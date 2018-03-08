Actress Susan Sarandon claims she once suffered an incident akin to the recent Mark Wahlberg/Michelle Williams salary disparity issue, wherein male colleagues were paid more for equal work.
In an interview with BBC 5 live, Sarandon said she discovered that Paul Newman and Gene Hackman, her two male co-stars on the 1998 film Twilight, were getting paid the same rate, but more than her. The Wahlberg/Williams incident also saw a disparity in the pay rates between the actor…
It was a meeting that lasted about an hour in the White House today as a reps from both sides the issue met to discuss whether violent video games impact the behavior of children. The issue came to the table again following the Parkland, FL high school mass shooting where 17 people were murdered. Afterwards, President Trump questioned whether violent video games had some responsibility in mass shootings.
Those who attended the meeting with Trump today described it as…
The FCC’s controversial decision last December to eliminate regulations aimed at preserving net neutrality has been followed by a flurry of legislative action at the state and federal level.
The latest salvo is a bill introduced by Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), which is a companion to a House bill introduced by Republican Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee. As tech giants, activists and Democrats alike all rail against the FCC's decision, which they say will pave the way for inter…
John Oliver opened Last Week Tonight on Sunday with an extended look at the National Rifle Association’s online video channel. It was in the news last week as Hollywood activists launched a campaign to pressure Amazon to drop the channel from its streaming service, which also is available on Apple TV and Roku. The role of NRA TV came into focus in the aftermath of the Valentine’s Day shooting at a Florida high school.
"With all of the discussion this week of boycotting…
No Kevin Spacey in the new season of the Netflix series House of Cards, as the first trailer for the sixth season makes abundantly clear.
Despite tonight's focus on the Oscars and the #MeToo movement in its broadcast, Netflix has unleashed its look at the post-Frank Underwood era. The show dismissed Spacey after allegations of sexual misconduct with dozens of people surfaced, making him one of the highest profile actors affected by the sexual harassment outrage of the…
The first TwitterOscars ad surfaced during the TV broadcast of the 90th Academy Awards, renewing a hashtag that spotlighted female presence (and lack of same) in the technology industry.
The #HereWeAre hashtag was first used during the 2018 CES show to designate an event focused on women in technology.
Sunday's black and white TV spot was Twitter's first Oscars television ad. It featured women's faces flashing across the screen, set to a poem written by Denice Frohman…
EXCLUSIVE: Syrian Oscar nominee Kareem Abeed still can't quite believe he made it to walk the red carpet at the Academy Awards.
The producer of Feras Fayyad's Academy Award-nominated documentary Last Men in Aleppo had almost given up on attending the show after his visa request was denied under President Donald Trump's travel ban on citizens of eight countries, most of them Muslim-majority. "Up until the last minute, we had no hope," he told Deadline in an exclusive…
YouTube is caught in the middle of a war between conservative commentors and advertisers.
CNN has reported that mainstream companies like 20th Century Fox, Paramount and others were still advertising on conservative and conspiracy YouTube channels like Alex Jones’s InfoWars. After being contacted by CNN concerning that apparent choice, they pulled the ads.
However, conservative commentators are claiming that YouTube is engaging in an over-reaching censorship campaign that…
Attorney Benjamin Brafman has spoken out to defend client Harvey Weinstein in an interview, saying, "The casting couch in Hollywood was not invented by Harvey Weinstein."
Speaking to the Times of London, Brafman called Weinstein "one of the most interesting people I've ever represented." Brafman has handled legal matters for Jay-Z, P Diddy, Michael Jackson, pharmaceutical entrepreneur Martin Shkreli, and Dominique Strauss-Kahn, the former International Monetary Fund head…
Saying that "it's time for pay equity," some 1,700 underpaid art department coordinators and their fellow IATSE members have signed a petition calling on the union to demand significant pay raises for ADCs in the union's upcoming contract negotiations with management's AMPTP. An historically female craft, ADCs currently make as little as $15.39 an hour on TV shows, which they say is not a livable wage in Los Angeles.
Represented by IATSE Local 871, the petition notes that…
NBC News reporter and Today anchor Megyn Kelly has scored her second interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Watch a clip below. The sit-down was announced today by Lester Holt at the beginning of the NBC Nightly News broadcast.
Kelly's interview arrives as Putin rattled a sabre about Russia's nuclear capabilities, warning the West that his country's new intercontinental ballistic missile can evade any sort of detection and strike anywhere. He was asked by Kelly…
YouTube is being sued by a former employee for alleged discrimination, with the lawsuit saying the streaming media service deliberately limited hiring white and Asian men in an attempt to attain more diversity in its staffing.
The Wall Street Journal reported that former employee Arne Wilberg, a white male, filed the suit in San Mateo County Superior Court. Wilberg worked at Google for nine years, spending four years as a recruiter for YouTube.
The suit alleges the…