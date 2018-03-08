Corporate Affairs

Weinstein Company Deal Is Off Again; Bidders Meeting Tomorrow As TWC Does MGM-Like Bankruptcy

By Mike Fleming Jr

2ND UPDATE with bankruptcy details: Sources said TWC will move quickly into 363 bankruptcy, likely by March 15. It is expected to follow the orderly bankruptcy procedure that MGM went through several years ago, because there is no shortage of bidders that want these assets. Those bidders will begin meeting tomorrow in Los Angeles. There are about six or so that are considered favorites. They include Lantern Capital (which has an advantage because it was part of the other… Read