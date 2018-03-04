UPDATED with video: In his 14th go-round, Roger Deakins has finally won the Best Cinematography Oscar, scoring the victory Sunday for Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049, the long-awaited sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi classic.
"I guess I'd better say something, or else they'll give me a jet ski, and I can't see myself on a jet ski somehow," Deakins joked in his brief acceptance speech (see it in full above). "I really love my job. I've been doing it a long time…
Teaming with Denis Villeneuve on Blade Runner 2049—a well-received sequel to Ridley Scott's 1982 sci-fi classic—cinematographer Roger Deakins took on what the director has called "the most expensive art house movie in cinema history," seamlessly recreating the aesthetic of the original film while building out its world. Back in the running at the Oscars this year with his 14th nomination—and looking for his first win—Deakins was compelled to take on the ambitious project…
Reuniting with Christopher Nolan for Dunkirk, the director's singularly immersive war film, following 2014's Interstellar, cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema knew what to expect—to be pushed to the farthest limits of what was possible in the pursuit of vivid cinema.
On Interstellar, the challenge was of an intellectual nature, "understanding and incorporating a level of physics into the storytelling and way of shooting." With Dunkirk, on the other hand, the challenges were…
Leaping at the chance to portray '40s America with Dee Rees' post-war drama Mudbound, cinematographer Rachel Morrison was tasked with helping the director develop a beautifully gritty aesthetic for the film that felt appropriate for the era, developing a shooting strategy that was workable in extreme environmental conditions.
Receiving her first Oscar nomination for the film—and becoming the first female cinematographer ever to earn this recognition from the…
Not only has Christopher Plummer made history today as the oldest nominated actor ever, but Mudbound cinematographer Rachel Morrison also stepped into the record books as the first woman nominated in 90 years of Oscar. Dee Rees' World War II drama for Netflix, which also earned Mary J. Blige her first Oscar nominations with Supporting Actress and Original Song (Mighty River), also made history when she was also was the first woman nominated for a feature film from the… Read
The American Society of Cinematographers will present Angelina Jolie with the group’s 2018 ASC Board of Governors Award at the 32nd annual ASC Awards, set for February 17 at Hollywood & Highland's Ray Dolby Ballroom. Her fourth film as director, Netflix’s First They Killed My Father, is Cambodia’s Oscar entry and has already received Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations this awards season.
The Board of Governors Award — the only non-cinematographer honor handed out by the…
Working on the lush Italian-set love story Call Me by Your Name in his second collaboration with director Luca Guadagnino, cinematographer Sayombhu Mukdeeprom was met with an unusual request—to shoot the entire film with one lens.
In point of fact, Guadagnino's ask was in keeping with Mukdeeprom's own aesthetic interests, though he had never met a director with whom he could explore this visual idea. Taken from the filming practices of David Cronenberg, the idea was to…
On Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water—following a budding romance between a janitor and a fish-man in a '60s Baltimore laboratory—cinematographer Dan Laustsen confronted difficulties when it came to two worlds at the film's center. The first was a world of whimsy and sheer beauty; the other, a high contrast world of deep shadows and moments of unexpected, brutal violence.
"In this movie, Sally [Hawkins] has to look like a real movie star. That was very important for…
Shooting Scott Cooper’s last two films—pitch-black backwoods thriller Out of the Furnace and gangster picture Black Mass—cinematographer Masanobu Takayanagi shifted visual gears once again with the director’s latest, the Christian Bale-starring Western, Hostiles, shooting out in the wilderness, with much of the film’s aesthetic dictated by nature itself.
Encountering lightning storms and other unexpected weather patterns which demanded flexibility and quick thinking on…
If Dunkirk and Joe Wright’s World War II drama Darkest Hourare two sides of a coin, the former film would be the war; the latter, the war of words. Centered on famed orator and robust wit Winston Churchill—Prime Minister during one of Britain’s most trying moments—Darkest Hour isn’t afraid to wield its sharp dialogue, any more than Churchill was himself.
Somewhat daunted by the notion of a dialogue-heavy film, it took detailed conversations with Wright for…
Last working with Todd Haynes on Carol, Oscar-nominated cinematographer Ed Lachman found an “intensely cinematic” project in the director’s latest, Wonderstruck—a film that that would take place in two time periods, following two deaf children who experienced the world through visuals, much as Lachman does.
Based on Brian Selznick's 2011 novel of the same name, Wonderstruck follows Rose, a young girl who was born deaf in the '20s, and travels through New York in search of…
20 films into a creative partnership with Steven Spielberg that began with Schindler‘s List, Oscar-winning cinematographer Janusz Kaminski found it particularly important to throw out his stylistic playbook on the director’s latest, The Post.
A timely prequel to All the President's Men, Spielberg's drama follows The Washington Post's Katharine Graham (Meryl Streep), the United States' first female newspaper publisher, as she is met with evidence of a massive government…