Crowdfunding

A messaging app that has drawn comparisons to Facebook’s WhatsApp has already raised $850 million in advance of its initial coin offering, and is seeking a second round of funding before launching to the public. That would make it the biggest ICO in history.
But reports are surfacing questioning Telegram’s plans, with some financiers questioning its technology claims, the lack of a revenue plan for the service, and concerns on who is using it. The venerable Forbes called… Read
Salma Hayek’s fundraising efforts for the victims of Mexico’s recent disasters were approaching the $300,000 mark today, a day after the actress-producer launched the Crowdrise project for Unicef.
“After the 1985 earthquake in Mexico City,” Hayek says in a video on the Crowdrise page, “I was evacuated from my building. A lot of friends died, including an uncle that was very, very close to me. I have lived through the aftermath of a disaster of this magnitude and it’s… Read
Update 10:30 amKal Penn’s fundraising page for Syrian refugees has surpassed its $250,000 goal, with $251,052 in donations by mid-Sunday morning. “I’m speechless,” Penn tweeted, noting that the amount is a hundred times more than the page’s original $25,000 goal. “How’s that for showing the world who we are?” The page, which reached the amended goal of $250,000 in less than 24 hours, remains open.
@kalpenn I'm speechless. We just hit $250,000 for refugees in less than… Read
Francis Ford Coppola's American Zoetrope is partnering with a team of entertainment and games industry veterans to develop a role-playing-style video game based on Apocalypse Now, Coppola’s 1979 Vietnam War epic.
The project will be financed in part through a Kickstarter campaign, with backers offered rewards ranging from early access to the game to a surfboard used in the movie and five days at one of Coppola’s resorts.
"Forty years ago, I set out to make a personal art… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Tea Party activist Norm Novitsky's In Search Of Liberty, a crowdfunded feature film about the U.S. Constitution that ran into labor problems earlier this year in Georgia, has completed production in South Carolina and will be heading straight to DVD early next year, according to a recent posting on the film's website.
"Principal photography is complete," the site says, "and it is going to be an outstanding movie! The next stage is post-production. We are… Read
Sprockefeller Pictures will produce Lez Bomb, an upcoming comedy from writer and director Jenna Laurenzo (Girl Night Stand), who will star. A family ensemble comedy, Lez Bomb is about a closeted young woman who brings her girlfriend home for Thanksgiving, only to have her coming out plans thwarted by the unexpected arrival of her male roommate.
Also starring are A.B. Farrelly (Treading Yesterday), Brandon Micheal Hall (Search Party), Elaine Hendrix (Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll)… Read
Danny Trejo and his Bad Ass franchise director Craig Moss are reteaming and going the crowdfunding route for their next tie-up, the action comedy Social Security. The pair are eyeing a production start this year for the pic, which tells the story of Trejo, playing himself, who protects a retirement home from a group of menacing jewelry thieves. It had been set up briefly at 20th Century Fox, where the duo made three Bad Ass films, the latest in 2015. Now they’re looking… Read
Omar Miller (HBO’s Ballers) is set to join Jack Huston and Emilia Clarke in Phillip Noyce's Above Suspicion, a thriller that has been adapted from the book by New York Times columnist Joe Sharkey. Miller will portray Denver Rhodes, a hard-working criminal who tips off the FBI over a sour deal. Chris Gerolmo adapted the true story of a newly married FBI poster boy assigned to an Appalachian mountain town in Kentucky where he is drawn into an illicit affair with an… Read
Here’s a first look at a documentary on “arguably the greatest American screenwriter,” as Rob Reiner calls William Goldman. He’s the guy Aaron Sorkin says “is responsible for inventing the modern screenplay as we know it.” Also a novelist and nonfiction writer, he’s the pen behind such Hollywood classics as Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and All the President’s Men — scoring Oscars for both — along with such disparate films as Misery, Heat, The Stepford Wives, Maverick…Read
Con Man, the sci-fi web series from Alan Tudyk, Nathan Fillion and PJ Haarsma, will stream exclusively this summer on the soon-to-launch Comic-Con HQ, the ad-free subscription streaming VOD platform from Lionsgate and Comic-Con International.
The web series, created by Tudyk (Firefly, Frozen) and exec produced by Tudyk, Fillion (Castle, Firefly) and author Haarsma, is loosely based on Tudyk's and Fillion's experiences with Firefly, and follows Wray Nerely (Tudyk), co-star… Read
EXCLUSIVE:Arrow star Stephen Amell has spent four seasons fighting the bad guys of Star City on the CW, but he wants to bring some original action of his own to the big screen – and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows actor may be well on the way. Halfway through its run on Indiegogo and offering perks galore, Amell and The Flash actor Robbie Amell's featureCode 8 has surpassed its $200,000 crowdfunding goal by 323%.
With just over $646,000 raised so… Read
Miles Ahead, Don Cheadle's "impressionistic" days-in-the-life drama about jazz giant Miles Davis, continued its festival tour here in Berlin today where it's screening as a Special Gala. This is famously a film that Cheadle — who directs, stars in, co-wrote and produces — had been trying to get made for a decade. In 2014, he turned to Indiegogo to crowdsource a funding gap, ultimately raising about $370K he told the press today. Without that money, the film wouldn't have… Read