Netflix In “Advanced Negotiations” With Obamas For Series Of Shows – Report

By Bruce Haring

Netflix is in what is described as “advanced negotiations” to produce a series of shows with former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle. The proposed deal would see the Obamas produce exclusive content that would be available only on the streaming service. The number of episodes and format has not been decided, and nothing is finalized, according to the story first reported by the New York Times. The Netflix deal would provide the Obamas with another… Read