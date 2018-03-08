Corporate Affairs

TV networks are under increasing pressure to maintain profit margins and distribution while also adapting to the expectations of viewers who are swimming happily in a sea of ad-free streaming content.
Fox acknowledged that reality this week, becoming the latest network to state its goal of reducing ad time, joining NBCUniversal, Turner and Viacom in the effort to slim down. Ad chief Joe Marchese said his team would actively explore getting down to just two minutes of ads… Read
A New York Supreme Court judge has dimissed a fraud lawsuit against Relativity Media’s Ryan Kavanaugh and after finding a lack of evidence to proceed. RKA Film Financing had sought $110 million in damages from investments with the studio that failed to pan out.
Judge Carlos Ramos dismessed the suit with prejudice, meaning it can’t be refiled.
RKA is the Colbeck Capital-backed entity that in 2014 helped to finance five Relativity films; Kavanaugh also kicked in $10… Read
Some of Disney’s annual shareholder meetings over the years have brought high corporate drama, but today’s edition in Houston was more of a chance for celebration.
There was a brief business portion of the meeting, during which directors up for nomination were introduced. All of them were approved. The roster includes Susan E. Arnold; Mary T. Barra; Safra A. Catz; John S. Chen; Francis A. deSouza; the company’s chairman and CEO, Bob Iger; Maria Elena Lagomasino; Fred H… Read
Digital movie ticketing startup Atom Tickets has raised more than $60 million in a Series C round led by new backer Fidelity Investments, with Lionsgate, Disney and 21st Century Fox all reinvesting in the company.
The raise comes less than two years after a $50 million Series B round. After rolling out nationally in 2016, Atom tripled its users and ticket sales in one year and is now integrated into tens of thousands of U.S. theaters. Its app enables moviegoers to buy… Read
Despite having extended CEO Randy Falco’s contract through 2020 last November, Univision has now confirmed that he will retire by the end of 2018.
The accelerated retirement plan comes during a 24-hour period when the company ditched its long-planned IPO stratregy and replaced its CFO.
Univision provided a statement to Deadline after a flurry of reports described friction between Falco and the company’s board. “There are multiple rumors out there and on behalf of the… Read
Tronc is hoping its sale of the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune will close “in days or weeks,” the company’s CFO, Terry Jiminez, told investors during a conference call to discuss the company’s fourth-quarter results.
The sale to biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong, for $500 million in cash plus the assumption of $90 million of pension liability, was announced just last month. It will give the print and digital concern, which was spun off from Tribune… Read
Netflix’s sizzling stock, which has gained a remarkable 65% in 2018 and more than doubled in the past year, finally pulled back 1% today after an analyst issued a downgrade.
Stifel analyst Scott Devitt lowered his rating on Netflix from buy to hold, and the streaming giant’s shares declined 1.25% to finish the session at $321.16, down about $4 from their 52-week high. The slide came on a mixed day for Wall Street. The Nasdaq and Russell 2000 both gained ground for the… Read
EXCLUSIVE:Defy Media, owner of digital brands such as Smosh, AWEme, Clevver and ScreenJunkies, and GRB Entertainment, a production outfit whose most notable credit is A&E’s long-running Intervention, have set a programming partnership.
The team-up is GRB's first development and distribution deal with a digital studio and builds on GRB’s recent acquisition of international rights to Defy series Man at Arms and Super Fan Builds. The aim of the new production alliance is to… Read
Bookending its hour-long pitch to ad buyers with musical numbers from the hit Broadway adaptation of SpongeBob SquarePants, Nickelodeon leaned into the familiar and promised to open the content throttle.
"Despite increased competition and seismic change in the industry, Nickelodeon remains the No. 1 home to the biggest hits on TV," said Cyma Zarghami, president of the Nickelodeon Group, from the Palace Theatre stage. “And it is important to note that the lion’s share of… Read
2ND UPDATE with bankruptcy details: Sources said TWC will move quickly into 363 bankruptcy, likely by March 15. It is expected to follow the orderly bankruptcy procedure that MGM went through several years ago, because there is no shortage of bidders that want these assets. Those bidders will begin meeting tomorrow in Los Angeles. There are about six or so that are considered favorites. They include Lantern Capital (which has an advantage because it was part of the other… Read
Nickelodeon welcomed upfront ad buyers to the Palace Theatre, the current Broadway home of its SpongeBob SquarePants musical, to trumpet a message about its programming: More is on the way.
Viacom’s top-rated kids' network, whose ratings have faltered recently amid heightened competition for junior eyeballs, said it will deliver more than 800 new episodes of new and returning shows in 2018-2019, a 20% increase over last year.
Highlighting the programming are reboots of… Read
As Nickelodeon looks to revive its fortunes, the network is turning to a colorful page in its handy-dandy notebook, bringing back Blue’s Clues in a 20-episode order.
The animated preschool classic, which features a live-action host, will have what the network calls a “refreshed signature look.” An open casting call for the high-profile host role will be held in Southern California on April 14, the network said. Production on the reboot will start this summer.
The return… Read