoon and Bruna Papandrea’s adaptation of Ruth Ware’s suspense novel In A Dark Dark Wood is kicking up a gear after finding a writer. The film, which is set up at New Line with fellow producers The Gotham Group, is being written by A Private War scribe Arash Amel.
Amel will adapt the New York Times best-selling mystery-thriller which centers on a reclusive writer who receives an invitation to a bachelorette party of her best friend from high school…
One of Ryan Murphy's trusted collaborators, 9-1-1 showrunner Tim Minear, has signed a new overall deal with 20th Century Fox TV where has been more than 20 years. The re-up comes on the heels of 9-1-1's second-season renewal by Fox and the announcement of Murphy's giant new deal with Netflix. Minear is the first key auspice from Murphy's inner circle to be re-signed by 20th TV, where Murphy had been based for more than a decade, following the news of Murphy's Netflix…
EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-nominated director Yance Ford has been signed by ICM Partners. Ford is in the Academy Award running this year for Best Documentary for his film Strong Island, an investigation of the 1992 murder of his brother, 24-year-old William Ford Jr. and its effect on his family.
Strong Island won the Gotham Award for Best Documentary, the IDA 2017 Emerging Documentary Filmmaker Award, the Black Film Critics Circle Award for Best Documentary, and the Sundance Film…
Zahir McGhee, co-executive producer on two Shondaland drama series, the departing Scandal and the upcoming For the People, has signed a two-year overall deal with ABC Studios, the studio behind the two series. Under the pact, Zahir will develop new projects for the studio as well as work on existing series.
McGhee is a co-executive producer on Scandal — airing its seventh and final season –– where he has worked for six seasons. Additionally, he is a co-executive producer…
EXCLUSIVE: Narcos executive producer and showrunner Eric Newman and I, Tonya producer Bryan Unkeless have joined forces to form Screen Arcade. Their new producing shingle will be berthed at Netflix in a multi-year first-look feature deal. This comes after the duo teamed to produce Bright, which became the first original feature franchise launch for Netflix.
Newman and Unkeless have named Scott Morgan as EVP of Screen Arcade. Morgan was co-producer on I, Tonya.
The Netflix…
Lionsgate TV is expanding its relationship with multi-hyphenate Paul Feig, signing Feig to a first-look deal. Under the pact, Feig and his producing partner Jessie Henderson will create scripted and unscripted series and formats for the Lionsgate Television Group through his Feigco Entertainment banner. In addition, Feigco’s Dan Magnante has been promoted to oversee the banner's television development.
Lionsgate's relationship with Feig in the TV business already includes…
FilmStruck, Turner's streaming service for movies, is partnering with Warner Bros. Digital Networks (WBDN) and adding some new features that will expand its film library to some Hollywood classics. As part of the venture, Warner Archive will sunset its service effective immediately, with current subscribers being transitioned to a FilmStruck subscription.
Beginning today, FilmStruck subscribers in the US will get hundreds of new movies and streaming access to films from…
Vida showrunner and executive producer Tanya Saracho has signed a three-year overall deal with Starz. Under the pact, Saracho will develop new projects for the network and continue as showrunner and executive producer on the upcoming Latinx drama series Vida, set for premiere May 6 on the premium cabler.
"Tanya Saracho's unique voice brings a fresh and real perspective to Latinx programming," said Starz President of Programming Carmi Zlotnik. "We're thrilled to have an…