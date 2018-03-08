UPDATED with trailer:HBO will premiere late-night docuseries Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas on April 13, kicking of the series 10-episode rookie season. Watch the first trailer above.
"Maybe not the best move to announce another man getting a late-night show on International Women's Day," Cenac tweeted today, "but it could not be made without the hard work and creativity of a lot of talented women. That's not a compliment — that's a way to flatter them into working through…
Kim Jong-un’s late-breaking, out-of-nowhere invitation to meet with Donald Trump caught the world – and late-night talkers – a bit off guard last night, but Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel filed their comedy RSVPs just in time.
Colbert rushed the news to the top of his Late Show monologue, moving so quickly he garbles a joke at one point, breaking up and getting himself bleeped. “This is how the sausage gets made,” he says.
Diplomatic Observation: "This can only mean one…
EXCLUSIVE:Crazy Ex-Girlfriend showrunnerAline Brosh McKenna and two of herwriter-producers on the CW musical comedy series, Rachel Specter and Audrey Wauchope, have closed a deal with Paramount Players for a female-driven comedy set in the world of law enforcement. Specter and Wauchope will pen the untitled project with Brosh McKenna producing. No further details about the plot are being revealed yet.
The Devil Wears Prada writer Brosh McKenna co-created and executive…
Showtime has extended the order of its half-hour animated series Our Cartoon President, picking up seven new episodes to air in the summer.
The series airs the last of its initial 10-episode run on April 8, a week before the April 15 season premiere of political docuseries The Circus. Our Cartoon President will then return this summer with seven new episodes. Watch a sneak peek at this Sunday’s Our Cartoon President opening segment above.
Executive produced by Stephen…
So maybe the jokes didn’t exactly write themselves, but the Stormy Daniels lawsuit certainly gave TV’s late night hosts something to focus on. “The other storm ravaging the East Coast,” as Jimmy Kimmel put it, dominated last night’s monologues, with comic minds going straight to the mysterious “Double D”, Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s not-so-lawyerly loan, and, inevitably, the possibility of certain presidential pics slouching toward somewhere to be born.
Here are some…
Night nannies “take care of the baby at night so mom and dad can get some sleep,” he says. “I don’t want a stranger in my house,” his near-comatose sister replies. “That’s like a Lifetime movie where the nanny tries to kill the family and the mom survives and she has to walk with a cane at the end.”
Parents of infants or toldders — or maybe even a teenager — will relate to the above exchange, even if many might think the night nanny concept is a red-eyed fantasy. That…
Tiffany Haddish was one of the big hits with the Oscar online audience, drawing laughs and huzzahs for her efforts to meet her idol, Meryl Streep.
Haddish started her day by jumping over the rope on the red carpet to meet her idol, Streep.
But her biggest moment would come later when she teamed with Maya Rudolph.
"We are so happy to be here, but our feet hurt," Haddish said, brandishing her shoes in hand, as did Rudolph. "I've been wearing these shoes since 11 this…
NBC’s Saturday Night Live frequently posts cut-for-time sketches on its YouTube site, and sometimes the exclusions aren’t exactly easy to figure out. Here’s one: “Star Warriors”, an elaborate, Star Wars-themed digital short that didn’t make it to air last night.
Introduced by J.J. Abrams, the clip is designed as a trailer for a (not real) Star Wars standalone film, The Mos Eisley Five, arriving in summer of 2019. "It's the story," says Abrams, "of a group of smugglers…
Saturday Night Live got its hands on Hollywood’s biggest night – with a sketch about the Grabbies, filmdom’s highest honor for sexual harassers and gropers.
“First,” said one nominee played by Pete Davidson, “I’d like to thank guns for pivoting the conversation away from harassment.” Interviewed on the red carpet, he went on to thank drugs and puking for keeping him trim at 57.
Another sleazoid nominee named Tim Franklin (played by SNL guest host Charles Barkley) wore a…
UPDATE with videoAlec Baldwin got in the latest jab in his back and forth with Donald Trump tonight, and without the benefit of Twitter. Bringing his Trump impersonation back to Saturday Night Live – the very one Trump tweeted is “agony” to watch – Baldwin riffed on everything from North Korea to Hope Hicks, and his Trump only had to look at a note card once (to read “I hear you and I care”).
Tonight's SNL cold open started with cast member Alex Moffat as Anderson…
Wait till they see the movie.
In this new trailer for Book Club, four lifelong friends are shocked – no, really shocked – when they read Fifty Shades of Grey. Sound a little, well, dated, given that the movie trilogy has already come to an end? No matter, when the four pals are played by Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen.
Director Bill Holderman's comedy has Keaton as Diane, recently widowed after 40 years of marriage; Fonda as Vivian, who…
Universal today announced dates for a trio of Will Packer comedies in the next two-plus years, contining their successful partnership. Little, starring Blackish‘s Marsai Martin, will open September 20, 2019, while a pair of untitled pics from Will Packer Productions are set for November 15, 2019, and May 15, 2020, respectively.
Directed by Tina Gordon, Little stars Martin as a woman who — when the pressures of adulthood become too much to bear — gets the chance to relive…