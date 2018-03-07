In a press conference about the overall state of crime in New York City, the police department’s top detective said “quite a bit of evidence” has been gathered in the investigation into allegations Harvey Weinstein raped actress Paz de la Huerta.
Last fall, the Boardwalk Empire star came forward with the claim that Weinstein had raped her twice in 2010, one of dozens of claims of sexual assault and harassment against the disgraced movie mogul.
Robert Boyce, chief of… Read
EXCLUSIVE: In death, a murder victim has no rights, but the victim’s family often fights behind the scenes — and sometimes loudly out front — to make sure that their murdered family member is properly portrayed. That has been the case with Debra Tate, sister of actress Sharon Tate whose brutal torture and murder at the hands of the Manson Family is one of the most heinous crimes of the last century.
Debra Tate has spoken out against Quentin Tartantino’s Manson project and… Read
UPDATED with suspect charged: Terry Bryant, who attempted to steal Oscar Best Actress winner Frances McDormand’s statuette Sunday night during the Governors Ball afterparty, was charged today with one felony count of grand theft of property exceeding $950. He is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning.
Bryant faces a maximum sentence of three years in county jail if convicted, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said today. The case remains under… Read
Police are investigating a suspected double murder-suicide at the Illinois home of P.S. Ruckman Jr., a professor and political expert who appeared frequently on national TV and radio programs.
According to local newsreports in Rockford, Ill., the bodies of a man and his two sons were found by authorities conducting a welfare check at the home of Ruckman, 58. All three were found dead of gunshot wounds inside the house about 80 miles northwest of Chicago. Ruckman and his… Read
Film producer David Bergstein has been convicted in federal court in New York of seven counts related to defrauding investors of more than $26 million.
He will be sentenced June 8 by US District Judge P. Kevin Castel, who presided over the four-week trial. Some of the seven counts of the conviction carry maximum sentences of 20 years in prison and fines of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense.
Bergstein, who lives in Hidden Hills, California, was… Read
Attorney Benjamin Brafman has spoken out to defend client Harvey Weinstein in an interview, saying, "The casting couch in Hollywood was not invented by Harvey Weinstein."
Speaking to the Times of London, Brafman called Weinstein “one of the most interesting people I’ve ever represented.” Brafman has handled legal matters for Jay-Z, P Diddy, Michael Jackson, pharmaceutical entrepreneur Martin Shkreli, and Dominique Strauss-Kahn, the former International Monetary Fund head… Read
The Iowa Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal by former The Bachelor star Chris Soules to dismiss his felony charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident before it goes to trial.
Soules was the Season 19 star of ABC's dating competition show after finishing third on Season 10 of The Bachelorette with star Andi Dorfman in 2014. Soules proposed to fertility nurse Whitney Bischoff in the finale of his show; they split about six months later. Soules also appeared… Read
4TH UPDATE, 1:40 PM: Philanthropist and businessman Eli Broad today pledged $1 million toward the movement to end gun violence, joining a number of Hollywood heavyweights including Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw, George and Amal Clooney, Jeffrey & Marilyn Katzenberg and others.
"No one should have to endure what the students and families of Parkland suffered last week, or what too many Americans suffer daily from our country's gun violence epidemic,” he… Read
Alyssa Milano is among a group of Hollywood activists calling on Amazon to drop the National Rifle Association’s online video channel from its streaming service.
The hashtag #StopNRAmazon began trending on Twitter today, as Milano joined with Law & Order: SVU executive producer Warren Leight and actors Amy Hargreaves, Ally Walker, Evan Handler, Tara Strong and Misha Collins in putting NRATV in the social media cross-hairs.
“The only way to really begin to chip away at the… Read
Blasting a hole in President Donald Trump’s argument that arming a school like a bank would prevent kids with semi-automatic weapons from shooting up schools, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel acknowledged the armed deputy at Parkland, FL’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School never entered the building where last week’s slayings were occurring.
Didn’t do much for NRA chief Wayne LaPierre’s gag about it taking a good guy with a gun to stop a bad guy with a gun either… Read
EXCLUSIVE: An elaborate global scam is being perpetrated on below-the-line Hollywood professionals, some of whom have lost sums as high as $150,000. The victims find themselves seduced by the promise of a dream career job, offered most often in a call from a knowledgeable and very convincing woman claiming to be a powerful female producer-financier.
The woman is an imposter who has used names that sources said include Gigi Pritzker, Sherry Lansing, Amy Pascal, Stacey… Read
At a gobsmacking press conference the morning after the country’s latest public school mass shooting, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said an armed officer stationed on campus at the time never encountered suspect Nikolas Cruz as he gunned down 17 students and staffers both inside and outside the building.
And FBI Special Agent Robert Lasky told reporters the bureau had not been able to identify and track down the person who they had been notified about months earlier… Read